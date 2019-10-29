Repo And The Man: The Fed Is Back To Managing Liquidity

The bigger part is that reserves peaked in 2014 and have been declining since then. There are too many bonds seeking homes in overnight markets.

JPMorgan identified regulatory constraints for the big banks as the cause of their inaction in September, but this is only part of the story.

The most troubling is the overnight repo market, where banks with excess reserves loan to borrowers who use Treasuries as collateral.

Source

Liquidity Everywhere, But Not a Drop to Drink

In many ways, we live in weird times. No, this is not about the President.

The weirdness I want to focus on is liquidity, aka cash. In the first place, if we look at broad money - the sum of checking, savings, and other short-timed deposit accounts - we are at historically high levels relative to GDP:

Red line is median

There is plenty of cash. The huge jump that began during the Great Recession was due to this:

And also this:

Here’s the simplest way to think about quantitative easing:

The Federal government spends $1000 for which it does not have adequate revenue. The recipient of that spending puts the $1000 into a checking account, adding to the money stock.

Normally, the government would have to sell a bond to the public to finance that $1000. A market maker would take $1000 out of their Fed checking account to purchase it, subtracting $1000 from the money stock. The net to the money stock on the complete transaction is zero.

But when the Fed buys that bond with new dollars, there is no subtraction from the money stock and it goes up by $1000.

This is why you often hear this referred to as “monetizing the debt,” which is an incomplete, yet accurate characterization. A similar thing happened with the mortgage-backed securities. When the Fed bought them, they were unpriceable at mark-to-market, and effectively worth zero on the banks’ balance sheets. The Fed gave the banks cash for them.

But at the same time the system is awash with liquidity, individual markets are starved. That is the weird part.

The most dramatic manifestation of this is the overnight repo market, where despite the Fed stepping in and funding repo deals, and now making open market purchases, it has still not entirely settled down:

This is the spread between the secured overnight rate (the “repo rate”) and effective Fed Funds. We would like this to be at or pretty close to zero every night, but since the September Repo Revolt, we’ve had more overnight breakouts of the repo rate to the upside. When we see that rate pop up, it’s because there are inadequate liquid reserves available for all the bonds seeking overnight homes.

To be clear, these are small pops compared to the Repo Revolt, but they are again happening around the 1st and 15th of the month, when cash is moving around for payroll, tax payments, etc.

Possible explanations:

Too many bonds - Reduced foreign holdings, quantitative tightening, plus the unexpected rise in the deficit this fiscal year have put too many bonds in play in overnight markets.

Dimon’s defense - Reserve requirements from post-crisis regulations is keeping cash locked down that would otherwise be in the repo market.

Moreover, this is not the only place where we are seeing troubling signs of market illiquidity. For example, Goldman has been tracking illiquidity in corporate bonds:

What we see here is that investors are paying a higher price for illiquidity than they were a year ago. We’re beginning to see signs of low market depth in many places, and at the same time the system is awash with cash.

So let’s look at the repo market, since it is an important part of the overnight plumbing. If you want a refresher on the September Repo Revolt, here you go.

Abundant Reserves Regime

Pre-crisis, every overnight was like a circus balancing act with a bear and hundreds of cats. The NY Fed monitored overnight reserve trading, and bought, sold, and did repo deals to keep Fed Funds where they wanted it. The first side effect was a Fed balance sheet that grew very slowly over time. The second side effect was that the incentive for the banks was to keep their reserve levels just above the penalty-free minimum. They did not get interest on excess reserves, so aggregate reserves remained relatively low. As such, small Fed purchases or sales could have a large effect on the overnight rate.

But then, this happened:

And six months later, this:

Firms that had survived the Great Depression were gone in a flash. A new reserves regime was already in the works, but Congress accelerated the implementation to October 2008. To encourage abundant reserves to meet new more stringent regulatory requirements, the Fed would start paying interest on overnight balances. But it is a low rate that is less than Fed Funds or the repo rate, so this encourages banks to put that excess cash into the overnight repo market, since it’s basically free income. Aggregate reserves spiked.

We see an initial spike with the policy implementation, then three more spikes concurrent with rounds of QE (red line). QE was very effective in keeping reserve levels high. But you will also notice that as soon as the Fed stopped making open market purchases after rounds of QE, reserves would start trending down. QT accelerated the process.

