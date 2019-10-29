Synaptics' Best Days May Be Behind It

Synaptics Inc. has faced perpetual decline since the end of 2015, while a bottom was established in May of 2019 and short-seller interest has averaged between 10% and 20%.

Investment Thesis

Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) or "the Company" has faced secular headwinds exacerbated by the ongoing trade war. As of late, the Company has recovered quite dramatically along with a broader market uptick, but is it sustainable? In the following statements, I outline why it's prudent to be cautiously optimistic while having reserved expectations for a business that has largely failed to deliver on key strategy. In short, I would continue to expect SYNA to lag the broader market and semiconductors space. In order to expand on this thesis, it's important to capture a slew of chronological events:

On September 30 th , 2014, Synaptics closed its acquisition of Renesas SP Drivers, Inc. for $475 million.

, 2014, Synaptics closed its acquisition of Renesas SP Drivers, Inc. for $475 million. On June 12 th , 2017, Synaptics closed its acquisition of Conexant Systems, LLC and the Multimedia Solutions Business of Marvell Technology Group for $430 million.

, 2017, Synaptics closed its acquisition of Conexant Systems, LLC and the Multimedia Solutions Business of Marvell Technology Group for $430 million. On July 31st, 2018, Synaptics and Dialog (OTCPK:DLGNF) terminated acquisition discussions.

Between February and March of 2019, both the CFO Wajid Ali and CEO Richard Bergman stepped down.

On April 22 nd , 2019, the lead General Manager and Senior Vice President of the Internet of Things (IoT) division, Huibert Verhoeven resigned.

, 2019, the lead General Manager and Senior Vice President of the Internet of Things (IoT) division, Huibert Verhoeven resigned. Between August and October, 2019, Synaptics announced its new CEO Michael Hurlston, and new CFO, Dean Butler.

A Growing List Of Poorly Integrated Acquisitions

The Renesas acquisition at the end of 2014 was intended to solidify Synaptics' place in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) supply chain. However, Synaptics' outbidding on Renesas over Apple was a surefire way to get put on the supplier naughty list. In 2017, it was discovered that Apple was indeed beginning to break into developing its own display driver ICs and touch sensors, challenging Synaptics' once comfortable acquired foothold. To add to the grief, the release of the iPhone X and its facial recognition technology was a huge blow to Synaptics' highly-touted touch and display driver integration (TDDI), allowing for on-screen fingerprint recognition. Richard Bergman, Synaptics' former CEO, recently opined on the Company's ability to market the solution:

But what I think the world is seeing globally is consumers just aren't willing to pay high premium for either flagship phones or incremental features that add a lot of costs to a phone … there is, as we've always said, there's a big substantial premium for the optical fingerprint solution … OEMs are either delaying, or in some cases, they're now making it a incremental feature.

What we have here is a company that has spent heavily in R&D to leverage its prior acquisition to create innovative products like TDDI, but has not been able to find its way in new OEM products. This is troubling, considering Synaptics' recent loss with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which selected Egis Technologies for its traditional fingerprint sensor in Galaxy S9 devices. Without speculating too much, there is cause for concern that Synaptics has fallen out of favor with Samsung given its history.

Synaptics was supposed to incorporate its in-screen fingerprint sensor in Samsung Galaxy S8 devices. However, in late stages of development, these plans were scrapped for an ill-placed fingerprint reader that was off center and on the back of the phone:

Source: AndroidCentral

It appears that Samsung is avoiding Synaptics all together. In the Company's flagship release, the Galaxy S10 uses Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor, which utilizes an ultrasonic pulse against your finger...

The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor uses sound waves to read the valleys and ridges of a finger. It does so by transmitting an ultrasonic pulse against the finger, creating a detailed three-dimensional reproduction of the scanned fingerprint. This is a true differentiator compared to other solutions, which use the legacy two-dimensional, light-sensing optical approach. Our ultrasonic sensor for fingerprint recognition can detect blood flow within the finger and actually prevent hackers from spoofing the device with a photo or a mold. This extra protection is called anti-spoofing, and it takes in additional information from the fingerprint and makes this solution unique compared to legacy optical solutions. Reading the pulses also leads to better performance than optical biometric passwords across a wide variety of conditions and contaminants, including when the finger is wet or dirty.

This is clearly a superior product to Synaptics', and it poses a serious concern for the future of its Mobile product applications segment. So far Synaptics has only been able to secure contracts for its on-screen fingerprint solution to Vivo, which commands less than 10% of global smartphone market share and does not sell in the US.

Meanwhile, its Mobile product applications segment is hemorrhaging money:

Mobile product applications 2017 2018 2019 CAGR Revenue $1,406 $1,021 $900 (20.0%) YoY % growth (27.4%) (11.8%)

(In $ms); Source: Synaptics 2018 & 2019 10K

Although it remains likely that the market will converge to more sophisticated products and mobile devices will proliferate, it is unclear if Synaptics will hold any economic moat by the time these products hit the market. The global display driver market is expected to grow by ~5% through 2023, but competitors in South Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan dominate OLED display technology, display drivers, SoC solutions, and will likely be the real winners from this.

