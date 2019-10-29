CEN: High Yield Driven By Leverage For This MLP Fund

One of the best, if rather under-followed, asset classes for income investors is master limited partnerships. In addition to boasting the usual high yields that are appealing to this type of investor, those partnerships operating in the midstream energy sector also boast significant growth potential, which will be discussed later in this article. Unfortunately, this is an asset class that is generally underrepresented in the portfolios of retail investors. There are two primary reasons for this. The first of these is that master limited partnerships can be difficult to include in tax-advantaged retirement or other similar accounts and these accounts comprise the bulk of most of the investable assets available to retail investors. In addition, current tax laws make it very difficult to include these companies in mutual or other funds and these funds comprise the bulk of the liquid assets of most retail investors. There are, however, a few specialty funds in the market that have been established to work around these problems. One of these is the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has the objective of providing a high level of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. This is somewhat similar to what some of the other MLP funds have since they invest in businesses that deliver most of their returns through distributions to shareholders. Interestingly, the fund does not make an explicit reference to pursuing capital gains like some other funds do, although it does imply that it will take such returns should they be available. This is not something that should turn potential investors off from the fund since it is the return type that most partnerships also target. As might be expected, the fund does emphasize that the majority of its capital will be deployed into master limited partnerships operating in the midstream sector of the energy industry.

The fund's largest holdings are likely to be familiar to anyone that actively follows the midstream sector:

Source: Brookfield Asset Management

The first thing that I notice here is that CEN's five largest holdings are the same companies that typically make up the largest holdings in other MLP funds. This is not necessarily a surprise since one of the unfortunate truths of the fund management industry is that funds covering the same sector tend to have the same holdings. This is the old adage that "buying the same thing as everybody else will not get you fired" at work. Unfortunately, this also exposes the fund's investors to concentration risk. Concentration risk comes from this tendency of funds to invest in the same assets, causing an investor owning shares of multiple funds to not be as diversified as they think they are because all of the funds own the same assets. As CEN falls victim to this as well, it may not be appropriate for someone looking to diversify a portfolio consisting of other midstream funds. However, it could still work as a standalone investment, so let us investigate further.

As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of its total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which that asset begins to expose the overall portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset is too heavily-weighted then the risk will not be completely diversified away. Therefore, the concern here is that should some event occur that causes the price of one of these assets to decline when the market as a whole does not, then it will drag the whole fund down with it and result in severe underperformance compared to the broader market. As we can see above, all five of the largest positions in the fund are above this 5% threshold and one of them, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), is more than double this limit. Investors should thus investigate each of these companies individually and be certain that they are comfortable holding them before taking a position in the fund.

One thing that we do see here that is rather nice is that the fund's capital is fairly well split among the different types of midstream firms. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Brookfield Asset Management

As we can see, the fund has spread its assets across companies operating gathering & processing, natural gas pipeline, and crude oil pipeline infrastructure. With that said, there is a great deal of exposure to natural gas here, particularly when we consider that gathering and processing infrastructure also handles natural gas. This is something that might be concerning to some investors given the activity that we have seen in natural gas prices as of late. However, midstream companies typically have very minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations. This is a characteristic of the business model that these firms use, which will be explained later in this report. Thus, we need not worry too much about natural gas prices having a negative impact on a significant portion of the fund's portfolio and should instead consider that there is likely more room for growth in natural gas midstream than in crude oil midstream. Overall, this sub-sector allocation looks pretty good.

As mentioned earlier, there are some difficulties involved with including master limited partnerships in funds. This comes from the fact that most funds are structured as pass-through entities known as registered investment companies. Under U.S. tax law, a registered investment company cannot have more than 25% of its assets invested in partnerships. In order to get around this problem, CEN is structured as a C-corporation, which can invest in anything it wants. This does unfortunately expose the fund to corporate tax liability but also allows it to issue a 1099 instead of a Form K-1 to investors and allows it to be included in a tax-advantaged account like an IRA as easily as any other stock. The fund also retains some of the tax advantages of the partnerships in which it invests, which is nice. Therefore, the fact that the fund is exposed to corporate tax liability may be worth overlooking considering all the other advantages the structure presents to investors.

Why Invest in Midstream?

