Pebblebrook: The 30% NAV Discount Is Not A Good Reason For Commitment

I review Pebblebrook’s investment idea, as the company trades at a sizable discount to NAV, but I believe negatives still outweigh the positives at this time.

Pebblebrook is one of my favorite names in the industry because of its experienced management team and good total return history.

Summary

For those unfamiliar with this name, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is an upper-upscale lodging REIT owning 57 properties predominantly in key US coastal markets (94% 2018 EBITDA). Despite being smaller than close peers Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), Pebblebrook has recently scaled up its operations significantly through the acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO).

The acquisition, primarily funded using PEB’s equity, successfully stole LaSalle’s portfolio from a take-private bid by Blackstone Group (BX) already backed by the LHO board. The deal, supposedly accretive to PEB shareholders, failed to impress the market, and price action has been far from stellar since the transaction. In PEB’s defense, considerable pressure has been mounting on most upper-upscale lodging REITs (RevPAR above $190/day) due to recession fears. Even if only Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has underperformed PEB within the peer group, which also includes DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO), none of these names had a positive one-year price performance, as the below graph shows.

Source: Morningstar

Pebblebrook slid considerably against its self-assessed NAV, but while the discount looks certainly appealing at this point, several issues call for investors’ caution. Lodging is probably the toughest among all REITs sectors, with operators confronting low EBITDA margins, high CAPEX requirements, and highly unreliable cash flows, considering that travelers are by nature the most transient among all tenants.

The bull thesis

Source: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust investor presentation, October 2019

An investment in Pebblebrook rests primarily on the case that the company has lost approximately 35%, not only from its 52-week high but also from its NAV assessment. Management estimates the REITs NAV to be between $36.25 and $41.50 per share, or $38.75 at the midpoint, which implies a nominal cap rate of 5.8% versus the currently market-awarded 7.3%.

The company details its valuation breaking down its portfolio at the local markets level, then makes a case for an estimated enterprise value of about $7.8 billion at the midpoint. By subtracting $2.7 billion liabilities in the form of $2.2 billion net debt and $0.5 billion preferred equity, the $5.1 billion NAV is then divided by the 130.6 million outstanding shares.

Source: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust investor presentation, October 2019

Management argument seems convincing: PEB has already completed its dispositions plan for the year, selling 12 hotels from the LHO portfolio, suggesting the private market remains dynamic. The LaSalle takeover was completed at a similar sub-6% cap rate on the overall portfolio, but Pebblebrook recycled these properties at an average NOI cap rate of 5.4%. Assuming these were indeed undesired assets, the company has unlocked substantial value for shareholders in this transaction. However, cap rates vary at the single-property level much more than by geography. PEB has sold The Liaison, Capitol Hill for almost 17x EBITDA multiple (4.9% cap rate), but has also disposed of two properties (Embassy Suites Philadelphia City Center, The Grand Hotel Minneapolis) at 8.1% and 10.4% NOI cap rate respectively.

Those skeptical of management’s self-assessment may want to consider Morningstar’s independent opinion, which also deems Pebblebrook undervalued. The analyst in charge assigns a $36.00 NAV per share, reconfirming the approximately 30% discount but with a slightly lower price target of $34.5 for the shares.

Why it may not be enough

Even though investors may feel tempted to buy $1 of PEB assets at $0.70, an economic downturn could quickly reverse this picture. We see similar deals based on private transaction values among shopping malls and office REITs, but Mr. Market has shown little appetite there as well. Since all these segments have their issues keeping investors jittery, there is little reason to be bullish on NAV assessments alone.

In the case of lodging REITs, oversupply and recession are real concerns. Hotels’ supply is still growing at 2% in many markets, but demand is softening faster. Since developments take on average 18-24 months to complete, the situation could get worse before getting better. In particular, the upper-upscale lodging segment in which PEB operates has seen the most acute supply increase, and I see this “focus on quality” as a natural incumbent response to the threat posed by new digital services like Airbnb (AIRB). However, as Airbnb growth rates slow down, the net result has been that limited-service, budget and midscale lodging REITs have, in general, outperformed their upscale peers.

Performance of Apple Hospitality (APLE), Summit Hotel Properties (INN), and Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) has been positive for the last twelve months, although other midscale REITs like Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) saw similar declines as their upscale counterparts.

Source: Morningstar

An eye on debt

Pebblebrook has well-layered debt maturities, with no significant payments due in 2020 and the biggest amount of $860 million payable in 2023. The company's current cost of debt is 3.5%, with approximately 80% of it being fixed-rate. While these are solid numbers, the company remains a very speculative play.

