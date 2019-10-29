Hasbro: Still Expensive After Double-Digit Sell-Off

I wrote a focus ticker article on Hasbro (HAS) a little more than 2 months back and now that the company has released its Q3 earnings, I wanted to follow up on that piece. HAS shares just experienced one of their worst trading days of all-time and I’m sure investors are wondering whether or not this well-known name is worth a look here around $100. I’m wondering the same thing myself and in this piece I’ll be taking a close look at the earnings report, conference call, and my prior analysis to update my Hasbro outlook.

When my original HAS article was published, shares were trading for $113.50. I wrote this on the heels of a double-digit sell-off that saw the stock fall from the $125 market in late July to ~$111 or so in the first week of August. The stock hovered in the $110-115 range for a few weeks in early August before taking another leg down to the $105 area on 8/23/19. The second leg of the sell-off was inspired by M&A news. On 8/22 HAS announced that it was making a $4b all-cash purchase of Entertainment One. Cash leaving the balance sheet is generally viewed as a negative thing by investors and I wasn’t surprised to see the stock experienced added weakness. Around this point in time, I thought that I might have a chance to pick up shares around the $80 price target that I highlighted in my original article. Yet, as sentiment related to the trade war improved in September and October, HAS shares rose alongside it (the company has previously mentioned the trade war/tariffs as a significant headwind and any relief here was viewed as a major positive by the market). Prior to the Q3 sell-off, shares had risen above the $120 level. I began to wonder if I was entirely off base with my original analysis, but when I double-checked the numbers, I came to a similar conclusion regarding the earnings multiple that I’d be willing to pay for HAS shares relative to its growth prospects.

In the piece I wrote covering HAS a few months back, I admitted that I hadn’t paid all that much attention to the company in recent years because of my belief that the traditional toy market is facing secular headwinds from video games. However, the company’s recent success with its Magic Arena digital offering inspired me to take a closer look. My conclusion in that piece was that this was a high-quality company with an impressive dividend growth history, but an irrationally high valuation. At $113.50, I argued that HAS shares were roughly 30% overvalued. So, although I believed that this was clearly the blue chip name in the toy space, I wasn’t interested in adding HAS shares to my DGI portfolio until the premium being applied to shares by the market was reduced.

The Q3 sell-off hasn’t taken the stock down to my prior price target, but these targets change over time due to the fact that they’re based off of current fundamentals, forward guidance, and consensus analyst estimates, so let’s get into the most recent data to see if my fair value estimate should change.

Q3 Results

During Q3, HAS’s top-line was relatively flat, coming in at $1.58b compared to $1.57b last year. Management noted that the company experienced a $20.5m currency headwinds and without it, revenue growth would have been ~2%.

The U.S. and Canadian revenues were down roughly 2%. International revenues were flat, yet management noted that without forex issues, international sales would have increased by 4% y/y.

The company saw its best growth in the Entertainment, Licensing, and Digital segment, which was up 20% y/y. The biggest growth catalyst in this segment appears to the Magic Arena. MTG Arena is one of the major reasons that I decided to take a closer look at HAS during the post-Q2 weakness. This platform is not only generating strong sales/cash flows itself, but the popularity of Arena is spilling over into paper magic and now we’re seeing Wizards of the Coast perform well across the board. HAS noted that it plans to continue to invest in the MTG Arena and other digital games. This investment will continue to put pressure on margins and operational cash flow coming off of the Entertainment, Licensing, and Digital segment; however, I suspect that we’ll continue to see sales rise here.

This needs to be the case, because other than MTG, it appears that Hasbro’s franchise brands are struggling. The Franchise brands segment posted a negative 8% revenues during the quarter. Management noted that MTG and Transformers posted growth, but other names such as Monopoly, PLAY-DOH, My Little Pony, and NERF struggled.

Gaming revenues also posed sub-par performance, with revenues down 17%. Management highlighted Dungeons and Dragons as a growth engine, but outside of that, the portfolio is struggling (honestly, I don’t even want to think about what this segment’s results may have looked like if it wasn’t for the nice boost that Netflix’s (NFLX) Stranger Things show has given D&D in terms of popular culture awareness).