The general business model of a midstream company is transporting or processing resources under long-term contracts with its customers and collecting a fee or a spread for each unit of resources that it handles. Thus, these companies are fairly dependent on the actual volume of resources that moves through their infrastructure and tend to do well when these volumes are growing. The inverse would also be true and these companies would suffer when volumes decline. In order to protect themselves against this risk, the contracts that the midstream company has with its customers usually include minimum volume guarantees that require the customer to either send a certain amount of resources through the infrastructure and to pay for that volume even if they do not send that quantity of resources. This model has the effect of providing the midstream company with a stable to growing amount of cash flow and relative insulation against commodity price fluctuations. This is exactly the type of thing that we like to see in an income investment.

For quite some time now, the midstream industry has been benefiting from rising volumes of resources moving through its collective infrastructure. This has been driven by upstream exploration and production companies increasing their output and needing to move the incremental resources to market. As we can see here, the current production level is higher than in the year-ago quarter in every major basin in which oil or natural gas is produced in the United States:

Source: Energy Information Administration

There are reasons to expect that these production levels will continue to rise going forward. One reason for this is that numerous nations around the world are increasing their demand for energy in order to fuel their growing economies. For example, China continues to increase its demand for natural gas. This is partly due to the emerging middle class in the country wishing to enjoy some simple luxuries such as heated homes and partly due to a desire by the nation's leaders to move away from coal and towards cleaner-burning natural gas. There is a similar story in many other nations around the world. The United States is one of the few places that has the capability to increase its fossil fuel production to meet this demand. Enterprise Products Partners pointed this out in a recent presentation given at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can clearly see here, the global demand for natural gas liquids from the United States is expected to increase by 30% by 2025. In addition, the global demand for American crude oil is expected to increase by 33% over the same period. It would be reasonable to assume that the nation's upstream producers will increase their production to meet this demand since not doing so would essentially be leaving money on the table. This would also result in growth for the nation's midstream companies since they are the firms that will be moving these resources to the market and as already discussed, these companies see revenue and cash flow growth when volumes increase. In fact, several of the midstream firms that CEN is invested in have already begun constructing infrastructure to enable them to capitalize on this forward-growth potential. Those firms that are doing this have already secured contracts for the use of this new infrastructure, thus making this growth all but guaranteed.

Distributions

As midstream master limited partnerships are some of the highest-yielding assets in the market, we might expect CEN to also boast an attractive distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund's monthly distribution of $0.1042 per share gives it a 18.69% yield at the current price.

One thing that may concern potential investors about this fund is the fact that essentially all of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money off of its investments to cover the distribution and thus may be returning an investor's own money back to them. This scenario would not be sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, one of which is paying out money that was received as a distribution from a partnership. As this fund invests in midstream partnerships, it is receiving a lot of income from these companies and it is paying this money out to its investors. The fund is able to pass through this money as a return of capital despite being a corporation itself, which is nice as it allows the fund's shareholders to share in the tax advantages enjoyed by partnership investors. Thus, potential investors in the fund need not worry about the fact that the distributions are return of capital.

One thing that will invariably be pointed out is that CEN's distribution yield is higher than that of other MLP funds or of any of the companies that the fund is invested in. The way it is able to do this is by utilizing leverage and indeed this fund is fairly highly leveraged:

Source: Brookfield Asset Management

The basic strategy here is that the fund is borrowing money to invest in master limited partnerships. It then uses the distributions paid out by these companies to cover the cost of this leverage and then pockets the rest. As long as the cost of the leverage is less than the yield of the partnerships that it is buying, then this works to increase the income of the fund. As interest rates are currently quite low and the fund can borrow at institutional rates, this is pretty much the case. Unfortunately, the use of leverage is a double-edged sword and it will amplify the fund's losses should its investments decline in value. The high leverage of this fund will likely increase an investor's losses compared to similar funds. In addition, we can see that the fund's leverage has been steadily increasing in recent months, which increases the risk here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a situation essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case right now. As of October 24, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), CEN had a net asset value of $6.67 per share. However, the fund currently trades for $6.69 per share, which is a very slight premium. This seems somewhat of a steep price to pay considering that there are other excellent midstream MLP funds trading at a discount to net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Center Coast Brookfield MLP and Energy Infrastructure Fund is one that never particularly excited me because it looks like a high risk, high potential return way to play the midstream sector due to its high leverage. The fund's holdings are pretty similar to what competing funds hold so it is not doing anything else special to generate its yield. The fact that the fund is trading at a premium only lessens its appeal in my eyes. Personally, I would only recommend this fund to a very aggressive investor and even then would advise waiting until it can be acquired at a discount.

