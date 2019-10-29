The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy During Earnings Season

The rest of this article walks you through a step-by-step guide to screening quality companies, so you can maximize your margin of safety, and potentially enjoy strong earnings-related rallies.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

Earnings Season Is A Golden Opportunity For Bargains

Last week 25% of S&P 500 companies reported earnings and this week the torrent of reports will continue. Earnings season is a time of intense volatility for even the bluest of blue chips, such as the legendary dividend aristocrats.

Worst Single Day Declines For Aristocrats 2009 To April 2019

(Source: Ploutos)

Even Super SWAN dividend kings like 3M can crash double-digits on disappointing news. But guess what? Short-term volatility isn't to be feared, just managed through proper risk management.

These are the risk management guidelines that the Dividend Kings use in running their portfolios ($1 Million Retirement, High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value, and Fortress). I also use these as the basis of my retirement portfolio's risk management rules.

Harnessing short-term volatility can be a powerful way to generate impressive short-term gains. This the Dividend Kings have done via our steady buying of quality blue chips like 3M (MMM), Caterpillar (CAT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and numerous other great dividend stocks we own.

Quality Undervalued Stocks Don't Stay Cheap Forever

(Source: Ycharts)

The same sharp crashes that terrify so many, are typically great long-term buying opportunities.

Dividend Aristocrat 12-Month Forward Returns Following 10+% Single Day Declines

(Source: Ploutos) -data through April 2019

Over the past decade, the median and average total returns within a year of double-digit declines were 32%.

Mind you our goal isn't impressive returns over 12 month periods, but over 5+ years. All with a focus on maximizing safe income and achieving the best risk-adjusted returns possible to help our members hit their long-term financial goals.

So let's take a look at four opportunistic long-term investing opportunities you might be able to make this earnings season, that could pave the way for a prosperous retirement.

The Dividend Kings' Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings value companies and estimate realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on:

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

I maintain 9 total valuation lists, covering:

47 level 11/11 quality Super SWANs (the best dividend stocks in America which collectively have tripled the market's annual returns over the past 25 years)

All the Dividend Kings

All the Dividend Aristocrats

All safe (level 8+ quality) midstream MLPs and C-corps

All DK model portfolio holdings

Our Top Weekly Buy List

Our Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List (247 companies and counting)

It's from these lists that I present five potentially excellent long-term dividend growth opportunities you can safely buy ahead of the October Fed meeting, no matter the outcome.

4 Great Buys To Profit From Earnings Season

Due to the uncertainties facing our economy due to the ongoing US/China Trade Conflict, I'm presenting a mix of defensive (recession-resistant/low volatility) and cyclical companies for your consideration.

All of these companies have either reported earnings and been unfairly punished by Wall Street (opportunistic buying opportunities) or will soon announce earnings that could send each popping due to very low expectations.

Any "disappointments" from companies yet to report could create excellent buying opportunities in a market famous for 5% to 15% post-earnings crashes that almost always turn out to be non-thesis breaking events and great opportunistic buying opportunities.

Company Ticker Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield Historical Fair Value (in 2019) Current Price Discount To 2019 Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Simon Property Group (SPG) 11 (Super SWAN) 5.4% $206 $154 25% 10-22% AbbVie (ABBV) 9 (blue chip)- dividend aristocrat 5.6% $121 $77 36% 15-21% MPLX (uses K-1 tax form) (MPLX) 8 (above-average quality) 10.1% $50 $27 46% 12-20% Amazon (AMZN) 11 (Super SWAN) NA $3,049 $1,738 43% 10-40%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, Dividend Kings Master Valuation List, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

I own Simon in my retirement portfolio and Dividend Kings owns it in three of our four portfolios (Deep Value, Fortress, and High-Yield Blue Chip).

Simon Property Group reports Wednesday, October 30th before the bell. There is some uncertainty about what SPG will report this week.

2019 Factset FFO/share growth consensus: -1% (down from 1% in recent months)

2020 growth: 6% (off easy comps)

2021 growth: 4%

2022 growth: 4%

In recent weeks the FactSet consensus has come down by 2% FFO growth for 2019, likely due to the large number of store closures this year, (12,000 estimates by CoreSite, a new record). However, while SPG might or might not cut its 2% SS NOI guidance for 2019, what's almost certain is this Super SWAN REIT's long-term thesis will remain intact.

