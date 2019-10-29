Dividend Increases: October 14-25, 2019 (Part 1: Utilities And Financials)

Monitoring dividend increases is one way to identify candidate stocks for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the past two weeks, 23 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens.

The table below presents a summary of dividend increases announced by companies in the Utilities and Financials sectors. See Part 2 for coverage of the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

SFBS operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It provides various deposit and lending products, as well as onsite and online banking services. SFBS was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Monday, October 21, SFBS increased its quarterly dividend to 17.5¢ per share, an increase of 16.67%. The dividend is payable on January 10 to shareholders of record on January 2. The stock will trade ex-dividend on December 31.

Brown & Brown (BRO)

BRO markets and sells a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services, as well as risk management, third-party administration, managed healthcare, and Medicare set-aside services and programs. Customers include businesses, public entities, individuals, trade, and professional associations. BRO was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Recently, the board of directors of BRO declared a quarterly dividend of 8.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 12.50%. All shareholders of record on November 8 will receive the new dividend on November 20.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

PB operates as a financial holding company for the Prosperity Bank. Formed in 1983 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PB provides a range of financial products and services to its customers, including traditional loan and deposit products, trust services, brokerage services, mortgage lending, and credit card operations.

On Wednesday, October 23, PB increased its quarterly dividend to 46¢ per share, an increase of 12.20%. The first payment will be on January 2 to shareholders of record on December 16. The ex-dividend date is December 13.

1st Source (SRCE)

SRCE operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank, providing a range of financial products and services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance. SRCE was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 7.41% to 29¢ per share. The dividend is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5.

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

EFSC offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers in the St. Louis metropolitan area; the Kansas City metropolitan area; and the Phoenix metropolitan area. The company’s offerings include deposit accounts, loan products, and financial advisory and investment management services. EFSC was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

On Monday, October 21, EFSC increased its quarterly dividend to 17¢ per share, an increase of 6.25%. The first payment will be on December 31 to shareholders of record on December 16. The ex-dividend date is December 13.

S&T Bancorp (STBA)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, STBA is the bank holding company for S&T Bank. It provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and western New York. STBA accepts time and demand deposits and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services.

Recently, STBA increased its quarterly dividend from 27¢ per share to 28¢ per share, an increase of 3.70%. The new dividend is payable on November 21 to shareholders of record on November 7, with an ex-dividend date of November 6.

TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

Operating as a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, AMTD provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors in the United States. The company provides its services through the Internet and investment advisors. AMTD was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 3.33%, from 30¢ per share to 31¢ per share. The dividend is payable on November 19 to shareholders of record on November 5. The ex-dividend date is November 4.

Middlesex Water (MSEX)

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, MSEX owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company’s Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis. MSEX’s Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems.

On Wednesday, October 23, MSEX increased its quarterly dividend to 25.63¢ per share, an increase of 6.77%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on December 2 to shareholders of record on November 15. The ex-dividend date is November 14.

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

PNW is a holding company that provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. Its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, is a vertically-integrated electric that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. PNW founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 6.10% to 78.25¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 2 to shareholders of record on November 4.

American Electric Power (AEP)

AEP is a public utility holding company that engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric and other energy sources. AEP was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

The board of directors of AEP has declared a quarterly dividend of 70¢ per share. The new dividend is 4.48% above the prior dividend of 67¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 10 to shareholders of record on November 8. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 7.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NEP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

The board of directors of NEP has declared a quarterly dividend of 51.75¢ per share. The new dividend is 2.99% above the prior dividend of 50.25¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 5, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on November 14.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, BRO, AMTD, and PNW.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

BRO's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BRO in January 2010 would have returned 15.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AMTD's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in AMTD in January 2010 would have returned 11.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PNW's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in PNW in January 2010 would have returned 12.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

Note that the table covers ex-dividend dates for stocks in the Utilities and Financials sectors. See Part 2 for coverage of the remaining sectors. The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: October 22-November 4, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date AES AES 3.25% $17.01 8 26.60% $0.56 10/31 11/15 Ameriprise Financial AMP 2.60% $152.94 15 11.90% $3.88 11/01 11/15 Bank of New York Mellon BK 2.67% $46.95 9 12.40% $1.24 10/25 11/08 Citizens Financial CFG 4.02% $36.21 6 N/A $1.44 10/29 11/13 CMS Energy CMS 2.40% $62.48 13 7.00% $1.52 10/31 11/27 Eaton Vance EV 3.30% $46.16 38 9.30% $1.52 10/30 11/15 Hope Bancorp HOPE 3.95% $14.42 7 16.70% $0.56 10/24 11/08 Independent Bank Group IBTX 1.86% $54.47 6 35.10% $1.00 11/01 11/14 Idacorp IDA 2.48% $106.90 7 8.90% $2.68 11/04 12/02 Lakeland Financial LKFN 2.61% $46.33 8 15.20% $1.20 10/24 11/05 Alliant Energy LNT 2.67% $52.63 16 7.30% $1.44 10/30 11/15 Metlife MET 3.80% $46.68 7 13.00% $1.76 11/04 12/13 Morgan Stanley MS 3.06% $47.01 6 40.60% $1.40 10/30 11/15 NiSource NI 2.84% $27.55 8 15.20% $0.80 10/30 11/20 Northwest Bancshares NWBI 4.20% $17.18 10 6.30% $0.72 10/31 11/15 Northwest Natural NWN 2.69% $69.75 63 0.70% $1.92 10/30 11/15 OceanFirst Financial OCFC 2.84% $24.40 5 5.30% $0.68 11/01 11/15 People's United Financial PBCT 4.22% $17.08 27 1.50% $0.72 10/30 11/15 PNM Resources PNM 2.23% $50.74 8 10.60% $1.16 10/31 11/15 Pinnacle West Capital PNW 3.29% $92.21 7 5.10% $3.12 11/01 12/02 1st Source SRCE 2.29% $50.96 32 9.20% $1.16 11/04 11/15 Tompkins Financial TMP 2.42% $87.10 32 4.70% $2.08 10/28 11/15 Unum UNM 3.97% $28.74 11 12.20% $1.16 10/25 11/15 Westamerica Bancorporation WABC 2.49% $66.07 28 1.40% $1.64 11/01 11/15