Honestly, these results don’t really surprise me. Board games, NERF guns, and PLAY-DOH seem like 20th century toys to me. I grew up with these things and I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for them, but I have to admit that video games and other digital offerings have much more potential in terms of entertainment value and even good old fashioned fun. This sentiment is the reason that I’ve never owned HAS. I know that this is a favorite name for many dividend growth investors, but as a product of the digital age, I simply can’t imagine the market share for traditional, tangible toys growing in the face of rising digital competition. This isn’t to say that HAS can’t compete in the digital arena, but up until recently, the company has struggled to gain a significant footing in this regard.

The Partner Brands segment posted strong growth, led by Star Wars and Frozen 2 merchandise with those two Disney (DIS) movies expected to be big hits in Q4. Avengers and Spiderman also performed well for the company. The Disney partnership continues to be a huge boon for this name. Without it, I’m not sure that HAS would be best-in-breed in the toy space. Though, there’s no use spending too much time thinking about this. The reality is, Hasbro management has secured the licensing agreement for the Star Wars, Avengers, and Princess/Frozen franchises and whether or not it is riding the coattails of Disney’s success is neither here nor there (unless it is not able to extend these agreements).

The real issue when it came to Q3 wasn’t the lackluster sales results, but instead, the disappointing operating profits. As you can see on the graphic below, HAS’s profitability metrics were really down in Q3. Management highlighted the pros and cons of each segment’s production and the common theme appears to be higher y/y costs associated with royalty payments to partner brands, investments into digital infrastructure, and increased costs with regard to manufacturing and shipping. The company has proven that it has some pricing power and was able to increase revenues with higher sales points during the quarter, yet as an income-oriented investor, this doesn’t matter nearly as much as being able to produce bottom-line growth.

Source: page 16, Q3 CC Slide Show

Shareholder Returns

While I have my concerns about the growth potential of large portions of HAS’s toy/game portfolio, I continue to be intrigued by the company's shareholder returns.

As you can see on the graphic below, HAS has been a solid dividend grower during the last decade. Any stock that generates a 13% dividend growth CAGR over a decade-long period will catch my attention. Hasbro isn’t a dividend aristocrat, but it does have 16 consecutive years of dividend growth. This means that the company proved that it could increase its dividend throughout the Great Recession, which is no small feat.

Source: page 20, Q3 CC Slide Show

Source: page 21, Q3 CC Slide Show

Although HAS’s dividend growth past is great, what matters most for investors at this point in time is their ability to continue to produce strong growth into the future. Without top-line growth that trickles down to the bottom line, sustainable dividend growth is not possible. Over the last 5 years, HAS has struggled to increase its sales totals and we saw this issue pop up again in Q3. Will HAS’s top-line struggles become a trend? Only time will tell, but I am concerned about the company’s relatively concentrated success amongst its brand portfolio. The Entertainment One acquisition that was announced earlier in the year could help with this. It seems to be forward-thinking and focused on the digital/entertainment space that has been working for it.

When I experience a bit of dividend growth caution, I always like to double-check my sentiment against the algorithm score provided by Simply Safe Dividends. Over time, I’ve come to really respect its system and I’ve found that more often than not, its analysis leads to very similar conclusions as my own. I suppose this is going to be the case when you’re using company fundamentals to track dividend safety/sustainability. But, all the same, I went over to SDD and saw that it rated HAS’s dividend as “safe” with a 67/100 score.

To me, that seems about right. With a current payout ratio of roughly 57% when looking at 2019 EPS expectations, the current payment doesn’t appear to be at risk. HAS management even has a little room left for further dividend growth advances in a fairly stagnant bottom-line growth environment, without putting the payments under pressure. If/when the trade war ends, I suspect that the company’s profit outlook will improve. Moving forward, I don’t know if we’ll see a 13% CAGR over the next decade like we have during the last. Without improved top-line prospects, this simply isn’t going to be possible. But, assuming that HAS can continue to produce slow growth, the current dividend appears to be safe and I think mid-to-high single-digit dividend growth is likely in the near term.

After the recent sell-off, HAS shares yield 2.7%. A 2.7% that growth at a high single-digit annual clip is really attractive to me as a DGI investor. So, as far as shareholder returns go, I’m still intrigued by what Hasbro has to offer.

