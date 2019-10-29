4 High Flying Blue-Chips To Consider Selling

For investors looking to lock in strong 2019 gains or hedge short against your favorite longs in a large diversified portfolio, four stocks in particular may be interesting candidates to research further. Starbucks (SBUX), Costco (COST), Charter Communications (CHTR) and American Tower (AMT) have reached for the stars this year, and may be about to fall back to earth.

I use three rationale when deciding to sell/short a stock. The first reason is consistently weak momentum. This primary technical clue is a starting point. If investors and traders cannot find a serious long-term argument to own a business, what happens when operations inevitably turn sour? The answer is steeper rates of investor selling and falling equity pricing. Stocks that underperform on a regular basis should be researched as a sell or short.

A secondary reason that causes me to think about selling/shorting a stock is truly weak business fundamentals. Either falling sales, weak cash flow, and/or high debt levels highlight the likelihood of future liquidations or an absence of buying interest. Is it mathematically a better idea to sell or stay long/buy a company where shareholder value creation is moving in reverse? The best single piece of advice I can give to new investors regarding fundamental analysis is steer clear of companies that lose money from their main operating business. Invariably, unprofitable companies underperform the market, or in the worst-case scenario, go bankrupt, wiping out shareholders.

The final logic to sell/short a stock is a little different than the first two, but not completely. When stock gains far exceed the fundamental operating business supports of valuation, investors can be wise to lock in capital gains or review the potential rewards/risks of shorting a company. Stocks that seem like sure winners because of superb past performance often overshoot current and near-future business prospects. At some point, investors reel in their optimism and high flyers underperform the general market, or dive in price for a shorter period. They essentially snap back to reality, after a stretched rubber band rise is snapped. A small stock market bubble popping, if you will.

For this article, the main issue I have with each selection is the 2019 stock rise does not appear justified by similar gains in the operating business, using my third line of logic. A clear state of overvaluation now exists, and any hiccup in business results, the U.S. economy, or investor confidence in the stock market overall could hit their stock quotes harder than the typical company. Historically, high-flyers see the deepest initial corrections when the stock market dives 10% or 20%. My thinking is a sudden drop in the market could be approaching, related to ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and the rest of the world, and/or a messy impeachment effort of President Trump in coming months. Why not sell or short these companies now, while they remain quite expensive?

I make the argument each has overshot usual fundamental valuation ranges. While underlying business operations have grown slightly for Starbucks, Costco, Charter and American Tower, investors have anxiously bid up equity pricing far above the S&P 500 average rate the past 12-24 months. Below is a chart of their wide outperformance of the S&P 500 index, averaging a +45% price gain the last year and +60% gain over two years.

Starbucks

Starbucks has already fallen 15% from the weight of its sharp 2019 rise beyond fundamental valuations. The July peak around $100 a share from $46 a year earlier belies the related business growth rate in revenues, cash flow and income nearer 10% annually. The company has engaged in a massive share buyback scheme since 2018 that has both inflated its stock quote in quick order and “leveraged” its balance sheet through the exchange of cash and new debt to buy an overpriced stock. Today, Starbucks holds a “negative” book value of $5 billion and negative “tangible” book value of $10 billion supporting $100 billion in stock market worth at $83 a share. The Price to Earnings Growth [PEG] ratio is a sky-high 2 to 3x long-term forecast (depending on your time interval) against the restaurant industry norm of 1.5x today. In comparison, a Wall Street-suggested strong buy PEG ratio under 1x for the typical investment is far, far away in Starbucks’ case.

At a trailing P/E of 30, the equivalent earnings yield of 3.3% and actual dividend yield of 1.7% are not much to support the stock price, if business growth projections fail to materialize as planned. Plus, the company is banking on overseas growth, especially in China, as its future driver of increased shareholder worth. If the China trade war moves by Trump backfire in particular, I worry about a foreign backlash against American brands taking a serious toll on Starbucks’ growth expectations. Nevertheless, the company enjoys a cult-like following from both consumers and investors in the U.S. Given a major global recession and valuation metrics similar to the 2008-09 Great Recession, Starbucks has the potential to fall 50%+ in price during 2020.

Costco

Costco is another consumer/investor cult favorite in 2019. The stock quote has risen almost 100% the last two years. You would guess, all else being equal, sales, cash flow and income have also doubled? Wrong - revenues are up +18%, cash flow +27% and net income +36%. When I say this equity investment is way overvalued, don’t take my word for it. Seeking Alpha scores Costco’s stock valuation at an “F” currently, trading at 35x trailing income generation and an unbelievable PEG ratio as high as 4x.

The stock is essentially priced for perfection. Nothing can go wrong for Costco shareholders, or its price could plunge. Unless sales and earnings growth beat expectations every quarter going forward, the stock quote will languish or fall from $296 is my interpretation of reality. Trading at a trailing earnings yield of 2.9%, paying owners 0.9% in dividends yearly, and projected to grow around the industry average rate is not something to get excited about in my book.