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 3.8% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 8.6% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.8% CAGR

historical rolling growth rates: 7% to 13% CAGR

realistic long-term growth potential: 3% to 9% CAGR

The Reuter's and FactSet consensus growth outlooks have remained stable for the last few months, and it's not hard to see why.

Year US Mall Occupancy Lease Spread 2002 92.7% 23.8% 2003 92.4% 25.1% 2004 92.7% 17.1% 2005 93.1% 20.7% 2006 93.2% 17.6% 2007 93.5% 14.4% 2008 92.4% 21.3% 2009 92.1% 10.3% 2010 94.2% 4.2% 2011 94.8% 10.5% 2012 95.3% 10.8% 2013 96.1% 16.8% 2014 97.1% 16.6% 2015 96.1% 18.0% 2016 96.8% 12.7% 2017 95.6% 11.4% 2018 95.9% 14.3% 2019 (YTD) 94.8% 29.8% Average 94.4% 16.4%

(Source: earnings supplements)

Simon reported 4.9% AFFO/share growth last quarter and its occupancy and lease spreads (new rent/old rent) have not just remained in the double-digits, but have been accelerating since the "retail apocalypse" began in 2017. 21,000 store closures during this time haven't hurt SPG's business which has delivered 7.7% FFO/share growth even factoring in this year's 1% expected decline.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

High-quality mall operators like Simon averaged 15% lease spreads in Q2, and Simon's 32.3% wasn't just the best in the industry by far, but the highest level in 17 years. How is that possible if everyone knows that Malls are going extinct?

(Source: KIM investor presentations)

Despite what many might believe, brick & mortar retail isn't dying, but thriving courtesy of 18,000 store openings this year. Simon, like all quality Mall REITs, is replacing flailing or bankrupt tenants with thriving ones, who are embracing omnichannel (bricks and clicks) and seeing steady sales, earnings and cash flow growth.

Simon is currently trading near its lowest valuation in a decade (since October 2009). If management reiterates guidance, then analyst expectations for this year's cash flow growth will likely bounce back to 1%, and the stock might easily rise to $160 to $165.

SPG is the most undervalued 11/11 quality Super SWAN right now (that pays a dividend) and here's what a 25% discount to fair value means for long-term investors buying today.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Simon's historical fair value P/FFO is between 15 to 18 over the last 20 years outside of bear markets and bubbles. For a very conservative total return potential estimate I use 3% long-term growth, 1% lower than any analyst consensus.

According to the Ben Graham fair value PE/price to cash flow formula (which is built into F.A.S.T Graphs) a 3% growing REIT is worth 14.5 times cash flow, below the actual range investors have paid for Simon over the last 20 years.

But even if SPG merely returns to a 14.5 P/FFO and grows slower than it's ever grown in the past, this very safe 5.4% yielding REIT is likely to deliver double-digit total returns.

10% is the conservative return potential on Simon, and likely to double or triple the broader market over the next five to 10 years, if asset managers are right about much weaker forward market returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Simon grows as fast as Reuter's expects, then a return to 18 times FFO (high end of historical fair value) could deliver up to 22% CAGR total returns that almost triples your investment.

If Simon crashes on Wednesday, I and the Dividend Kings are ready to opportunistically buy more. If it pops due to beating low expectations? Well, it's already one of our biggest holdings in three portfolios, with just enough room under our 10% risk limit to aggressively buy more should the market overreact to any guidance cut.

AbbVie is my single biggest retirement portfolio position, and a holding in three Dividend King portfolios. It has one of the best track records of beating expectations of any dividend aristocrat. The company reports Friday, November 1st, before the bell.

AbbVie has reported earnings 26 times, and 14 of those quarters it's beat or raised its own full-year guidance.

Start of the year 10% EPS growth guidance

Q1 11% EPS growth in 2019

Q2 12% EPS growth

current FactSet consensus 13% (anticipating another guidance hike)

At the Morgan Stanley Health Conference, management told analysts that it remains "absolutely comfortable" with its sales forecasts for $10+ billion in Skyrizi and Rinvoq revenue by 2025. Those are risk-adjusted sales forecasts based on the probability of drug trial approvals.

