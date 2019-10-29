Dividend Seekers And Bargain Hunters: H.B. Fuller Company Is Not For You

Therefore, bargain hunters looking for significant capital gains within one year are advised to stay on the sidelines.

When it comes to our bullish ideas, we are looking for significant capital gains within one year. And we will explain why H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) at $48.60 per share does not meet any of our bargain hunting criteria. The latest Seeking Alpha article about this company was published more than one year ago, so we believe that existing and potential investors will be interested in our updated approach.

The Business

FUL is an international company that formulates, manufactures, and markets specialty chemical products worldwide. It has operations in 38 countries and a well-diversified customer base.

Its products are used for applications in various sectors such as construction, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, aerospace, defense, appliance and heavy machinery markets.

Currently, it operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives. However, effective December 2019, FUL will change this corporate structure and will realign its business from five to three operating segments to drive long-term global growth and generate operating efficiencies, according to the latest news.

The Balance Sheet Is Not Solid

Back in 2016, FUL was a profitable company with its annual revenue being approximately $2.1 billion. Four years later, FUL remains profitable and the annual revenue is estimated to be about $2.9 billion in 2019. However, this noticeable top line growth is not organic, but it's largely the result of acquisitions.

Specifically, since 2017, FUL has acquired Royal Adhesives that added $650 million in annual revenue, Wisdom Adhesives that added $100 million in annual revenue, and Adecol that added $40 million in annual revenue. And pro forma these acquisitions, organic revenue growth has stalled since early 2019, as quoted below:

"Organic growth was a negative 3.3 percent in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018."

and below:

"Organic growth was a negative 1.2 percent in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the first nine months of 2018."

As a result, FUL has revised its guidance twice in 2019. The first revised guidance was out in June 2019 and the latest one was out last September, as quoted below (emphasis added):

"Updated Fiscal 2019 Outlook: Full year organic sales are expected to be down approximately 1% versus last year. Foreign currency exchange is expected to have a full year negative impact on reported revenues of 3% to 4%, and the divestiture of the surfactants business is forecasted to impact sales by approximately 0.5%. Management anticipates annual adjusted EPS in the range of $2.95 to $3.05, and annual adjusted EBITDA in the range of $440 to $445 million. The company's core tax rate, excluding the impact of discrete items, is expected to be between 26% and 28%, and capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $80 million."

Moreover, the revenue growth from 2017 until today has come at the expense of the company's financial strength because the billion-dollar acquisition of Royal was financed with debt, and the company's leverage went significantly up exceeding 4 times in Dec. 2017 compared to its Dec. 2016 levels, as shown here. And, the company's leverage has remained above 4 times since then, as shown below:

Covenant Debt Instrument Measurement Result as of December 1, 2018 Total Indebtedness/TTM EBITDA Revolving Credit Agreement and Term Loan B Credit Agreement Not greater than 5.9 4.3

The key reason is that free cash flow pro forma the aforementioned acquisitions has lagged expectations, so FUL has been unable to materially deleverage since December 2017.

Specifically, FUL's free CF was approximately $130 million in 2016, dropped to $85 million in 2017 and climbed to $185 million in 2018, as shown here. In other words, free CF increased just $55 million from 2016 to 2018 when the aforementioned acquisitions were fully integrated. This is nothing to cheer about.

And, the thing is that this problematic free CF situation, along with the leverage above 4 times, continues in 2019, given that 2019 adj. EBITDA is estimated at $440 million (according to the latest guidance) and net debt currently stands at approximately $2 billion.

Specifically, free CF in the first nine months of 2019 was approximately $110 million, and we project that free CF in 2019 will be slightly higher than the free CF of $185 million in 2018. Actually, we estimate that free CF will be about $190 million this year while annual dividend payments require approximately $33 million. Therefore, we forecast that free CF after dividends will be about $160 million this year.

But FUL has been saying that it wants to accelerate its deleverage timeline, which is why (in our opinion) FUL has not repurchased any shares since 2018, as quoted below:

"We did not repurchase any shares during the nine months ended August 31, 2019 and September 1, 2018."

The problem is that the aforementioned free CF in 2019 can't make a dent on the company's debt. So, we believe that FUL was recently forced to take these initiatives:

1) In Q3 2019, it sold its Surfactants, Thickeners, and Dispersants business (Dalton Holdings LLC) to Tiarco, LLC for $71 million and use the proceeds for debt reduction.

2) A few weeks ago, it announced that it will realign its business from five to three operating segments to drive long-term global growth and generate operating efficiencies. The new structure will be effective with the start of the company's 2020 fiscal year on Dec. 1, 2019.

But these measures are aspirins for a cancer patient, while the leverage is expected to remain above 4 times by year end, based on the company's latest guidance. And this leverage is high in a challenging macroeconomic environment with fierce competition in a highly fragmented market from companies such as Henkel AG (OTCPK:HENKY), 3M (MMM), Sika AG (OTCPK:SXYAY), The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), Dow Chemical (DOW) Arkema S.A. (OTCPK:ARKAF), and PPG Industries (PPG), to name some. Adhesives are levered to overall economic activity and in our opinion, global industrial production will most likely take a hit in the next quarters, which will weigh on the company's operations especially in Brazil, Russia, China and the Middle East, including Turkey and Egypt.

