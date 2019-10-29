Dividend Increases: October 14-25, 2019 (Part 2: Remaining Sectors)

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the past two weeks, 23 companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens. Part 1 covered dividend increases announced by companies in the Utilities and Financials sectors. In Part 2, I'm covering the remaining sectors. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Brunswick (BC)

BC designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company operates in the Marine Engine segment, the Boat segment, and the Fitness segment, and serves the recreational and commercial marine markets, government customers, health clubs, corporations, educational institutions, and professional sports teams. BC was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

On Tuesday, October 15, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 14.29% to 24¢ per share. All shareholders of record on November 19 can expect the dividend to be paid on December 13.

Power Integrations (POWI)

POWI designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers. POWI was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 11.76% to 19¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 31 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29.

VFC is a global leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company owns powerful brands including The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, and Nautica. VFC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Recently, the board of directors of VFC declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 11.63%. The dividend is payable on December 20 to shareholders of record on December 10.

Stepan (SCL)

Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, SCL produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to manufacturers for use in a broad range of industries. The company is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The company was founded in 1932.

On October 23, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 25¢ per share to 27.5¢ per share, an increase of 10.00%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on December 13 to shareholders of record on November 29. The ex-dividend date is November 27.

Crown Castle International (CCI)

CCI owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology, and wireless service.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.19%, from 112.50¢ per share to $1.20 per share. The dividend is payable on December 31 to shareholders of record on December 13. The stock will trade ex-dividend on December 12.

Getty Realty (GTY)

GTY is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States, focusing on the ownership, leasing, and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.

On October 23, the company declared a dividend of 37¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 5.71% increase. All shareholders of record on December 26 will receive the new dividend on January 9.

Lincoln Electric (LECO)

LECO, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells arc-welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma, and oxy-fuel cutting equipment. The company sells its products directly to users, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. LECO was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 4.26% to 49¢ per share. The dividend is payable on January 15 to shareholders of record on December 31.

ONEOK (OKE)

OKE is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The company purchases, gathers, compresses, transports, stores, and distributes natural gas. It also leases pipeline capacity to others. OKE drills for and produces oil and gas, extracts and sells natural gas liquids, and is engaged in the gas marketing business.

On Wednesday, October 23, OKE increased its quarterly dividend to 91.5¢ per share, an increase of 2.81%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 1, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on November 14.

Penske Automotive (PAG)

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, PAG is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. PAG also distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services in Australia and New Zealand.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 2.50% to 41¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 3 to shareholders of record on November 8. The ex-dividend date is November 7.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Founded in 1992 and based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, OHI is a self-administered that invests in income-producing healthcare facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides long-term leases or mortgage financing to healthcare operating facilities. OHI secures funding through loans, revolving credit, equity securities, and secured indebtedness.

On Monday, October 14, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 1.52% to 67¢ per share. The dividend is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record on October 31.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSXP acquires and distributes crude oil and refined petroleum products in the United States. The company owns and operates natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation and midstream assets. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of PSXP.

PSXP will pay a quarterly dividend of 86.5¢ per share, an increase of 1.17% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on November 13 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Recently, HCSG increased its quarterly dividend to 20¢ per share, an increase of 0.63% over the prior dividend of 19.88¢ per share. All shareholders of record on November 22 can expect the dividend to be paid on December 27.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, SCL, LECO, and PAG.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

SCL's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in SCL in January 2010 would have returned 12.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

LECO's price line is at the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in LECO in January 2010 would have returned 14.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PAG's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in PAG in January 2010 would have returned 14.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Note that the table covers the ex-dividend dates of stocks in sectors other than Utilities and Financials. For those sectors, please see Part 1 of this article.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: October 22-November 4, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Alexander's ALX 5.27% $336.54 5 10.40% $18.00 11/01 11/18 A.O. Smith AOS 1.88% $51.36 25 27.00% $0.96 10/30 11/15 AptarGroup ATR 1.22% $118.10 26 5.70% $1.44 10/29 11/20 Celanese CE 2.01% $121.95 10 31.70% $2.48 10/25 11/07 Colgate-Palmolive CL 2.51% $67.38 56 4.50% $1.72 10/22 11/15 Clorox CLX 2.80% $150.82 42 6.60% $4.24 10/29 11/15 Costco Wholesale COST 0.88% $298.42 16 12.90% $2.60 10/31 11/15 Delta Air Lines DAL 2.95% $55.25 7 61.30% $1.60 10/23 11/14 Enterprise Products Partners EPD 6.43% $26.91 22 4.90% $1.76 10/30 11/12 EPR Properties EPR 5.76% $78.29 9 6.60% $4.56 10/30 11/15 EQM Midstream Partners EQM 14.28% $31.81 8 22.60% $4.64 10/31 11/13 Energy Transfer ET 9.72% $12.38 13 13.40% $1.24 11/04 11/19 Eaton Corp. ETN 3.32% $87.51 10 9.50% $2.84 10/31 11/15 Fastenal FAST 2.37% $36.93 20 14.00% $0.88 10/24 11/22 Franklin Electric FELE 1.13% $52.16 27 8.90% $0.60 10/31 11/15 GEO GEO 12.04% $15.63 8 6.60% $1.92 10/24 11/01 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT 3.86% $16.72 6 63.30% $0.64 10/31 12/02 Hasbro HAS 2.83% $96.35 16 9.50% $2.72 10/31 11/15 Holly Energy Partners HEP 11.83% $22.46 15 6.40% $2.68 10/25 11/12 Kaiser Aluminum KALU 2.38% $108.27 8 12.90% $2.40 10/24 11/15 Lowe's LOW 1.97% $111.60 57 21.20% $2.20 10/22 11/06 MPLX MPLX 9.96% $26.39 7 19.30% $2.72 11/01 11/14 National Retail Properties NNN 3.56% $58.01 30 4.00% $2.08 10/30 11/15 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 6.04% $43.80 16 7.30% $2.68 10/30 11/15 ONEOK OKE 5.13% $71.35 17 20.20% $3.68 11/01 11/14 Paychex PAYX 2.93% $84.40 9 9.90% $2.48 10/31 11/21 Phillips 66 Partners PSXP 6.27% $57.21 7 76.20% $3.48 10/30 11/13 Shell Midstream Partners SHLX 8.55% $20.44 5 N/A $1.80 11/01 11/14 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 8.19% $17.42 26 9.50% $1.44 10/30 11/15 STAG Industrial STAG 4.63% $30.98 9 3.90% $1.44 10/30 11/15 Sensient Technologies SXT 2.55% $62.48 13 8.20% $1.56 11/01 12/02 Tallgrass Energy GP TGE 11.59% $18.91 5 N/A $2.20 10/30 11/14 Thor Industries THO 2.46% $67.69 9 14.30% $1.60 10/24 11/08 Texas Instruments TXN 3.04% $120.22 16 19.70% $3.60 10/30 11/18 Western Midstream Partners WES 10.91% $22.47 7 41.00% $2.48 10/31 11/13 Williams-Sonoma WSM 2.83% $68.52 14 7.90% $1.92 10/24 11/29 Xylem XYL 1.17% $84.14 9 12.60% $0.96 10/30 12/05

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.