Management expects these future blockbusters to generate between $10 billion and $11.5 billion in annual peak sales. ($5 billion for Skyrizi and $6.5 billion for Rinvoq).

Skyrizi and Rinvoq, the mega-blockbuster immunology replacements for Humira, are expected to generate at least $1 billion in sales next year, and in the meantime, Imbruvica and Venclexta, AbbVie's blockbuster cancer drugs, continue to grow like weeds (over 30% growth expected this year).

For next year the Allergan (AGN) acquisition is expected to allow ABBV to generate its 6th consecutive year of double-digit growth.

The transaction delivers immediate robust financial benefits with EPS accretion of 10% in the first full year of combination increasing to above 20% at peak. This is inclusive of more than $2 billion in annual pre-tax synergies and cost savings which is expected in the third year post-closing." - Rick Gonzalez (emphasis added)

Even before the AGN acquisition was announced, analysts expected 6% EPS growth from AbbVie, who remains committed to "robust" dividend growth every year. Factoring in synergies that management has a great track record of delivering ABBV's EPS and cash flow might grow 16% to 18% next year.

The FCF payout ratio will hit 42% when the deal closes, and management has a 50% FCF payout ratio policy on its dividend. This is why I wouldn't be surprised to see AbbVie raise its dividend by double-digits in late 2019 (for 2020) and 10+% in late 2020 (for 2021).

In the meantime, you get a safe 5.6% yield while waiting for one of the best management teams in the industry to continue executing on its six-year Humira diversification/growth plan.

Might AbbVie potentially "disappoint" by not raising guidance for the third straight quarter this year? You bet. But the odds are with the investors that we'll hear good news that could continue the recent rally, that has made AbbVie once more one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street.

AbbVie's Chart Goes From "Ugly" to Awesome

(Source: Ycharts)

Analysts have been getting steadily more bullish on AbbVie's long-term growth prospects.

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR (up from 5% a few weeks ago)

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 4.6% CAGR (up from 3% a few weeks ago)

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR (up from 4% a few weeks ago)

historical rolling growth rates: 15% to 41% CAGR

realistic long-term growth potential: 4% to 7% CAGR

AbbVie's historical market-determined fair value is 14 to 15 times earnings.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Both Ben Graham and Chuck Carnevale consider 15 times earnings and cash flow "reasonable" for companies growth between 4% and 15% over time. Yet even modeling just 14 times earnings, the low end of its historical fair value, 4% long-term growth from AbbVie could deliver almost 16% CAGR total returns, and more than doubles your investment over five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If AbbVie ends up beating long-term consensus growth forecasts by just 1%, which is not far fetched given its track record and stellar drug pipeline post AGN acquisition, and merely returns to the upper end of its fair value PE range, it could deliver up to 21% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

MPLX is owned in three Dividend Kings portfolios and makes up 4.6% of my retirement portfolio (room for three more buys before I hit my risk limit). MPLX reports Thursday, October 31st, after the bell.

The MLP has been badly beaten down over the past few weeks, both because of the weakness in energy prices (which won't significantly affect its cash flow), and Elliott Management's proxy fight to break up Marathon Petroleum (MPC) into three companies and convert MPLX into a c-Corp (which would incur substantial tax liabilities for long-term MPLX investors).

Elliott owns just 2.5% of MPC shares and even combined with other activists who are in favor of the proposal, 4%. MPC owns 61% of MPLX and I expect management to win the proxy fight. MPC would incur hundreds of millions in tax liabilities of MPLX converted to a c-Corp and there is no reason to, since the MLP is self-funding its growth, has a 1.36 coverage ratio (that's rising over time) and a very safe 3.9 debt/EBITDA ratio (5.0 or low is safe according to Credit Rating agencies).

MPLX just hiked its payout for the 27th consecutive quarter, every single time since IPO. MPLX is increasing the distribution by 1 penny per unit per quarter, a 6% growth rate, on top of the safest 10.1% yield on Wall Street.

I expect that 6% growth rate to continue for the next few years, courtesy of the MLP's rapid growth, fueled by the ANDX merger completed in August. Here are the FactSet consensus growth expectations for MPLX's EBITDA.