PEB’s leverage runs high, with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.6x. This calculation also excludes the company preferred shares, which rating agencies typically consider as debt (at least for half the amount). The adjustment would increase PEB’s leverage ratio even further to 5x. The company claims that leverage is roughly in line with peers, which is partially true yet on the high side, but also very far from the definition of a “strong balance sheet.” Ryman, with a similar ratio, earns a B+ rating from S&P.

Source: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust investor presentation, October 2019

Host Hotels & Resorts, the only investment-grade lodging REIT, has a very different risk profile, with a fixed charge ratio above 9x and a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2x.

I feel rating agencies might be unduly punishing the segment for its lack of cash flow visibility, hence pushing most of the names in the sector to avoid being rated. However, the warning label serves retail investors well, as volatility in the industry may have severe consequences in a recession.

A high yield is part of the game

In one of my earliest contributions to Seeking Alpha in 2016, I briefly reviewed the refining space. At the time, the sector was unloved by the Street (pretty much as hotel REITs today) for several macro reasons, but in the end, those who went long fared well. My recommendation was to either stick with the highest yielder to maximize returns or with the highest-quality name to maximize safety. While not sharing much, both refining and lodging are asset-heavy, highly competitive no-moat sectors.

As I did at that time with good results, I’d recommend retail investors in search of safety to stick with the most proven name Host Hotels & Resorts rather than Pebblebrook at this time: the difference in leverage and cash available gives HST formidable legroom to sustain dividends in a recession. Giving up an extra 1% in yield seems reasonable given the substantially different risk profile of the two companies. Those looking for extra safety in an NAV discount will also appreciate that Morningstar values Host Hotels & Resorts NAV at $24, a similar 30% MOS from the current price of $16.7.

For investors tempted to chase high returns, however, I think there is no material yield differential to justify a purchase in PEB at this time. The REIT’s yield is below the industry average, while the payout ratio is roughly in line. Among the peers, Hersha, RLJ, and Park Hotels all offer substantially higher returns, but while with Hersha comes a further safety trade-off (the company is severely undercapitalized), RLJ and PK's leverage is not that different from that of PEB.

The average payout ratio for the considered group is about 65%, with CLDT having the highest at 73.3% and, unsurprisingly, SHO the lowest at 18.2%. PEB and HT have average payouts, distributing less than 60% (57.1% and 52.1%) of their FFO. The dividend for PK and RLJ seems well-covered at about 65% FFO payout ratio, and able to withstand a mild recession. However, the distribution of all these companies, except HST and SHO, could be at risk in a more severe economic downturn.

Recent results and takeaway message

PEB reported its third-quarter results last week, and there was little to like in the report. The same property RevPAR decreased 2.2%, which was well below the midpoint of management’s outlook of flat-to-down 2%. Management indicated that demand growth continues to slow from the second quarter in both business and leisure.

The results were not entirely unexpected, considering BAML anticipated in one note a disappointing earnings season for the entire lodging sector. However, the memo called U.S. RevPAR in Q3 to be up +0.7%, while PEB's reported results were well below that mark. The Q3 decline was the result of both a 0.6% decline in average revenue and a 1.6% decline in occupancy. Most of the company’s key geographies experienced negative RevPAR during the quarter.

Given the daily turnover in guests, one quarter's poor performance is little indication that weak results will continue. However, macro headwinds are mounting, and I feel investors should be extra careful at this stage of the cycle.

Pebblebrook CEO Jon Bortz is an industry veteran, and I rate the company's stewardship above average. After serving in various roles within Jones Lang LaSalle, Bortz helped in the spin-out of LHO, where he was CEO and President until retirement in 2009. Bortz ended up establishing PEB shortly afterward. Since going public, PEB's total return has been among the best within the sector. Management’s compensation incentives are well-aligned with shareholders' interests, based on both operating metrics: EBITDA growth and total shareholders' returns.

Source: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust investor presentation, October 2019

The FFO yield is quite attractive for most of the analyzed lodging REITs, but again, I’d stress PK and RLJ are about 20% undervalued versus PEB and, therefore, seem to offer better risk-adjusted returns at this point. According to the P/FFO metric too, HST is slightly cheaper than PEB.

Pebblebrook is a great company, but contrary to what the NAV discount suggests, I think the shares are not a great bargain at this point. Mostly because of the heightened recessionary risks (better highlighted in my previous article), investors should underweight the lodging REIT sector in favor of more stable cash flows.

To those still willing to get some exposure in the sector because of the relatively high yield offered by these REITs, I’d recommend PK and RLJ over PEB from a valuation standpoint, or eventually HST as a safe income play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.