Micrsoft Versus Amazon: Big Tech Competition

These efforts are not just aimed at short-run profit making, and investors need to realize this and look more toward how the "new" modern corporation is operating in terms of focus.

Furthermore, Google (Alphabet) just announced some shocking news about what it is achieving in the quantum computing space, the future of information processing.

Microsoft has just been awarded a $10 billion contract from the US Department of Defense relating to its cloud-computing efforts - an area Amazon, Alphabet and Oracle compete in.

The corporate world has changed, and this change is highlighted in two major announcements taking place this month - the announcements of Microsoft and Alphabet.

Just take two events occurring this month and ask yourself, “How are the big tech companies going to be regulated?”

These events point not only to how competition takes place among the big tech firms, but also to the characteristics of these organizations and why they may be very difficult to regulate.

The latest bit of news - Microsoft (MSFT) just won a $10 billion contract from the US Defense Department, the so-called JEDI cloud computing contract dealing with the department’s data and communications work.

The award is “the culmination of a two-year process which originally saw four companies bid for the contract. The contract forms the key plank of the Pentagon’s efforts to move much of its computing power away from physical servers and on to the cloud.”

“The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, known as Jedi, has been highly contested not just because of its value but also because it places the winner in pole position to win a host of other similar contracts from governments and large institutions around the world.”

With the winning of this contract, Microsoft moves back to becoming a direct challenger of Amazon.com (AMZN) for leadership in cloud computing.

The sales of Amazon’s AWS A “are still far larger than Microsoft’s Azure revenue or any of the other rivals, according to reported figures and analysts estimates, but the gap is narrowing. Amazon had 31.5% of the cloud market share in the previous quarter compared with Microsoft with an 18.1% slice, according to analysis firm Canalys. But that gap is more than 3 percentage points narrower than it was a year prior as the total market grew around 37%, Canalys data shows.”

One should also add that Microsoft isn’t the only tech giant trying to challenge Amazon’s cloud position. Alphabet Inc.’s Google (GOOG) has been ramping up its efforts. Last year, the company hired Thomas Kurian to run its cloud business from Oracle Corp. (ORCL), another cloud competitor with big ambitions.

Second, Google announced that it had run an experiment in quantum computing that took just a few minutes - a problem that would have taken an “ordinary” computer 10,000 years to complete. Whoa!

Where is the modern corporation going? As I have written before, information is growing and spreading, and with the growth and spread of information, innovation growth expands and at even higher accelerating rates as knowledge and know-how get incorporated into these major organizations that have so much cash around that they can push to the edge of things and go beyond.

How can you regulate this... and control it?

The history of regulation is that it always is behind what is going on. Innovation is always ahead of what people can try to regulate.

And with innovation occurring at a faster and faster pace, how can something that lags behind anyway hope to even stay only “ten to twenty” pages behind what is happening, let alone trying to stay “two or three pages behind.”

And if efforts are made to “break up” these tech giants, I believe that the question will still remain... “How are you going to regulate them?”

We are dealing with intellectual capital here, not something tangible. And the product of this intellectual capital can be expanded to enormous scale at zero or near-zero marginal cost.

Furthermore, the only way these corporations can compete is through more and more innovation. They cannot stop because they know that their competitors will not stop. That is the way of the world today.

For the “new” modern corporation, this is Basic Management 101.

For the investor, it can become personal. It can become a competition between Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Satya Nadella of Microsoft. Between Tim Cook of Apple (AAPL) and Larry Page of Alphabet. And there are others.

Who is providing the leadership for the longer run? Because short-run thinking just does not work in this environment...

And this long-run thinking involves many things, not just profit maximization. Because, as I have been discussing recently, long-run thinking incorporates many things into corporate decision making.

Jeff Bezos, for example, believes that Amazon’s new one-day shipping strategy will help to lower carbon emissions and help the climate.

Also, many tech companies are moving to job retraining programs to upgrade and maintain existing employees rather than just let older, less-productive workers go. Thus, longer-term profit maximization is more and more including efforts to work with the labor force and not just replace it.

Investors need to take these things into mind in terms of whom or what they are going to place their bets on. The “new” modern corporation is acting differently than the legacy firms that are trying to catch up. And investors need to keep this in mind.

Leaders like Bezos, Nadella, Cook and Page must focus on the longer run or they will not be able to stay competitive.

Investors, therefore, also need to focus on the longer run so as to make the best decisions they can over time. Legacy firms need to understand this change in mentality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.