2019: 42% growth

2020: 25% growth

2021: 4% growth

2022: 2% growth

MPLX's growth will certainly slow as it has run out of midstream assets to buy from MPC. But organic growth will still be decent in the future courtesy of the $5+ billion backlog and its efforts to diversify into the Permian Basin and US oil export facilities. Here is MPLX's growth profile.

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 5.1% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 5.1% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 5.1% CAGR

historical rolling growth rates: 8% to 13% CAGR

realistic long-term growth potential: 4% to 6% CAGR

MPLX historically trades at seven to nine times EBITDA, but today just 6.5 (on a blended basis). Combining a safe 10% yield with modest multiple expansion creates incredible long-term return potential for this high-quality ultra-high-yielding coiled spring.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The Graham formula says a company growing at 4% over time is reasonably worth 8.8 times EBITDA. Even assuming an EBITDA multiple of 7.0, 4% growth from MPLX delivers about 13% CAGR total returns, 77% of which is safe and steadily rising tax-deferred distributions.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

MPLX growing at just 6% and returning to the upper end of its historical fair value could deliver nearly 20% CAGR total returns or 150% over the next five years.

This 10% yielding MLP is one of the Dividend Kings' highest conviction buys right now, which is why we've been steadily buying more over the last few weeks in our Deep Value portfolio (4th biggest holding and maxed out at 5% position size).

Amazon is the only non-dividend stock I own, and one of five tracked on the Dividend Kings Master List (per user request we track AMZN, BABA, PYPL, GOOG, and FB).

Both I and my father bought Amazon at $1,698 for our retirement portfolios following the post-earnings crash. Here's why I'm not worried about Amazon's "disappointing results".

revenue up 24%

operating cash flow up 33%

TTM FCF up 53%

Free cash flow less principal repayments of finance leases and financing obligations: up 80%

Free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations (ie actual FCF for Amazon): up 94%

The market got freaked out over Amazon's 11% to 20% sales growth guidance for Q4, as well as increased spending causing short-term expected margin contraction.

But I and most analysts aren't worried about Amazon's long-term growth outlook.

12-month price targets on Amazon still range from $2,100 to $2,500 representing 21% to 44% upside potential on blind guesses of where the shares will be in a year.

I am not worried about Amazon's 12-month returns whatsoever. What I care about is the long-term growth potential of this master of optionality and one of the most dominant names in retail, streaming, advertising, cloud computing (and in the future, possibly healthcare).

Here's the bottom line for Amazon long-term investors, the growth profile.

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 42.6% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 55.8% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 30.0% CAGR

historical rolling growth rates: 30% to 85% CAGR

F.A.S.T Graphs extrapolated long-term growth: 25.6%

realistic long-term growth potential: 20% to 30% CAGR

Note that I'm not assuming 56% long-term growth in earnings and cash flow as Reuters' is. I'm modeling 20% to 30%, lower than even the slowest growth year Amazon is expected to see through 2022 (23% growth in 2021).

Per Ben Graham and Chuck Carnevale, a company growing cash flow at 20% is worth at least 20 times EBITDA. On Friday I paid 20.1 times EBITDA for Amazon, as did my father. My cost basis of $1712 is 20.3 2019's estimated EBITDA/share and just 16.3 times next year's $104.8 EBITDA per share consensus.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if Amazon trades at just 20 times EBITDA and grows at a fraction of the rate most analysts expect, investors buying today can still expect double-digit total returns. Remember the S&P 500 is likely to deliver 7% or less, so Amazon, even if it grows much slower than expected, is likely to remain a market-beating stock.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Amazon achieves the FactSet consensus growth rate of 30%, which is far more conservative than Ycharts or Reuters' expect, then the Graham fair value formula says the company's historical 41 times EBITDA would be justified. Which in turn, could deliver nearly 40% CAGR total returns, making 11/11 quality Super SWAN Amazon one of the best wealth compounding choices you can make today.

What if none of these companies fit your needs? That's where the rest of this article comes in, via a step-by-step walkthrough of proven method of screening quality dividend stocks for reasonable to attractive valuations.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "Buy, Sell, Hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always - more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 25th)

Even with the market near all-time highs, you can see that, at least, according to Morningstar, there are plenty of quality names available at bargain prices. Dividend Kings disagrees with some of these valuations (CBS is 37% undervalued, not 53%), but for the most part, these are quality companies trading at attractive valuations.