Retailing is perhaps the hardest business model of all. Fickle consumer attitudes/tastes change rapidly, while recession effects have often morphed into catastrophic losses for weak individual names. As a consequence, retailers are generally priced at lower than market multiples on their basic financial accounting. However, using trailing cash flow, operating income, and dividend yield, Costco's $130 billion market cap is valued at nearly a 100% premium to the S&P 500 business presently. Slim profit margins and sky-high valuations could prove toxic to Costco shareholders in a business downturn. Yet, investors in Costco honestly believe the future will continue to be terrific, betting the most recent stock fluctuations are proof positive of their optimistic sentiment. If a recession slashes operating results in 2020, the Costco stock could easily decline 50% or more back to historically average valuations of the last decade of trading.

Charter Communications

Charter is a highly leveraged cable company that is in the early stages of seeing its business model come under attack. In my Netflix/ViacomCBS story posted last week, I explained the tens of billions being invested by media companies into streaming businesses. The effort to steal market share from traditional cable and television broadcast delivery is slated to ramp up dramatically during 2020. Charter holds $74 billion in debt and $103 billion in total liabilities against a far lower $39 billion in tangible, real world assets. The company is purely valued as a function of “forecasted” cash flow and income growth. Charter generated $44 billion in trailing revenues the last 12 months, but just $1.3 billion in earnings. Spending $8.3 billion to keep its cable and communication networks running, $3.1 billion in free cash flow was left for shareholders from a total cash flow of $11.4 billion. Given the current stock market capitalization of $102 billion at $462 a share, Charter’s valuation is 30x trailing free cash flow and around 100x earnings. Investors get no dividend and are banking on much better days from cash flow and income generation to justify its lofty price.

While the company is adding mobile customers and internet broadband access accounts, can this growth offset the revenue loss of higher-margin cable subscribers moving to streaming services over time? My view is Charter’s monster debt load will catch up to it, as revenues from the legacy cable business begin to fall rapidly in coming years. Perhaps the best option to keep the stock quote high over time is for Charter to expand aggressively into media content ownership and mobile phone bundling. The problem from this course of action is extra debt for acquisitions won’t work. The company will have to dilute existing shareholders with stock deals for assets.

American Tower

American Tower is a Real Estate Investment Trust [REIT] paying a majority of its income as a dividend to its owners. The company builds and owns cell phone towers, then rents access to mobile phone carriers through long-term contracts. The $242 share high in September was reached on enthusiasm for the rollout of new 5G technologies. The stock quote nearly doubled from February 2018 into the peak last month. Is the rise justified by business growth and level-headed expectations for future profits and cash flows? Clearly, the stock price is anticipating big profits and revenues from 5G. However, 5G growth may take years to materially affect American Tower's business results.

The vacuum between expectations and reality is getting quite large. American Tower is priced at a market cap of $97 billion using the current $217 stock price. Wall Street values the company at 60x trailing earnings, with a 1.6% dividend yield. Honestly, you can buy an annuity or AAA bond that will yield better the next 3-5 years. The long-term Wall Street estimated PEG ratio is approaching 3x. Plus, 5% revenue and 15% EPS expansion estimated by analyst consensus for next year fail to add up to a growth equity valuation, in my view. Pulling the data points together, American Tower ranks as one of the most expensive U.S. blue-chips to own in late 2019.

At this early stage of 5G development, I believe it is hard to quantify the speed of its acceptance by consumers and the exact timing of substantial new revenue/earnings for American Tower. Undoubtedly, any Wall Street downgrade in expectations for American Tower will lead to a sizable sell-off, perhaps of the 40-50% variety in 2020, back to 2018 valuations. My fear is even mediocre expansion rates in 2020-21 could pull the stock price down another 20-30% from October’s inflated valuation.

Final Thoughts

Selling a stock for a big gain is no crime. Shorting individual equities to offset the risk of your favorite longs falling in a general bear market decline is a sound idea. Speculating on a stock quote drop through shorting can earn real money, no matter which direction the S&P 500 is moving.

Half of the investment decision process is knowing when, why and how to sell a position. Buying is actually the easier part of your investment research effort. Whether you buy/hold/sell a stock, the odds are you will question your logic years from now. Developing a sound process for selling/shorting is often neglected by small and large investors alike. Outside of swing traders and intermediate-term speculators, long-term investors need to rationally exit longs when logic screams now is the time to do so. Yes, you may have to pay capital gains or income taxes on your profits. But holding a stock for many years, declining in brokerage account worth towards a more regular valuation level is not fun or productive for your financial future. Food for thought.

Please engage in additional, in-depth research on Starbucks, Costco, Charter, and American Tower before making a trade in your account. Consulting with an experienced investment advisor is always recommended. Short-selling involves the risk of potentially losing more than your invested capital, and should only be part of an intelligently constructed, diversified long/short portfolio design.

