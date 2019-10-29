USL: Stay Long Crude Oil

Crude markets have seen a drop in inventories as OPEC cuts have removed a substantial portion of supply from the market.

As seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, it’s been a pretty good year for shares of the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (USL), with the year-to-date return clocking in at 18.6%.

In this article, I will spell out why I believe that now is an excellent time to buy USL, and that in the coming weeks, much more upside is ahead.

Understanding the Instrument

USL is a very interesting ETF in that it provides exposure to 12 separate months of WTI futures contracts. The reason why this approach is so unique in the oil ETP space is that for the most part, crude products either take an approach of simply giving exposure in the front month of the futures curve or attempting a dynamic rolling scheme to maximize or minimize roll yield, depending on the objective of the fund.

Through USL’s approach, it allows investors to smooth away many of the issues surrounding roll yield and instead capture the general underlying market structure at any given point of time. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure across a futures curve through time. Roll yield arises from the general market tendency of prices in the back of the futures curve to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. To graphically understand roll yield, let’s walk through the current forward curve of WTI futures.

At present, USL is holding exposure in January through November futures, as can be seen in the following table of holdings.

As you can see in the futures curve chart, the prices from January through November are in what is called backwardation, where the prices at the front of the curve are priced higher than the prices in the back of the curve. The basic tendency of financial markets is that prices in the back of a curve tend to move towards the price at the front of the curve over time. This means that roll yield is currently strongly positive for holdings in USL due to the backwardation across the curve. In other words, even if the price of WTI were to go nowhere over the next year, as long as market structure remains in backwardation, the price of USL will likely increase due to the forward curve sliding up towards the front-month price as time progresses.

Roll yield, in and of itself, can be a strong reason to hold USL, but I believe the crude market fundamentals are currently giving the strongest reason to be long the ETF.

Crude Fundamentals

In this article, I don’t have the space to do a full fundamental analysis of crude oil, however I recently argued that crude oil has bottomed in this piece.

At present, crude inventories have been narrowing against the 5-year average and 2018’s seasonally adjusted figure as the year has progressed.

The primary reason why this is occurring is that OPEC cuts have been in place all of this year, which means that crude imports have been substantially below the 5-year range.

This weakness in imports finally gained traction in the media last week, with the EIA reporting the lowest level since 1996. The fact that this drop in imports is directly attributed to OPEC can be clearly seen through examining barrels imported by the source country.

What is noteworthy about these ongoing imports is that they have resulted in crude stocks in the United States narrowing a year-over-year gain substantially during 2019.

Specifically, since the middle of the year, we have witnessed the year-over-year change in inventories slip by over 10% to currently sit at a 3% gain. The reason why this metric matters is that there is direct correlation between changes in crude stocks and the price of crude oil: when stocks fall, prices rise.

The magnitude of the change in price is directly related to the magnitude of the decline in crude oil.

At present, if the current trend (which is accelerating) continues through the end of OPEC’s cuts (late March 2020), then as of the second quarter of next year, inventories will likely be sitting at a year-over-year decline of 10-20%. If OPEC cuts are extended through next year, we could see year-over-year declines in stocks in the magnitude of 20% or more a year from now.

The prior chart does a great job of framing up the potential impact upon crude oil price should the current trend in falling inventories continue. If the current trend remains in place through the end of OPEC’s cuts in March 2020, then the last 25 years of market data would suggest that we should see price gains in the territory of 20-30% through March.

It is important to understand that there certainly is variability around this number, since it is a simple average of what has historically happened to crude pricing following a drop in stocks. However, the underlying principle is basic economics and is sound: as inventories drop, the price of crude rallies.

Given the ongoing set of OPEC cuts is slated to end in March 2020, I believe we are likely to see continued declines in crude inventories. As these declines in stocks continue to materialize, the price of crude oil is likely to rally. At present, USL is a Strong Buy, in my opinion.

Conclusion

USL uses a methodology that provides exposure across a backwardated market, which means that roll yield is positive. Crude markets have seen a drop in inventories as OPEC cuts have removed a substantial portion of supply from the market. As long as stocks continue to draw, the price of crude has a high probability of rallying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.