With these factors in mind, we believe that acquisition synergies and expense controls can't solve the company's debt problem. FUL can't kick "the debt can" down the road indefinitely.

Therefore, we forecast that additional asset sales and dilution are on the horizon that will be used for debt reduction. Both measures should be part of the solution. FUL should also stop paying out the meager dividend, but this company has been paying a dividend every year for 48 straight years, so we guess that it will not eliminate it.

The Metrics Story Is Not Compelling

At the price of $48.60 per share, Enterprise Value is approximately $4.5 billion, so EV-to-adj. EBITDA ratio is about 10.2 times.

Additionally, EV-to-Revenue is about 1.6 times while Price-to-Book Value is about 2.1 times. Talking about Book Value, we can't downplay the importance of "Goodwill" and "Intangibles". Goodwill impairment analysis and measurement requires judgment on the part of management and may be impacted by a wide variety of factors both within and beyond the company's control. That said, "Goodwill" is $1.3 billion and "Other intangibles" are $0.8 billion totaling $2.1 billion, which is very high relative to the Book Value of $1.2 billion (Sep 2019). And we believe that these two items will be impaired in a global slowdown or recession, which will weigh on the Book Value.

Furthermore, we project that free CF in 2019 will be about $190 million, so FCF yield using market cap currently is just 7.6% while FCF yield using Enterprise Value currently is just 4.2%.

Last but not least, it's an undeniable fact that Altman Z-score is one of the most reliable bankruptcy indicators. And FUL's Altman Z-score currently is 2.13 times, which means that FUL is in a grey zone.

In short, none of the key metrics above is attractive, in our opinion.

An Additional Headwind

This key headwind is related to rising raw material prices. Specifically, the company notes that (emphasis added):

"We use several principal raw materials in our manufacturing processes, including tackifying resins, polymers, synthetic rubbers, vinyl acetate monomer and plasticizers. We generally avoid sole source supplier arrangements for raw materials. The majority of our raw materials are petroleum/natural gas based derivatives. Under normal conditions, raw materials are available on the open market. Prices and availability are subject to supply and demand market mechanisms. Raw material costs are primarily determined by the balance of supply against the aggregate demand from the adhesives industry and other industries that use the same raw material streams. The cost of crude oil and natural gas, the primary feedstocks for our raw materials, can also impact the cost of our raw materials. "

and this (emphasis added):

"Increases in prices and declines in the availability of raw materials could negatively impact our financial results: In 2018, raw material costs made up approximately 75 percent of our cost of sales. Accordingly, changes in the cost of raw materials can significantly impact our earnings. Raw materials needed to manufacture products are obtained from a number of suppliers and many of the raw materials are petroleum and natural gas based derivatives. Under normal market conditions, these raw materials are generally available on the open market from a variety of producers. While alternate supplies of most key raw materials are available, supplier production outages may lead to strained supply-demand situations for certain raw materials. The substitution of key raw materials requires us to identify new supply sources, reformulate and re-test and may require seeking re-approval from our customers using those products. From time to time, the prices and availability of these raw materials may fluctuate, which could impair our ability to procure necessary materials, or increase the cost of manufacturing products. If the prices of raw materials increase in a short period of time, we may be unable to pass these increases on to our customers in a timely manner and could experience reductions to our profit margins. Based on 2018 financial results, a hypothetical one percent change in our raw material costs would have resulted in a change in net income of approximately $12.1 million or $0.23 per diluted share."

We are bullish on oil and natural gas prices, and we project that WTI and Henry Hub will exceed $60/bbl and $2.50/mmbtu, respectively, in the next couple of years. So, the high dependence on oil and gas prices will most likely result in margin compression and lower demand for FUL's products.

Takeaway

FUL has been paying dividends every year for 48 straight years, and the dividend has been well-funded. However, FUL is not an income play because the dividend yields less than 1.5% based on today's stock price, making it an unattractive option for income investors. And we believe that FUL will not raise the dividend in the foreseeable future. If it does, it will be an irresponsible and myopic approach in our opinion, because deleveraging should be the company's first priority.

But bargain hunters looking for significant capital gains might be interested in investing in FUL. The thing is that this is a zero growth business with unattractive key metrics and high leverage, so asset sales and dilution that will be used for debt reduction are on the horizon, in our opinion. Also, a decline in global economic growth or recession is very likely in the foreseeable future. This is an ugly mix that should concern the bargain hunters out there. And, this ugly mix definitely prevents us from investing in FUL at $48.60 per share, so we will stay on the sidelines. We do have many other stocks with a compelling risk/reward profile for the subscribers to our research "Value Investor's Stock Club".

