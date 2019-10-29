Some Cautionary Notes As Nike Crosses 30X Earnings

Nike has been a stellar investment since reigniting growth in late 2017. Over the past two years, it has handily outperformed the S&P 500.

Sports apparel giant Nike, Inc. (NKE) has seen a bit of a resurgence since late 2017, when it successfully reignited growth by rethinking its go-to-market strategy. Since then, the stock has almost doubled to $91 per share. This success has come despite having to navigate a temperamental political climate, including dealings with Colin Kaepernick, as well as the recent tensions between the United States and China. While we remain bullish on Nike's long-term prospects, too much success can push valuations ahead of the actual business' growth. At current pricing levels, the stock now trades at a hefty premium to decade norms. This leaves investors without a margin of safety and exposed to a few potential headwinds that could impact the price of shares.

It's Been A Great Ride

After seeing its growth and performance slow down, Nike reinvigorated itself in late 2017. The company's plan of attack to innovate on products and bring them to consumers in a more direct-to-market manner sparked success that has pretty much been sustained for the past two years. In the chart below, we can see the impact that this has had on the share price.

Since the fall of 2017, when shares were bottoming out near $51, the stock has surged to as high as almost $97 per share. This rate of share price appreciation has trounced the S&P 500 by a wide margin, more than 3-to-1 in this time span.

While the past two years have left investors smiling, there are a couple of variables out there that could present headwinds for the stock in the short term. Investors looking to buy shares, or those expecting this rapid pace of gains to continue, could find themselves disappointed.

Overvaluation

The success of Nike stock over the past two years has been a great story, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to see how the momentum can be sustained. Analyst estimates are putting Nike down for full 2020 EPS of $2.97 on average. The resulting earnings multiple of 30.64X is well above the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 23.46X, a premium of 30%.

This is a steep premium considering the company's "mega-cap" status of more than $141 billion. In other words, Nike is approaching the type of size where the math behind sustained growth becomes increasingly difficult to overcome.

Further speaking to valuation, we always "check" ourselves by asking a simple question: What direction is the business heading in? In other words, is the deviation from decade norms the result of a trend in the business (growth is accelerating/slowing down) or is it the result of an outsized movement in share price?

In the case of Nike, growth has sustained itself with a modest downtrend over the latter half of the decade. While it is still healthy overall, there is certainly no uptrend in growth that would justify a dramatic departure from the stock's median valuation metrics. With shares trading above 30X 2020 earnings, it becomes more difficult to identify a beneficial upside/downside relationship in the near term.

Increased China Exposure

The United States and China have been in the news a lot recently. While the trade conflicts have made headlines for some time now, things hit a bit closer to home for Nike during the NBA's recent China trip. While the NBA was overseas, an executive for the Houston Rockets tweeted out support for protesters in Hong Kong. Considering this action contradicts the wishes of the Chinese government, it has sparked a firestorm that is still being dealt with to this day.

The incident is a reminder of how delicate the foreign landscape is for US companies and how a misstep in navigating it can be disastrous for business. The risk only increases for Nike as the company grows its exposure to China. China is the world's most lucrative market for Nike. The company features a massive population with an emerging middle class. Additionally, sports is one of the few entities that can transcend differences in nationality, culture, and political orientation. China has been a huge driver for Nike's growth in recent years.

Looking at the company's Q1 2020 earnings breakdown, China now represents approximately $1.68 billion in revenue for Nike (per quarter). This is a revenue share of 16.6%. Just three years ago (Q1 2017), China totaled $1.02 billion - a revenue share of 11.2%. This large of a swing (for a company generating $10 billion in sales every 90 days) is a testament to the growth of the region. With Q1 2020 representing a 27% Y/Y increase, this trend is only going to continue.

The growth is helping Nike, yes. However, investors need to be aware of the risk behind such large contributions from a politically volatile foreign market. It's one of the reasons that Nike should be approached with a margin of safety in mind.

Wrapping Up

So, where does Nike stock make sense given these political and valuation-based risk factors? It may take a sizable (and unlikely) market disruption to see the stock fall so far down that it trades at a discount to its decade median P/E anytime soon. However, acquiring shares in the neighborhood of 25X would allow for a bit more margin of error. This would represent a share price of $74.25. Nike's growth is strong enough that even a disruption with China (unlikely that a realistic scenario forms where the company is completely shut out of China) wouldn't prevent the business from growing at a rate that continues to build value over a long holding period for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.