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to a reasonable buy, good Buy, and Very Strong Buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality, and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (which matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar considers 4- or 5-star Buys and Strong Buys.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 25th) "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

You'll note that there are a lot more 4- and 5-star stocks than ones trading 20% or below Morningstar's estimated fair value. That's because Morningstar is adjusting for quality, safety, and overall cash flow stability (via their uncertainty ratings).

This is why Super SWAN dividend aristocrat General Dynamics (GD), despite being just 7% undervalued per Morningstar's estimate (3% undervalued according to Dividend Kings' model) is a four-star stock.

Morningstar's approach to star rating is similar to my own approach in which the quality of a company determines how undervalued it is before I call it a good, strong or very strong buy.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T, IBM 20% 30% 40% 8 above-average quality Walgreens, CVS 15% 25% 35% 9 blue chip quality Altria, AbbVie 10% 20% 30% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality Pepsi, Dominion Energy 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M, JNJ, CAT, MSFT, LOW 0% 10% 20%

To me, a Super SWAN dividend king like 3M (NYSE:MMM) is more attractive 20% undervalued than a lower quality company like IBM (NYSE:IBM) that's 35% undervalued. But at the right price, even an average quality company that has a safe dividend that's likely to grow at all is a potentially attractive investment, at least for some people's needs.

However, while a 4- or 5-star Morningstar stock is usually a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of its recommendations can be far off the mark. Dividend Kings uses a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs-powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes, they are not. For example:

(Sources: Morningstar, Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists)

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but for popular momentum stocks (like many tech names), they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, here are the PE multiples they use to determine fair value for Super SWANs Nike, Microsoft and UnitedHealth.

Nike: 36 pe = Morningstar fair value (historical PE range 22 to 26)

Microsoft: 29 PE = Morningstar fair value (historical PE range 16 to 20)

UnitedHealth: 21 PE = Morningstar fair value (historical PE range 14 to 18)

Merck: 19.7 PE = Morningstar fair value (historical PE range 13 to 15)

Let's take a look at one of the most dangerous Morningstar 3-star "fair value" stocks, Nike. Here's what Morningstar's David Swartz wrote on September 30th.

We are increasing our fair value estimate to $102 per share from $98. Our fair value estimate implies fiscal 2020 adjusted price/earnings of 36 and enterprise value/adjusted EBITDA of 26."

Per Ycharts, Reuter's and FactSet, Nike is expected to grow at 15% to 16.4% CAGR over time. That's a stellar growth rate for a Super SWAN and at the right price, makes this as close to a "must own" company as you can find on Wall Street.

Nike's 20 year EPS growth is 14% CAGR. Over the past 20 years, the company's annualized growth rates have ranged from -0.4% to 13.5%. The market has, in the words of Ben Graham, "weighed the substance of this company" and determined it's fair value PE is between 22 and 26. Now Morningstar is claiming that, based on NEXT YEAR's earnings, Nike is a reasonable buy today at a share price as high as $102.

At $92 Nike trades at 34 times this year's earnings, and at $102, it would trade at 36 year's next year's earnings. A company at fair value can be expected to generate total returns of yield + long-term growth. In other words, if Nike truly were worth 36 times earnings, then at $102 you could expect about 16% to 17% CAGR long-term returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The purple line is Morningstar's 36 PE. Nike has NEVER once ever traded at such valuations, even when euphoric investors considered the sky-high valuations the "new normal".

During the tech bubble, when investors thought online retail sales would drive permanently faster growth, Nike peaked at a PE of 32.7. Then it fell 50% over the next five months.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

And today Nike is even more historically overvalued, for the same bullish reasons it was in late 1999. Morningstar's claim that almost 36 times earnings on Nike is the "new normal" is likely akin to Yale professor Irving Fisher, who on Oct. 16, 1929, declared that stocks had reached “what looks like a permanently high plateau.”

