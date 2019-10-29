Sentiment Speaks: U.S. Dollar Takes A Break From Its Downward Spiral While The AUD/USD Sets Up A Big Move

After several weeks of a very sharp and direct drop into the lower support zone, the DXY finally took a bit of a reprieve this week seeing a slow and corrective retrace higher. This retracement has so far held under the key resistance zone that I had laid out previously. As of the close on Friday, it is sitting at the 97.83 level just one tick below the lower end of that resistance zone at the 97.84-98.22 zone. So far this action is fitting in very well with the expected pattern that had been laid out previously with the guidance of our Fibonacci Pinball price levels. When we see price follow the Fib Pinball guidelines so well, it not only helps give guidance as to current price action but also helps give further confirmation as to where the chart is sitting within the context of the larger degree pattern. In this case, we are now very close to getting final confirmation that we have indeed struck that larger degree top at the 99.67 level and are on the cusp of seeing a more sustained and lasting top in the US Dollar Index.

Over the past few weeks, I have reviewed at least one underlying currency pair within the DXY index. This week I am going to take a look at the AUD/USD which is not an underlying currency pair to the DXY, however is still one of the most popular currency pairs. This is a pair that I have been tracking and stalking a longer-term bottoming setup for quite some time as can be seen on the weekly chart. While this pair is still not quite giving us any confirmation of a bottom just yet, the longer-term outlook for this pair is very bullish. For that reason and as the DXY index is forming its own top, I think the AUD/USD is worth taking a closer look at this time. As we can see on the weekly chart, I have this pair striking a very long-term bottom in the year 2001. This was followed by a very strong move higher having more than doubled in value into the 2011 high.

Since that high in 2011, we have sent his pair move markedly lower into the 0.6821 level as of the close on Friday. This low has not only formed on what is not only a potentially completed corrective pattern but just over the larger degree 61.8% retrace of the entire move up off of the 2011 low. So while we still do not quite have confirmation that this pair has already struck a bottom, it is certainly on my radar as a pair that I am keeping a very close eye on as the next larger degree move on this pair may very well see this once again exceed the highs that were struck back in 2011 over the 1.1064 high, potentially once again doubling in value. Again we still do not have confirmation of a bottom of this pair just yet but as those confirmation points begin to show more promise I will continue to update and start to drill into the smaller degree time frames on these charts.

Bigger picture and as noted previously because the DXY is likely forming a large Ending Diagonal once this does confirm a top, I expect to see a sharp move back down towards at least the 93.19 level. This is the origination point of the ending diagonal and therefore the initial target zone upon a reversal out of this pattern. If that 93.19 level gets taken out then we should ultimately see a move back below the 88.25 low to complete the larger degree corrective pattern on the DXY.

On the smaller time frames, we did get the bounce I was looking for last week up into the resistance zone. From here it is fairly straightforward and if we can hold under that resistance zone and make one more low, that would give us a full five-wave pattern to the downside giving us further confirmation that we have indeed struck that larger degree top.

Alternatively, if we do break back over the 98.22 level followed by a break of the 98.61 level prior to seeing a new low then it would give us a signal that we may be following the alternate path which I am showing in red. This red path still does suggest that the upward grind of the DXY is not quite completed just yet.

So while we still do not have final confirmation that a top has indeed been struck, I still remain quite cautious to the long side here on the DXY, as the risks to the downside still outweigh those to the upside and the short setup on the DXY and many of the underlying currency pairs may not be far off in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.