While the Mobile product applications division has deteriorated over the last two years, the acquisitions of Conexant and Multimedia Solutions have largely kept Synaptics afloat. The combination of these two acquisitions created an entirely new segment. Prior to being acquired, Conexant was known as the leading supplier to Amazon Alexa (NASDAQ:AMZN) devices for its far-field voice processors. Synaptics has doubled down on this investment by developing chips which are supposed to support the "Smart Home" ecosystem. In fact, at the beginning of 2018, the Company announced the launch of a new development facility focused solely on "IoT Smart Home Tech."

It remains to be seen if Synaptics will be able to secure additional partnerships in this space, or if OEMs will develop their own solutions. There are already a number of companies that make far-field voice recognition devices, and it does not necessarily seem inherent Synaptics will be able to maintain its edge with Amazon.com, Inc. When taking a long-term view, and framing the market in its infancy, the IoT space will be dominated by enterprises that have the ability to invest heavily in bridging software and hardware with artificial intelligence and machine learning. A company like Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), seems undeniably more equipped to stay at the forefront of hardware solutions and has the capital to prove it. In this environment, I imagine a best-case scenario of a company like Synaptics, riding the coattails of a formidable competitor into the IoT wave of transformation. Nonetheless, the global far-field voice and speech recognition market is expected to grow at an ~24% CAGR through 2026 while global IoT spending is projected to grow at an ~14% CAGR through 2022.

If we review the Company's 2019 10k and annual historical performance, the IoT division has provided substantial relief to what appears to be a dwindling Mobile and PC component business.

(In $ms); Source: Synaptics 2019 10K

The concerning factor here is that IoT has actually declined YoY and there's no guarantee this trend will reverse. Much of Synaptics' decline (or stagnation rather) has come with the added cost of both customer and geographical concentration.

* denotes customers with less than 10% of total revenue

(In $ms); Source: Synaptics 2019 10K

The Company's top two customers were responsible for a third of the firm's revenue while over half came solely from China. Obviously, there's an inherent risk many US companies face when doing business in China, including forced technology transfer and the ongoing trade war.

A Botched Merger

When it became clear that Dialog and Synaptics parted ways from a potential merger, it's as if the bottom dropped.

Source: Tradingview.com

Dialog has historically relied on Apple for about three-fourths of its revenue as laid out in its annual report and would likely cease operations if this partnership were to sour. However, in October 2018 it was announced that Apple would effectively be joining at the hip with Dialog in a $600 million licensing deal, solidifying their joint venture. Whether this agreement was made in direct retribution of the failed talks with Synaptics or was simply a move to lock down its largest customer is unknown. What is clear, however, is that Dialog will not be coming back to the table with another offer.

Leadership Reshuffling

It's hard to say exactly what caused the fallout of Rick Bergman's departure outside of weak operating performance and muted development of the Company's latest acquisitions. His reputation was fairly positive in the industry as noted by Patrick Moorhead's Forbes article, and likely found better opportunity back at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). His replacement will likely face increased pressure to right the ship and any new revelations concerning the trade war with China will likely rise the tide, helping all boats.

In Summary

As a SYNA investor, my initial assessment of the business was short-sighted and I failed to see the encroachment of its product offering by other competitors and higher-quality offerings. SYNA has enthralled its investors with complete underperformance against the broader market as noted below:

Source: Synaptics 2019 10k

Only a fool would continue the same approach after failing and expect a different result, which is why I'm led to believe there are better places to park your money in the semiconductor space, particularly, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Inc. (INTC), Qualcomm, Inc., or Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). I would suspect SYNA will continue to struggle here and any improvement will likely be due to broader trade agreements, strictly a beta play.

My 1-year price target is ~$45 per share supported by the notion that the Company should be able to innovate albeit with less prowess than some of its larger competitors, return to positive operating income/EBITDA as it has already focused on margin expansion and revenue degradation is slowing, and be selective concerning any new types of acquisitions given a relatively healthy balance sheet. SYNA still spends in excess of $300m annually in R&D and has largely supported its share price due to stock repurchases.

Overall, the opportunity here is muted though, given the onslaught of negative developments listed previously, including poorly integrated acquisitions, a question mark on future acquisitions, and an unclear strategy going forward with new management at the helm. Synaptics' next quarterly earnings release will be on November 7th, 2019, and will also likely be the first time investors get a strong indication as to where new management would like to take the business.

Takeaway: The acquisitions of Renesas SP Drivers and Conexant/Marvell have largely been unable to drive sequential growth and raise concerns for the health of Synaptics' overall business. Both Mobile product applications and the IoT division have experienced annual top-line decline in the form of double-digits and there is no guarantee these trends will reverse. A slump in operating performance, a pause in acquisition conversations, and new management place a question mark on the go-forward strategy of this business.

