Kansas City Is Too Richly Priced

Over the past year, the shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU) are on fire, up about 47%. While I think this is a great return for current shareholders, I think people who are considering buying at these levels would be wise to avoid the name. Although I think the company is excellent, the shares are overpriced, and investing well involves buying great companies at the right price. I'll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history here, and by trying to estimate the impact of future asset impairments. I'll look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business, and I'll offer an options trade that I think makes sense at these levels.

Trade Worries?

I think I made a relatively compelling case that trade between the United States and Mexico remains quite robust in my article on Union Pacific, and readers who are interested in reviewing the question of trade between the U.S. and Mexico as it impacts Kansas City Southern are encouraged to check out that article. For those who want to limit their exposure to my writing, I’ll just say that trade between the United States and Mexico rose 2.25% in 2019 relative to the same period a year ago. Thus, I think fears about trade slowdowns negatively impacting the rails is overdone in this case.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that this is obviously a cyclical company with the capacity to increase margins over time. Specifically, in spite of the fact that revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~1.2% since 2014, net income has increased at a CAGR of ~4.5% over that time. I've characterized railroads as "elephants who can dance" in the past, and nowhere is this more obvious than in the relationship between revenue and net income here. Earnings per share have outstripped net income, given that management has bought back ~$1.239 billion in stock over the past 5 3/4 years. In my view, management treats shareholders quite well as evidenced by both this stock buyback and the $798 million they've returned in the form of dividends. Further, I think it's reasonable to expect future dividend increases here, given the low payout ratio. In summary, this is a great business that is in my view a great "play" on the trade between the United States and Mexico.

Source: Company filings

When we drill down and compare the first nine months of 2019 to the same period a year ago, things look less rosy in my view. Net income was down just under 12% from January to September of 2019 relative to the prior period in spite of a 5% uptick in revenue. The obvious culprit is a restructuring charge of $130.5 million. I think this impairment charge is worth exploring because it speaks to the strategy of the firm and offers some insight into Kansas City Southern’s future direction in my view.

The company is implementing certain principles of precision scheduled railroading in an effort to improve customer service and improve the “cost profile of the Company.” The details of this plan are outlined in the following table from the most recent 10-Q:

Obviously, asset impairments represent the largest single portion of this restructuring expense, so I’ll focus attention there. The company has disposed of certain locomotives and rail cars to increase operational fluidity, to reduce maintenance expense, and improve labor and fuel efficiency. Accordingly, during the first nine months of 2019, the company sold 65 of the 97 locomotives and 457 of 1,482 railcars identified for disposal under the plan. The value of the remaining assets (32 locomotives and 1025 railcars) is $9.2 million under “other current assets”, and these are classified as held for sale. I want to try to work out what the future amount of impairments will be from this move to PSR. Assuming that the average locomotive is worth ~20 times the average railcar, and using some basic algebra, I’m able to work out that each locomotive represents ~$1.485 million in impairment charge, and each railcar represents ~$74,275 of impairment charge. Thus, we can expect another $123.7 million in impairment charges going forward. I understand that there’s some variance in the cost of locomotives (AC vs DC etc.) and I also understand that there’s variance in railcar pricing (a flat car and a refrigerator car are obviously different animals). That said, I’m trying to come up with an average ballpark of the scope of impairments investors can expect. On that basis, I think Kansas City Southern is just over halfway through their impairments related to PSR, and investors can expect a further $123 million drag on earnings going forward.

The Stock

In my view, investing well involves much more than simply buying a great company. At least as important as the future economic performance of the underlying business is the price paid for future cash flows. If an investor overpays for an excellent business, their return will inevitably be lower. For that reason, I must spend some time writing about the stock as a thing distinct from the company. As I stated earlier, I think this is obviously a cyclical business, and I prefer to invest in such businesses when they’re at the trough of their performance, rather than the peak. There are a few ways I use to determine whether the stock is trading near the peak. The first of these is to simply compare price to some measure of economic value (earnings, cash flow, cash from operations etc.). On this score, Kansas City Southern is obviously trading at a premium price relative to its own past. Additionally, I would note that the last time the shares traded at these levels, they went on to under-perform. I wouldn't suggest that history inevitably repeats, but it may certainly rhyme. Buying at relatively premium valuations is troublesome in my view.

Data by YCharts

In addition to PE, I’ll unpack the assumptions that markets must be making about the future of the business by employing the method outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula (and the magic of algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable, and thus work out what the market must be assuming about perpetual growth. Given the current price of $144.49, the market is assuming a perpetual growth rate of ~7.6% here.

Options to the Rescue

To sum up so far, I think this is a wonderful business, with a great future. I also think the stock is excessively priced, and long term investment returns are largely a function of the price paid. For that reason, I can't recommend buying the shares at these levels. My problem is that I'm very impatient. I can't sit around and wait for shares to drop. I must do something. Thankfully, the options market presents an alternative to the interminable waiting. I can sell put options to collect premia and (potentially) lock in a much better entry price. I consider this to be a "win-win" trade.

My favorite put options are the March 2020 Kansas City Southern puts with a strike of $120. At the moment, these are bid-asked at $1.65-$2.2, meaning that if the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they will be obliged to buy this irreplaceable franchise at a price fully 18% below the current level. At that price, the dividend yield will be, unsurprisingly, about 22% higher than the current yield. I consider this to be a win-win trade because if the shares rally or flatline from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is quite good in my view. If the shares drop from these elevated levels, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that will by definition have a superior long-term return to those who simply buy at current levels.

Conclusion

I think Kansas City Southern is an excellent franchise, a great management team, with some incredibly strong economic tailwinds behind it. I also think the company will take another $120 million or so of restructuring charges over the coming few quarters. I also think there's some room for dividend increases, as the payout ratio is relatively muted in my view. That said, I can't recommend buying at these levels, as the company is trading at a premium price. The last time it traded near this valuation, the shares went on to underperform. That said, just because I can't recommend buying shares doesn't mean there's nothing to do. I think short put options represent a win-win trade for investors. If the shares rally or flatline between now and next March, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop from these levels, the investor locks in a very attractive long term price. Even if exercised, the put writer is in a better long term position than the investor who simply buys at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article.