The largest stock market crash in US history, which ultimately saw the market fall 90% before bottoming in 1932, began on October 29th, just 13 days after one of the nation's most respected economists predicted that stocks would never again suffer a significant decline.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Waiting just five months was the difference between massively overpaying for Nike, and buying it at a 33% discount to fair value. From which point Nike went on to generate 17% CAGR total returns over the next 17 years and grow shareholder wealth 16 fold, and that's merely measuring from trough to fair value. The S&P 500 during this time delivered 5.4% CAGR total returns, meaning Nike tripled it over nearly 20 years, courtesy of superior quality, fast growth, and investors buying it at an attractive price.

How can you tell whether Morningstar's fair value estimates are reasonable or just plain crazy? By looking at objective metrics, like P/E ratios.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company. That's the same rule of thumb that Ben Graham, the father of value investing, considered a reasonable multiple to pay for a quality company.

This is because P/E ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street, and 15.0 P/E being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 P/E) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Chuck also considers 15 times cash flow to be prudent for most companies, as do all the founding Dividend Kings.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less and their five-year average P/Es. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current P/Es to their historical norms. (Morningstar offers 5-year average P/Es, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns.)

(Source: Morningstar) data as of October 25th

Don't forget that P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and yieldCos are not a good indication of value since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

Historical P/E and a 15.0 rule of thumb are not perfect. 5-year average P/Es can give a false reading if something extreme happened, like a bubble or industry crash, causing the energy P/E ratio averages to become absurd.

This is why it's best to use the longest time period that corresponds to a company's expected growth rate. That will eliminate periods of short-term market insanity, such as when telecom tower REIT American Tower Corp. (AMT) traded at 86 times FFO in early 2000 (tech bubble). That stock fell 97% before bottoming in 2002 at a P/FFO of just 4, from which it then went on to deliver 29% CAGR total returns over the next 17 years.

This brings me to another important metric to check: price-to-cash flow, which replaces the P/E ratio for REITs, yieldCos, MLPs/midstreams, and many LPs.

Price-to-Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares, and pay down debt. Thus, the price-to-cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price-to-cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest-to-great cash flow multiple is a very high-probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price-to-cash flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. Dividend Kings uses 10-year average cash flows, and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes, that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are all the companies on my watch list with price-to-cash flow of 15.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 25th)

Again, historical price-to-cash flow estimates are not perfect. TerraForm Power (TERP), a level 8/11 quality yieldCo, was run into the ground and nearly bankrupted by its former sponsor SunEdison (which did go bankrupt). Brookfield Asset Management rescued it and turned it into a great high-yield dividend growth stock, which justifies a much higher valuation (though it is about 7% overvalued today).

Similarly, NextEra Energy (NEE), a Super SWAN utility SEEMS like a reasonable buy based on its 15 times cash flow. It's actually 54% overvalued, and one of the most dangerous companies you can buy today, at least in terms of volatility and valuation risk.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the last 20 years NEE, outside of bubbles and the very rare bear market, trades at seven to nine times cash flow. Today's 15 times OCF is actually signaling a massive bubble that could result in many years of poor or negative returns.

The point is you want to use several valuation metrics in concert to ensure that any false signals are eliminated (which is why DK uses up to 10).

PE/Growth Ratio (Growth At A Reasonable Price) And Putting It All Together

According to Chuck Carnevale, a 15 P/E is prudent for most companies, even slow-growing ones. But if a company is able to grow especially fast (over 15% over time), it deserves a higher multiple. That's because the compounding power of time means a company that grows at a faster rate can generate many times greater wealth and income for you.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

Note that this table is simply meant to illustrate a point. It's not actually possible for any company to grow 50% annually for 50 years, which would mean earnings and cash flow growing nearly 1 billion-fold (it would have to literally take over the world).

Most investors, depending on their needs (and ideal asset allocation), can likely achieve 5-10% returns over time. Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history, with about 21% CAGR returns over 54 years.

Since 2000, the S&P 500's earnings growth has been about 6.5% CAGR, which is why a company that can realistically grow much faster may be worth a higher-than-normal P/E (or price-to-cash flow). This is where the PE/Growth or PEG ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 2.6-2.7 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent.

Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of close to one, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast (some of those growth estimates are likely to be proven wrong).

