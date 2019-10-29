Winmark Continues To Execute Well

Capital allocation was a little conservative, but was justified given volatile macroeconomic conditions and a low cash balance.

Since our last Winmark (WINA) article, the stock has done quite well, substantially outperforming the S&P 500.

Although a lot of the good news is already priced in, Q3 results seem to indicate that Winmark still has more room to run.

Leasing recovery

In Q2, the leasing business was performing terribly, with revenues down over 30% YOY due to the decrease in the number of customers installing equipment.

However, business improved substantially in Q3, with the decline slowing to around 5%. Although management still acknowledged that there was some weakness in leasing, they have mentioned that they will try to find ways to grow leasing revenues.

“I am pleased with the performance of our core franchising operations during the quarter. However, during 2019, the pace of new equipment purchases in our leasing business has slowed and the size of our portfolio has declined,” commented Brett D. Heffes, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to explore ways to grow leased assets and acquire new customers.”



Leasing operating income also saw the first YOY increase in 3 quarters after declining substantially for the last 2 quarters. Despite the revenue decline, there were strong cuts to leasing expense, which led to stable leasing income.

We believe the improvement in the leasing business in general shows that the decline in this business may finally be under control, which is a good sign for the overall fundamentals of Winmark.

Royalties

Royalties, the largest part of Winmark's business, continues to grow nicely, growing 7.3% in the quarter YOY, up from 7% last quarter. It's great to see that other than Music Go Round, store count increased for every other franchise. Overall store count increased from 1236 to 1255 YOY.

Royalties continues to be an incredibly stable business, generating strong net income year after year despite a volatile economic environment. Interestingly, store count increased less than royalty payments, which likely indicates strong continued sales growth.

Franchising segment contribution to operating income continued to grow nicely, up 10% YOY, boosted by operating leverage.

Expenses

Expenses continue to reflect strong operating leverage, as SG&A expenses barely budged YOY even though revenues grew over $1 million. It was great to see that both cost of merchandise sold and leasing expense declined in line with leasing revenue in the quarter, which helped leasing operating income.

Interest expense also saw a significant decline due to debt paydown. Winmark now has around $26 million of debt outstanding, which is really conservative considering its $38 million in OCF in the last 3 quarters.

The improvements in both leasing and franchising operating income, along with share buybacks, have led to strong growth in overall diluted EPS from $2.01 to $2.21.

Capital allocation

Cash flow was incredibly high this quarter due to strong net income and $5 million of principal collections on lease receivables.

A lot of Winmark's cash in Q3 has gone towards its cash balance, as share repurchases have been minimal this quarter. There was also a fairly substantial repayment towards debt.

The dividend continues to be held steady at $0.25 per quarter, but we do expect an increase soon as strong cash flows continue to be generated.

While we think this capital allocation is somewhat conservative, it is justified by the fact that Winmark had only around $1 million of cash on hand last quarter, which management probably thought was too risky.

We believe management is being cautious with regard to the share buybacks, as the market has been incredibly volatile recently. However, we believe the willingness of management to make extremely large share buybacks with debt when the price of Winmark declines significantly below intrinsic value is a great indication of amazing capital allocation and should help stem any major declines in the stock.

Valuation

At around $182 currently, Winmark trades at around 20x annualized Q3 earnings, or around 18.5x EV/Operating income. While that may look expensive, the company has growing revenues and great operating leverage, which leads to strong earnings growth. Earnings grew over 10% YOY, and we expect this growth to continue over the long term. We believe Winmark's high valuation is worth it for a high-quality company with great management, especially in a volatile economy like that of today.

Conclusion

Overall, Winmark is a great company at a fair price. We expect strong growth to continue, and with the improvement in leasing, we now have hope that leasing could help contribute to revenue and earnings growth over the next few years. The whole company is incredibly high-quality, and we believe a premium valuation is warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.