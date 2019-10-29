Diamond Offshore October 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis

Ocean GreatWhite

Diamond Offshore (DO) has just provided its new fleet status report. Without further ado, let’s look at the company’s performance.

The company has good contract coverage, but it still reported several new developments on the contract front:

Semi-sub Ocean Apex got a new contract from Woodside in Australia. The rig will work from early January 2021 to mid-November 2021, right after it finishes the job for BP (BP) which ends in late December 2020. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the day rate is $220,000. Semi-sub Ocean Endeavor will drill two optional wells in the North Sea for Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). The rig is now scheduled to work until the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the previous expectation of mid-July 2021. Drillship Ocean BlackRhino is now scheduled to start its work for Woodside in Senegal in the first quarter of 2021 and finish it in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous expectation that the rig will start the work in the fourth quarter of 2020. The rig is currently set to have an employment gap between late May 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. Semi-sub Ocean Confidence is now held for sale.

Diamond Offshore continues to score contracts in the moored rig segment. Ocean Apex, a semi-sub which was originally built in 1976 and upgraded in 2014, is scoring better day rates than modern drillships. Ocean Endeavor is getting optional wells for 2021. The bet on moored rigs is clearly playing out just as the company’s management expected when it invested money in reactivation of moored rigs.

At the same time, the company decided to sell the cold stacked DP (dynamic positioning) semi-sub Ocean Confidence (2001), which had really no chance to get back to work given the abundance of modern semi-subs in the market. At the same time, moored semi-subs Ocean America (1988) and Ocean Rover (1973, upgraded in 2003) are still held by Diamond Offshore. Perhaps, Diamond Offshore is still keeping the moored rigs in a bet that day rates will continue to rise and it will be possible to invest in the reactivation of additional rigs, although this will, of course, depend on the actuate technical state of Ocean America and Ocean Rover.

While this report was rather eventful for a company that has a good contract coverage, there was no news on DP semi-sub Ocean GreatWhite, whose contract in the UK ends in late October 2019. According to the company, Ocean GreatWhite is the world’s largest ultra-deepwater harsh environment semi-sub, so the lack of contracts for it is not inspiring.

Next year, the company will have to find additional jobs for the moored semi-sub Ocean Patriot (contract ends in June 2020, has options), DP semi-sub Ocean Courage (contract ends in late July 2020) and DP semi-sub Ocean Valor (contract ends in mid-November 2020). The latter two rigs work in Brazil for Petrobras (PBR), and the situation on the day rate front is not favorable in this market at this time. These rigs will most likely be Diamond Offshore’s biggest headache for the next year.

All in all, it was a decent fleet status report – it would have been great if Ocean GreatWhite got a job, but it didn’t. The situation on the stock trading front stays the same – just like other offshore drilling companies, Diamond Offshore remains speculative and volatile for the time being.