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 25th)

FedEx (FDX)is a great company, trading at a nice discount, which is why Dividend Kings Deep Value portfolio bought it. But it's PEG is not 0.41, which implies about 30% long-term growth (9% to 14% is realistic, possibly 6% CAGR over the next five years if we get a recession). Based on the analyst consensus of 14% per FactSet Research, and the 2019 consensus PE of 9.9, FDX's PEG is 0.71, which is still incredibly low and makes it a fast-growing bargain worth considering.

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price", or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

Screening a company via all of these approaches can minimize the chances of overpaying for a quality name (make sure to check that earnings and cash flow are growing, so you don't buy a value trap by mistake).

For example, Amazon clears nearly all these screens, making it a great deep value buy.

Dividend Kings Historical Discount To Fair Value: 43% (Very Strong Buy)

Morningstar's estimated discount to fair value: 23% (4 stars)

2019 PE: 78 (vs. 204 10-year average)

Price of operating cash flow: 23.4 vs 24.6 10-year average

Price-to-free cash flow: 37.2 vs 56.3 10-year average

P/EBITDA (Chuck Carnevale's favorite intrinsic value metric): 22.8 vs 40.9 10-year average

PEG: 2.6 (based on FactSet 30% consensus growth)

PEG (based on EBITDA): 0.76

Amazon is the perfect example of Chuck Carnevale's statement that there are no real "value" or "growth stocks". All companies grow at slow, modest or fast rates, and all are either overvalued, reasonably priced or undervalued.

Amazon is a highly attractive long-term investment today, based on its historical valuations relative to its realistic expected growth potential. Which is why I and my father both own it in our retirement portfolios.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets, data as of October 25th) Bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

Note that, like any valuation screening tool, 52-week lows are not sufficient but a place to begin your research.

I maintain a master list that takes every company I track for Dividend Kings and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality.

7: average quality, seek 20% discount to fair value and limit to 2.5% of invested capital or less

8: above-average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital

9: blue-chip company, limit to 5-10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value

10: SWAN stock, buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of your invested capital

A score of 7 is average quality, which means a 2% or smaller probability of a dividend cut during a recession, based on how much S&P 500 dividends have been cut in past economic downturns (2% was the highest average cut during the 1990 recession, all other recessions were less).

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and, potentially, a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low

Undervalued per other valuation methods

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5-10 years, and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 25th)

In the above table, I've set it up to show all the methods we've discussed today. You can thus see that most of the above companies are potentially fantastic long-term buys, based on many important valuation metrics, including Morningstar's qualitative ratings (of management quality, moat, and margin of safety).

This is what I mean by "fat pitch" investing - buying them when they are at their least popular ("Be greedy when others are fearful"). It doesn't mean buying some speculative, small company with an untested business model in hopes it becomes the next Amazon.

The goal is to buy quality blue chips whose fundamentals are firmly intact, and whose valuations are so ridiculously low that modest long-term growth can deliver 15-25% CAGR total returns as the market realizes its mistake.

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue chips to pop (sometimes 5-10 years), but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will, which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: Earnings Season Is Your Greatest Ally If You Buy Quality Companies At Reasonable Or Attractive Valuations

Earnings season can be scary but for veteran analysts and asset managers like the Dividend Kings, this period of intense short-term volatility creates great long-term buying opportunities.

It's often not hard to predict when a quality dividend stock will miss expectations, as occurred with 3M and Caterpillar this quarter (which we predicted in an exclusive Dividend King article on Tuesday before both companies reported).

Similarly, I bought my first shares of Broadcom (AVGO) on a 10% earnings crash after the Huawei blacklisting caused the company to trim sales forecasts but reiterate 10% FCF/share growth.

Buying quality companies at reasonable to attractive valuations, as determined by their historical earnings and cash flow ranges, is one of the most time tested approaches to compounding both your dividend income and wealth over time.

This earnings season I've personally already made four opportunistic earnings-related buys (shared in real-time with Dividend Kings members via our chat board and expounded on in detail in our Weekly Economic Updates & What We're Buying now articles ).

Earnings season is only about half-finished and I can't wait to see what bargains become available as the short-term focused market freaks out over predictable but ultimately temporary (trade conflict won't last forever) risks.