In addition, term premia began their slow decline to irrelevance, putting pressure on banks and sending them looking for less-liquid return.

So, in an environment of declining neutral rates, the “Abundant Reserves” regime seems to work only so long as the Fed puts a floor on reserves through open market purchases like it is doing now.

Reserves have been trending down for some time, especially if we look at them as a percentage of the money stock:

From a peak of 23% of all cash in reserves in 2014, we are back down to post-crisis levels of 10%.

So, this was the backdrop to the Repo Revolt.

The Dimon Defense

There was much talk that JPMorgan (JPM) had reduced its reserves much more than other banks, but that it still had enough to prevent the Repo Revolt and left it on the sidelines. This, of course, came up in the earnings call:

Glenn Schorr (Evercore)



Curious your take on everything that went on in the repo markets during the quarter, and I would love it if you could put it in the context of maybe the fourth quarter of last year. If I remember correctly, you stepped in, in the fourth quarter. So higher rates, threw money at it, made some more money, and it calmed the markets down. I'm curious what's different this quarter that, that did not happen. And curious if you think we need changes in the structure of the market to function better on a go-forward basis.



James Dimon



So if I remember correctly, you got to look at the concept of - we have a checking account at the Fed with a certain amount of cash in it. Last year, we had more cash than we needed for regulatory requirements. So repo rates went up, we went with the checking account which paid IOER into repo. Obviously makes sense, you make more money. But now the cash in the account, which is still huge. It's $120 billion in the morning, and it goes down to $60 billion during the course of the day and back to $120 billion at the end of the day. That cash, we believe, is required under resolution and recovery and liquidity stress testing. And therefore, we could not redeploy it into repo market, which we would've been happy to do. And I think it's up to the regulators to decide they want to recalibrate the kind of liquidity they expect us to keep in that account.



And again, I look at this as technical. A lot of reasons why those balances dropped to where they were. I think a lot of banks are in the same position, by the way. But I think the real issue when you think about it, is does that mean that we have bad markets because that's kind of hitting a red line in that checking account. You're also going to hit a red line in LCR, like HQLA, which cannot be redeployed either. So to me, that will be the issue when the time comes.



And it's not about JPMorgan. JPMorgan declined - in any event, it's about how the regulators want to manage the system and who they want to intermediate when the time comes. [emphasis added]

So, in Dimon’s telling, this is all about regulators requiring too much reserves for the very large banks, so they could not take their $120 billion off the sidelines and get the 10% overnight rate that was available briefly.

Dimon is talking his own book here, so there is reason to be skeptical, but even taking him at his word, it’s only a partial explanation. Schorr wisely asked the question in the context of the earlier year-end repo spike, where JPMorgan did step in and get those high overnight rates. The difference, says Dimon, is that JPMorgan's reserves were lower than in December, and the bank had to keep them there.

But he skipped out on explaining why reserves were lower in the first place. Always pay attention to what they don’t say!

Too Many Bonds

From ten thousand feet, we can think of this broadly as an issue of supply and demand. The supply of bonds keeps growing:

The red line is total Federal debt, which as you can see keeps growing. But the blue line is debt as a percentage of the money stock - how much cash versus how many bonds. Successive rounds of liquidity injections this cycle have kept this from exploding even further; it is down from its 2011 peak of 161% to 151%.

So, there’s the supply - $22 trillion in federal debt, 50% higher than all the cash out there.

But much of that supply is not part of our story. Some is held abroad, and of course, the Fed gobbled up quite a bit this cycle. Beginning with foreign holdings as a percentage of Federal debt, we see it has been declining since 2015:

Foreign entities - central banks, regular banks, firms, and individuals - went from holding 34% of the Federal debt in 2014 to 30% now. This decline is concurrent with the decline in aggregate reserves we saw above.

Let’s add in QE:

At its peak in 2014, 48% of the Federal debt was off the table, either held abroad or by the Fed. Now it is 40%. Again, this is concurrent with the decline in aggregate reserves.

So, putting it all together:

This is the “in-play” portion of the Federal debt - not held abroad or by the Fed - as a percentage of the money stock. From a cycle low of 80% in 2015, we are back over 90%. That’s a thin margin.