Valuation

My primary issue with HAS isn’t its dividend metrics, or even its product portfolio, but instead, its valuation. The company’s P/E ratio has come down significantly from the recent highs of nearly 28x on a ttm basis. Today, that ttm multiple sits at roughly 21x. However, to me, that’s still too high.

HAS’s 20-year average P/E ratio is roughly 17x. The company’s 10-year average P/E ratio is ~16.75x. Hasbro’s forward looking EPS growth is expected to be a bit above average in 2020 and 2021, with analysts calling for 12% and 8% growth in those years, respectively. With this in mind, I’d be willing to pay a slight premium to the long-term averages. With another quarter’s worth of data in the books and more certainty surrounding the current year and 2020 EPS outlooks, I’ve decided to bump up my price target slightly, from ~$78/share to ~$85/share, based upon an 18x 2019 EPS target multiple. Assuming analyst consensus is accurate, an $85 price tag equates to a ~16x forward multiple. And, using the current $2.72 annual dividend payment, we’re talking about a 3.2% yield at that $85 level. As I write, shares are sitting at $98, so shares have another 13% to fall before I’ll be looking to buy shares. HAS shares have fallen nearly 20% during the last couple of trading sessions, so I suppose anything is possible. Most likely, I’ll require more negative news on the trade war front and/or a botched Q4. Regardless, I’ll stay vigilant because as HAS sells off, the stock moves higher on my watch list.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Tariff Issues, Uncertainty, and Lacking Confidence

When reading through the Q3 CC, management clearly wanted the tariffs to be the scapegoat when it came to the missed expectations. CEO Brian Goldner began the CC, highlighting the company’s push towards bottom-line growth in the face of tariffs saying, “The Hasbro team is making progress to accomplish our stated goal of returning to profitable growth this year in an environment where the trade conflict is having the short-term impact we have outlined throughout the year to our stakeholders.”

Then, moments later, he returned to the tariff issue, highlighting supply chain issues and uncertainty surrounding retail partners saying, “We are doing this amid a very choppy environment where retailer order patterns have changed in response to potential tariffs, and our supply chain is being pushed to meet high levels of demand in condensed periods of time. We view these dynamic supply chain challenges as short-term, and we are positioning our business for growth in 2019 and over the long-term.”

Goldner began discussing segment results, highlighting the success of Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons, noting that the Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment posted 20% revenue growth. Yet, he quickly returned to the tariff issue, mentioning that the U.S. point of sale declined as retailers reduced inventories. He tried to swing this positive, mentioning that the upcoming holiday initiatives have sparked a bit of short-term growth, but at the negative tone of the call was set. Management certainly didn’t portray confidence. On the contrary, the call gave off a sense of near hopelessness in the face of tariff concerns. Throughout the CC and the Q&A session that followed, the word “tariff” was uttered 37 times, clearly dominating the scene.

I’m sure that Goldner is telling the truth. The tariffs are making business difficult to retailers and I’m not surprised to hear that this is putting pressures on suppliers like HAS. Yet, whether blaming others for HAS’s Q3 issues and disappointing guidance is justifying or not, it doesn’t matter. It reeks of uncertainty and the market hates that. Goldner’s opening statement reminded me of CSX’s now notorious Q2 conference call when management called the environment it was facing “puzzling.” This phrase caused CSX stock to tumble double-digits in response and we saw HAS shares experience similar declines.

Conclusion

While I continue to believe that HAS is the best-in-breed toy play, I’m not willing to pay a premium for shares because the company still faces significant growth concerns in much of its product portfolio, relies heavily on partner brands which is hurting the bottom line as royalties rise, and didn’t give off a sense of confident moving forward in the recent quarterly results/CC, making a lot of excuses and playing the blame game. For me, to pay a premium valuation for something, I have to believe that there are strong growth tailwinds behind it. The success of Magic the Gathering does not cancel out the struggles that many of the company’s other products are having. Q4 is always a significant quarter for HAS and 2019 will be no different. I’d love to have the opportunity to buy shares prior to the Q4 results because I believe that the U.S. consumer is strong and holiday sales will likely be great this year. However, I’m not going to chase shares to do so. I’m content to sit back and wait for my $85 price target to hit. If that doesn’t happen, that’s okay too. There are many high-quality fish in the DGI sea and I don’t feel overly compelled to take on excess risk buying HAS shares at above-average premiums.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income-oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha. Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.