Boockvar: The Upside For Tobacco Stocks In A 'Smoke-Free' World

He expects performance to be bolstered by FDA-approvals of e-cig and smokeless products and suggests entering both Altria and Philip Morris International stocks at current levels.

The e-cigarette and smokeless tobacco business is gaining traction as smoker preferences shift, according to Peter Boockvar, the CIO of Bleakly Advisory Group and the editor of The Boock Report.

E-cigarette and smokeless tobacco products present an opportunity for investors - and the healthier alternatives may even create a place for tobacco in ESG portfolios, Peter Boockvar, CIO of Bleakly Advisory Group and editor of The Boock Report, told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

With FDA-approval for Philip Morris’ (NYSE:PM) IQOS product and Altria (NYSE:MO) seeking FDA-approval for Juul, Boockvar says both companies should be able to shrug off the stigma of recent vaping-related illnesses and make e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco a bigger share of their business.

Investors can count on these companies for the cash flow they generate and the dividends they pay, he said.

Altria is yielding 8%, Philip Morris International about 6%. Even if Philip Morris stayed here, you can collect that dividend yield and be ahead of the S&P 500, which has done nothing in the past year-and-a-half to almost two years.”

Since Altria's stock decline over the past two months has already fallen by the amount they paid for Juul, you can essentially buy Altria and get Juul for free, he said.

The Trade

Boockvar is bullish on tobacco stocks. Specifically, he suggests buying Altria at current levels and expects 50% upside potential over the next year. He would use a stop loss at $40.

Source: Bloomberg

He also recommends buying Philip Morris at current levels. Use a stop loss at $70 and seize 15% upside potential over the next 12 months.