Another more recent catalyst is the spread between the overnight rate the Fed pays on excess reserves and even the shortest-term bills collapsed in 2018:

That’s right. For almost the entirety of the cycle, keeping cash in their reserve account got banks about 20 bps more return than buying a T-bill. That’s a huge incentive to keep reserves high, which disappeared until the Fed reversed course in December. Still, the spread is closer to 10 bps now.

So, even if Dimon is right about regulations, it is only a small part of the story. There are too many bonds in play every overnight, and now a thin margin of cash to cover it.

The supply of bonds keeps growing.

Relative demand from abroad peaked in 2014.

Concurrent with that, the Fed stopped buying for QE purchases, and then began QT.

There are too many bonds needing homes overnight. Either:

The budget deficit needs to shrink; or

Foreign buyers need to pick it up; or

The Fed needs to make regular open market purchases like it used to.

Which one do you think will happen?

Fixes

Dimon tried to portray this as a technical issue with a quick regulatory fix. From JPMorgan’s micro perspective, that makes sense, but it misses much of what’s going on in the broader macro picture.

There is a fundamental disconnect between day and night when it comes to US Treasuries. During the day, they are so plentiful, so liquid, and now with rates so low, they are treated like cash. But overnight, they are most decidedly not cash when it comes to reserve requirements.

This has led some to suggest that the quickest fix would be to treat Treasuries, at a minimum the short-term bills, as cash in meeting overnight requirements. At a high level, there’s some merit here.

They are both issued by the US Treasury and backed by the full faith and credit thereof.

One earns the rate on the bill, currently 1.73% on the 4-week bill. This is the shortest duration, but also, since term premia are gone, the highest rate in the yield curve through the 7-year. The other earns the Fed’s rate on excess reserves, currently 1.80%.

So this makes sense, but it is only a short-term fix for as long as those two rates are more or less the same. That will likely change.

It’s too early to declare the abundant reserves regime a failure, but it seems that the likely fix is going to be the Fed going back to what it did before the crisis and regime change - injecting liquidity ad hoc every night, with a slow creep up in the balance sheet. But we are going at a much faster pace right now.

Source: NY Fed

In contrast to the relatively small weekly injections pre-crisis when the liquidity pool was much smaller, the Fed is right now up to the QE1 and QE3 pace of balance sheet expansion. How much comes off the balance sheet from repo will be interesting, but if this keeps going, we are back to QE without even trying.

Effects on Markets

In the first place, market pressures on rates is downward. Markets determine the rates in the yield curve, and markets have been saying that the rate on excess reserves is too high. The low point in the curve, the 5-year maturity, is instructive. It had a higher rate than the overnight cash rate, as we should expect, for most of the cycle. But since March 2018, that’s been changing:

Since March 2019, the overnight rate on cash reserves has been higher than the 5-year Treasury rate. This is the most extreme example in the curve, but even with the recent pullback, all the rates through the 7-year are currently inverted with the overnight cash reserve rate. No one is buying these for the interest; they are buying them because they think rates are going to be substantially lower and the bonds will be worth more.

One of two things are happening. Either bond traders are right and Fed Funds is headed back to the zero bound or lower. Or they are wrong and there is a massive bubble in federal debt out there.

I side with the bond traders here. We are in a period of secular stagnation. The real neutral rate is negative throughout the developed world, and nominal rates will have to follow. This puts us back to 2011 - rates at zero and QE proceeding again.

The one risk to this thesis is inflation. The broad macro trend is deflationary, not inflationary, but we have two things that could push inflation up and force the Fed to raise rates. The first is the trade war, which may be beginning to show up in the consumer inflation data:

We will have to see if that line keeps going up. But as you can see, core PCE inflation has barely been at the Fed’s target this entire cycle, despite record low unemployment rates.

The other thing is what is left out of that chart: energy. Right now, energy is in a deflationary trend since the shale oil explosion, and below 2% annual inflation since late 2018.

But the recent drone attacks in Saudi Arabia has revealed that global infrastructure may not be as secure as we thought, and more attacks would send that blue line shooting up.

Absent inflation, the pressures on rates across the board is lower. The Fed will likely cut again this round or the next, if not both. It is trying to be cautious and not blow every bit of rate leverage it has, but it can fight the tide for only so long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.