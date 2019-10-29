Texas Instruments: Not Quite Cheap Enough After Recent Sell-Off

It’s never fun to see one of your holdings take a deep dive after posting earnings. Usually, these are the types of sell-offs that I attempt to take advantage of, because more often than not, I’ve found that double-digit sell-offs in response to an earnings event are overreactions by short-term traders that give long-term investors a chance to buy shares at a discount. However, sometimes these sell-offs are justified. Sometimes a company totally disappoints and deserves to be punished for its results. Other times, stocks are headed into the earnings reports with elevated premiums attached to them, implying that they’re priced for perfection. Perfection is a tough standard to live up to. In my opinion, an irrationally high valuation premium was the high hurdle that Texas Instruments (TXN) couldn’t clear in its recent earnings report. This is why I haven’t added to the stock, even though shares have fallen nearly 10% since the company reported earnings on Tuesday afternoon.

Valuation

Even with the recent sell-off in mind, TXN shares have had a really strong 2019. They closed 2018 trading for $94.50 and prior to the Q3 dip, they hit highs above $132.00. In the opening, I described the company’s prior multiple as irrational because this nearly 40% share price run-up was not supported by the underlying fundamentals. While TXN has beaten analyst estimates when it comes to its quarterly EPS numbers in all 3 quarters thus far in 2019, what’s more important is that the company’s bottom line continues to contract. It’s great beating analyst estimates, but when the bar is set low because of perceived macro weakness, I don’t think it should have caused the stock to spike. Through the first three quarters of 2018, TXN’s reported EPS was $4.33. Through the first three quarters of this year, we’re looking at reported EPS of $4.11. Management isn’t guiding for a blowout Q4 and analysts agree. Right now, the consensus estimate for full-year 2019 EPS is $5.12, which will represent -8% growth y/y.

To me, a company producing negative y/y earnings growth should not have been priced with a P/E multiple nearing 25x. The fact that analysts currently expect to see flat to slightly negative EPS growth in 2020 further supports this sentiment.

Looking back at the last 10 years, TXN’s average P/E ratio is roughly 20x (I usually like to look at 20-year data as well, but TXN’s valuation during the dot-com boom was so high that it pushes the long-term average up to artificially high levels, so I’ll stick with the more recent averages). In other words, the recent ~25x multiple represented a ~25% premium relative to recent averages. Once again, I don’t think the current and future growth outlook justified such a high premium.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

To me, I think the ~$105 range represents fair value here, which is essentially 20x the current 2019 EPS expectations. This still represents a premium to many of its semiconductor peers, but I think that TXN’s strong market position, proven results, and strong dividend/dividend growth metrics prove that the company deserves a blue-chip premium.

TXN shares rarely fall down below the 20x range. Since 2012, there have been 3 major dips that pushed the stock down below that threshold, and it didn’t stay there for long. Investors looking to buy TXN shares at a discount have to be patient and vigilant, but because of current market conditions and the relatively unstable nature of the analog chip space in the present macro environment, I see no reason to chase TXN at an elevated multiple. Discipline and patience are generally rewarded in the market. I was lucky enough to build my current position during one of those dips. I bought shares at $100.05 in October of 2018 when the most recent sell-off began and then added to that stake at $90.33 in a few months later, on December 19th. Right now, my TXN cost basis is $95.19 and after the recent dividend increase announcement, my yield on cost has risen to 3.78%. I certainly can’t tell the future, but I am fairly confident in saying that there will be another macro sell-off in the relatively near future and when that occurs, TXN will trade weakly. To me, that’s the time to buy a cyclical blue chip like this. When there is blood in the streets, TXN will trade with an irrationally low multiple and that’s when long-term investors should pounce.

Q3 Results

And it wasn’t just the bottom line that decelerated in Q3. TXN’s sales came in 11% lower than they were a year ago. It’s also notable that revenues came in below the prior midpoint of management guidance, pointing towards the fact that Q3’s performance was surprisingly disappointing to the company itself.

Head of investor relations, Dave Pahl, led the quarterly conference call. In his opening statement, he mentioned that the company “saw most end markets continued to weaken further.” He went on to say, “In our core businesses, analog revenue declined 8% and embedded processing revenue declined 19% compared with the same quarter a year ago. Both business' year-on-year year growth decelerated.” In short, he didn’t attempt to sugar-coat the numbers. They weren’t great and management knows it.

