Jannarone On SmileDirectClub: Orthodontics Disruptor Could Go From Zero To Hero

The teledentistry company is battling lobbyists intent on shutting it down, but with DOJ backing and explosive growth, Jannarone thinks the stock is ripe for a rally.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) shows significant potential despite negative sentiment following lobbying from opposing orthodontist groups, editor-in-chief of IPO Edge John Jannarone told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Orthodontists have been pushing the government to shut the company down, but Jannarone said that an ongoing argument in which the Department of Justice backs SDC against Invisalign is proof enough for him that the company will be permitted to continue operations.

Jannarone said SDC is “dirt-cheap and growing like a weed.” And he feels a 10 times EBITDA valuation wouldn't be crazy. “So that's a triple. $30,” he said.

“If you can own this for three times 2023 EBITDA back of the napkin, I wouldn't bet the farm on this, but it's worth a shot.”

The Trade

John is bullish on SDC. He recommends buying it at current levels with a stop loss at $5 and a target price of $30 over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion… The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as “RV RELEASES”) is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors (collectively, “Affiliated Parties”) make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise (whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.