Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund: Caution With Premium To NAV

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI), with $1.7 billion in assets under management, is a closed-end fund which invests in real estate securities, including REITs, with a primary objective to deliver a high income for shareholders. The current distribution yield is 6.25%, with a monthly payout which the fund achieves through the use of leverage. The returns here have been really exceptional, as the fund with an inception date in 2002 has favorable outperformance against the S&P 500 (SPY) on a total return basis. We'd go so far as to call RQI the best in breed in terms of REIT funds, including CEFs and ETFs. On the other hand, we highlight a trend this year of the fund's market price rising significantly beyond the NAV, which has now reversed into a small premium compared to the historical average discount. This dynamic keeps us cautious in the near term even as we recognize the long-term strengths and "qualities" of this fund. This article recaps the recent performance, along with our view on where RQI is headed next.

Performance

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better-performing fund on a total return basis than RQI. According to official data by the fund manager through the last quarter end of September 30th, RQI has averaged a 17.04% to NAV per year over the past 10 years, compared to 13.24% for the S&P 500. The fund has also beaten the S&P 500 since inception, returning 10.46% on average. RQI similarly has outperformed its blended and linked index benchmarks this decade which are meant to track a portfolio of REITs and preferreds that comprise the fund's core investing strategy. As it relates to the S&P 500, the results here are even more impressive considering RQI naturally lacks any exposure to the mega-cap tech names which have led the market in recent years.

Indeed, in terms of stock picking and fund allocation, the management team here has a record that speaks for itself and goes back through an entire market cycle. We point out that using our data set, RQI is simply one of the best-performing REIT and real estate-focused funds over the past decade between any CEF or ETF.

The chart below for reference purposes includes a group of well-followed real estate funds with a 10-year history, like the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR), the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR), and CEFs like the RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF), and the Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO). The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) are included for reference. With a cumulative 491% total return this decade, RQI is ahead of all the others in the group.

Risk Metrics

The other side to the performance data is the risk metrics that include a couple of points worth noting. While this past decade has been nearly flawless for RQI, the fund experienced a devastating drawdown during the financial crisis, when it experienced exceptional volatility given its use of leverage and dynamic in the discount to NAV that became unbalanced at the time. Our data shows that the market price fell from a high near $27 in 2007 to a low of $1.53 in March 2009. The discount to NAV reached 40% at one point in 2008. It's impressive enough that the fund ultimately recovered, but the wide range demonstrates the underlying risk beyond simply strong gains more recently.

Oftentimes, investors look at statistics and the performance data over a certain period that misses the longer-term extremes. Simply observing the last 10 years of data would miss the volatility the fund presented in a real stress scenario. Our take is that it can be expected for RQI to again underperform the broad market in a downturn given its leverage profile. More recently, the fund has presented a lower beta over the past 5 years at 0.6758 compared to the S&P 500 implied at 1.0, which is favorable for diversification purposes. The point is that this is indeed a great fund, but it's not without risks.

Underlying Holding

Thus far 2019 has been a banner year for RQI, which is up 55% on a total return basis. We highlight further below that some of this upside has been based on a dynamic of a narrowing discount to NAV, which has turned into a premium. Still, the strong NAV based returns have been driven by the company's big bet and overweight exposure to "tech-REITs," which are the industrial real estate investment trusts focusing on areas like cell phone towers and data storage centers that have been big winners in recent years.

Among the top holdings, these tech-REIT stocks take a prominent role. The fund's top holding with a 6.2% weighting is Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI), which owns and leases over 40,000 cell towers and has been a strong performer driven by trends in the communications industry and investments by wireless providers. American Tower Corp. (AMT) similarly has a large cell tower business in the U.S. but is also expanding internationally. Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is the main player in the market with its data centers and networking environments that has been supported by trends in cloud computing. EQIX is one of the best-performing large-cap REITs this year, up 63%, while CCI and AMT have returned 32% and 37% respectively, all to the benefit of RQI.

Premium to NAV

As mentioned, some of the market value price return this year for RQI has been based on a dynamic where the discount to NAV narrowed sharply and is now at a 0.9% premium from a discount of 11% to end 2018. Historically, RQI has historically traded at an average discount to NAV of 8.3% over the past 5 years. By this measure, we can say that RQI is relatively expensive relative to the discount investors have been able to acquire shares at in recent years.

While the near-1% premium is not in itself a cause of concern, as it's common for CEFs to sometimes trade at much wider premium levels, we think the current level suggests shares have become extended beyond fundamentals. REITs have been a strong area of the market, with investors reaching for yield while the sector has benefited from the trend lower in interest rates. We believe part of the premium today can be explained with more investors jumping into RQI for the opportunity to invest alongside this star management team in the favorable environment and in recognition of the performance. Still, all else equal, a reversion again towards a more normalized discount to NAV from current levels represents downside for current shareholders. While the tech-REITs have been strong performers in recent years, the potential that this group lags the market going forward or that REITs as a sector underperform highlights risks to RQI.

RQI Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Our opinion is that valuation within the REIT sector has become stretched given the large gains this year, as the market has bid up shares in search of yield with interest rates trending lower. A greater focus on earnings quality and payout safety has rewarded the leaders within REIT industries, highlighting the strong performance of RQI's underlying holdings even as there are lingering concerns over the potential for decelerating economic growth in the United States.

It's a delicate period in the market where stocks are making a new all-time high despite greater uncertainty and still-unresolved macro issues like the U.S.-China trade dispute. We can argue that a very bullish outlook on equities here, possibly expecting a finalized trade deal could be bearish for REITs, as the market would rotate into higher-beta and more cyclical names. Considering the current premium to NAV in RQI, we think caution is warranted.

Takeaway

RQI is going to come up on a lot of investors' radars given the exceptional performance and current 6.25% yield. We think the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund is a solid pick for the long term and can be used as a benchmark against other REIT-focused funds. With that said, we are more cautious at the current level given some valuation concerns with the sector and also our view that shares are relatively expensive given the current premium to NAV. We rate RQI as a Hold.

Current shareholders could consider taking upcoming distributions in cash and waiting for a better entry for future reinvestment. Prospective investors may find it prudent to sit out until shares once again trade a more normalized discount, which we believe could happen over the next year as the REIT sector cools off. Take a look at the fund's last semi-annual report for a full list of risks and disclosures.