Pahl did note that over the trailing twelve months, TXN has generated 2% free cash flow growth. This was the highlight of the quarter. This metric, more than any other, is what Texas Instruments appears to focus on. He highlighted this sentiment by saying, “As we note each quarter, we believe that free cash flow growth, especially on a per-share basis, is most important to maximizing shareholder value in the long term.”

But, getting back to the struggles, Pahl noted that automotive, industrial, and personal equipment all saw high, single-digit revenue declines in the quarter. Revenue from communications equipment declined roughly 35% (and 20%, sequentially). This weakness was seen across “all major customers, regions, and technologies.” However, management remains confident that over the long term, increasing demand for the semiconductors that it offers will increase significantly in areas like industrial and automotive as things like the 5G revolution come along and further the digitalization of our world. TXN has a best-in-class distribution network, allowing it to offer low costs and services to customers that are unmatched by rivals.

There are high barriers to entry to the high margin analog chip business and I suspect that TXN will be the leader for decades to come. As the macro environment improves, so will TXN’s results.

In the conference call, Pahl discussed the cyclical nature of the analog chip business, saying, “When you look at 30 years of history, semiconductor cycles can vary widely but typically experienced four to five quarters of year-on-year declines before returning to positive growth. We have also said that the current trade tensions could impact the depth and duration of the cycle. We have provided these comments as contexts not as a prediction about the current cycle.”

The most recent quarter represents the 4th consecutive quarter of negative growth. Historically, this seems to imply that the cycle is about to turn, which is bullish for TXN. However, Pahl did note that the trade war situation is unique and could end up prolonging the current cycle past normal ranges.

Only time will tell. Right now we know that performance is declining on a y/y and sequential basis and there is no telling when that will improve. Though, when talking about its product portfolio and the investments it is making into the company, management continues to be upbeat. It also puts its money where its mouth is, in this regard, recently increasing the quarterly dividend by nearly 17%.

Shareholder Returns

This brings us to the next section (and my favorite section) of this piece: shareholder returns.

TXN is quite generous, having committed to return essentially all of its free cash flow to shareholders. As a relatively mature business, I respect this policy. It’s this generous outlook that has enabled TXN to generate such impressive, double-digit dividend growth. And, it’s this dividend growth that keeps me confident in my long-term position, regardless of what the quarterly data looks like in the short term.

TXN has a 16-year dividend growth streak and some of the most impressive long-term dividend growth rates that I’m aware of. TXN’s 10-year DGR is 20.4%. Its 5-year DGR is 19.7x. And, the company’s most recent dividend income (which was announced back in September) came in at 16.9%.

Give me a ~3% yield compounding at a high-teens, low-twenties CAGR and I’m always going to be ecstatic. There are a handful of other names that have become known for providing similarly high dividend growth over the medium to long terms; however, none of them sport yields as high as TXN. When I think about rapid dividend growth, names like Comcast (CMCSA), TJX Companies (TJX), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA) immediately come to mind. However, all of those stocks offer yields that are far below TXN’s.

It’s this unique combination of high yield and high dividend growth that attracts me to TXN and allows me to sleep well at night owning shares, even though the company is cyclical and has a tendency to produce more bottom-line volatility than I’d typically prefer to see.

And, not only is TXN rewarding shareholders with strong dividend growth, but the company has an effective buyback program as well. Over the last 5 years, TXN has used its share buyback to reduce its outstanding share count by 10.8%.

During the conference call, Pahl highlighted this confidence, saying, “For the trailing 12-months period, we returned $7.4 billion of cash to owners through a combination of dividends and stock repurchases, demonstrating our confidence in the business model and our commitment to return all of our free cash flow to owners.”

Conclusion

I continue to believe that TXN is a blue-chip name worthy of ownership in just about every dividend growth portfolio. However, the company faces a tough macro environment right now and I don’t think its results justify a premium valuation. TXN management has been clear about the headwinds it faces from a macro point of view. The company has talked about the cyclical nature of its industry for several quarters in a row now. I respect its transparency and I am confident in its ability to steer the ship in this uncertain environment. This is why I am confident holding my shares, even when I believe that they’re overvalued, because over the long term, I suspect that the stock is headed higher. I suppose that investors could use this same reasoning when buying shares in the present, even though they’re overvalued relative to historical averages. However, the value investor in me says that patience will be rewarded with regard to waiting for a discount and I’m going to stick to those guns.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income-oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha. Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN, MA, V, CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.