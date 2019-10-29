I Bought More UPS After The Q3 Earnings Report - Here's Why

Last week, I made two purchases for the Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio. I added to my position in United Postal Service and started a small position in McDonald's.

Q3 Earnings Season is Upon Us

Not sure about you, but earnings season is always an exciting time for me. Like a kid going through his baseball cards at the all-star break, it's a chance to see how businesses I own a piece of have been performing. With all the China trade deal tweets, political drama, and potential red flags signaling a slowing global economy, the volatile markets and Q3 reports have me glued to the computer screen! For the most part, I've been hanging on the sidelines waiting for some dust to settle. I did, however, find reason to make two buys last week.

Stock Purchases: Oct. 21-25, 2019

Date Ticker Name Qty Price Amount Ann. Div. Income Added 10/22/19 (UPS) United Postal Service 20 113.23 2264.60 76.80 10/24/19 (MCD) McDonald's 15 198.04 2970.60 75.00

In total, these investments cost $5235.20 and added approximately $151.80 of forward annual dividend income to my portfolio, with a 2.90% YoC. This raises my overall projected annual dividend income to $14,270.21.

So Why Did I Buy These Stocks?

United Postal Service - Q3 earnings were announced, and revenue was slightly lower than estimates. The stock price dropped around $5. However, management re-affirmed the full-year projected EPS, domestic shipping was up, and the company has good free cash flow (estimated $4 billion). It is the best in breed, and its global shipping moat is undeniable. UPS continues to prove it can adapt and overcome in the quickly changing, technology and efficiency-driven shipping environment. I like the company's recent agreement with CVS Health Corp. (CVS) to explore drone delivery options for prescriptions and other goods. Sure, it has competition from Fedex (FDX) and lately Amazon (AMZN), but I don't think anyone will de-throne the king of global shipping for a while. On another note, the company does carry a lot of debt. It costs a lot to run a huge fleet of planes and trucks. But again, that huge fleet, and the experience of handling this debt responsibly, is part of why its moat is so large, as well as creating a difficult barrier to entry for potential new competition.

Before this buy, my cost basis was $100.66 when I opened a position back in May. Including my most recent purchase, here's where I'm at after market close on 10/25/19:

Shares Held Current Price (10/25/19) Cost Basis Current Value Yield on Cost Annual Dividend Income % of Portfolio UPS 40.16 $115.72 $106.52 $4647.32 3.6% $154.21 1.58%

With a safe (51% payout ratio) and growing yield (7.98% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate), and a price below fair value (see below), I think UPS is currently a good buy for my diversified portfolio. If it heads down to $100-105 it becomes a fantastic deal, and I'll definitely scoop some more up. My cheatsheet below offers some basic metrics that might help you decide if this is a business you want to take a closer look at:

Blue Chip DRiP - UPS Cheatsheet 10/25/19 Current Price $115.72 Estimated Fair Price $121.14 My Target "Buy" Price $115.08 5% < Fair Price 52-Week Low $89.89 52-Week High $123.63 % Below 52-Week High 6.4% Prefer > 10% P/E Ratio 20.13 Prefer < 15 5-yr. Avg. P/E Ratio 23.10 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 51% Prefer < 60% Div. Yield 3.33% Prefer > 3% 5-yr. Avg. Div. Yield 2.97% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 19 Years Prefer > 10 Years 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 7.98% Prefer > 5% 10-yr. Div. Growth Rate 7.30% Prefer > 5% Debt/Equity Ratio 5.3 Prefer < 1.5 Market Cap 99B Prefer > 2B

McDonald's - I know, I know. By many accounts, including my own analysis, Mickey D's is currently overpriced (my fair value estimate is $178). I don't make a habit of buying overvalued stocks, but as I've said before, sometimes I'd rather pay a premium for a great business and get on board. In these cases, I don't jump in head first, but will nibble with hopes to lower my dollar cost average if it starts moving downward to a better valuation.

When MCD stock price dropped from $210 to under $200 after the earnings announcement, I took the opportunity to open a small position. If it drops to $185 or lower, I'll nibble some more. As of now, it's only 1% of my portfolio, and I won't make a big commitment unless it drops below its fair value price. In the long term (my horizon is 20 years +), I think it'll perform well. I take my girls through the drive-thru once in a while for hot fudge sundaes. Next time, it'll be fun to tell them we own part of McDonald's!

After starting this new position, here's the stats after market close on 10/25/19:

Shares Held Current Price (10/25/19) Cost Basis Current Value Yield on Cost Annual Dividend Income % of Portfolio MCD 15 $194.61 $198.04 $2970.60 2.53% $75 0.99%

McDonald's has been spending a lot of money on tech lately (automated screens, AI, voice technology for multilingual ordering, etc.), which should have long-term benefits. The company was able to maintain slight growth during the last recession, and I think ot'll do the same when we have our next big downturn. When people have less money to spend, they'll cut down on eating at expensive restaurants and eat more fast food.

You can't deny the consistency with which MCD rewards its shareholders. The company has been growing its dividend for 43 consecutive years. The 5-year DGR is 6.1% and the most recent raise (which takes effect for the December payout) is 7.8%.

Contrary to some, I like how McDonald's has steered towards franchising over the last few years and is minimizing company-owned restaurants. Owning and leasing property, and all the branded / food supply items that franchisees must purchase (in addition to franchise fees, "monthly cut of the pie", etc.), has helped diversify the company's income streams.

My cheatsheet below offers some basic metrics that might help you decide if this is a business you want to take a closer look at:

Blue Chip DRiP - MCD Cheatsheet 10/25/19 Current Price $194.61 Estimated Fair Price $178 My Target "Buy" Price $185 52-Week Low $169.04 52-Week High $221.93 % Below 52-Week High 12.31% Prefer > 10% P/E Ratio 25.54 Prefer < 15 5-yr. Avg. P/E Ratio 24.07 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 62% Prefer < 60% Div. Yield 2.57% Prefer > 3% 5-yr. Avg. Div. Yield 2.97% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 43 Years Prefer > 10 Years 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 6.1% Prefer > 5% 10-yr. Div. Growth Rate 9.9% Prefer > 5% Market Cap 148B Prefer > 2B

In Closing

Through the inevitable ebbs and flows of the markets, dividend income remains trustworthy. I'm happy with my recent purchases in UPS and MCD. They are both proven and consistent dividend payers and growers suited well for the long term.

By making a buy or two every week or two, I'll continue growing my passive dividend income and taking baby steps towards financial emancipation. Click here to learn more about my investing strategy and read past articles.

P.S. - What did you buy last week? Anything on your radar these days? Do share!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD, UPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!