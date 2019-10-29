Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (10/18/19)

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis, recently published here, but we’re back now taking a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of October 18, 2019.

EIA reported a 1.7M barre crude draw for the week as refinery utilization continues to ramp higher and net imports fell substantially by 873K bpd. Low crude imports of 5.8M bpd were compounded by higher crude exports of 3.7M bpd, swinging US inventories to a draw at a time when they should build. As we exit maintenance season (e.g., Port Arthur Motiva with a 600K bpd capacity/throughput just restarted last week), we’d expect the pull on crude to strengthen. Moreover, export/import figures should stay bullish.

Lower refinery throughput again translated to gasoline and diesel draws of 3.1M barrels and 2.7M barrels, respectively. These were heavy draws, and coupled with minor NGPL and propane pulls, the overall decline in petroleum products totaled 7.3M barrels.

Overall total crude and products decreased by 9.0M barrels for the week, bullish compared to the 5-year average build of 3.6M barrels.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

Will we get a double whammy now? In the next 10 weeks, we’re looking for a few things. First, will crude exports stay elevated? They are almost 1.2M bpd higher (i.e., 8.4M barrels or 4 VLCCs higher) using the 4-week average versus the same time last year. If light is really tight, we’d expect that to be the case for the next few months. Second, will imports stay low? Imports are almost 1.5M bpd lower than last year (i.e., ~10M barrels again using the same 4-week average). While US production is up 1.5M bpd, the higher US production is effectively papering over and netting out the lower imports.

Yet, that still leaves the higher exports (i.e., the global pull). Who’s covering that? Well, for now US inventories, but as we exit maintenance season and refiners begin to pull more crude out of storage, the question remains, what will happen to exports when the global market is asking for US inventories? We think the global market continues to price in the arbitrage, which means as two customers (US refiners and non-US refiners) vie for the product, the prices will inevitably rise. When? Likely when US inventories trend below 400M barrels. It's a psychological level where the perception of looseness shifts to tight. We're in need of a sentiment shift for spot prices to begin climbing, but we've always said the physical will discipline the financial, and if our forecasts hold up, that should happen shortly.

As usual, here's the overall global picture for the week.

