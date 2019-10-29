Transocean Reports An $825 Million Loss, But That's Not A Surprise

Deepwater Champion

Transocean (RIG) has just reported its third-quarter results. We have recently discussed the company’s weak fleet status report, and now it’s time to look at the financials. Transocean reported revenues of $784 million and a GAAP loss of $825 million. The biggest part of this loss was incurred due to the impairment charge of $583 million related to scrapping of three older drillships. On an adjusted basis, the company lost $234 million or $0.38 per share.

In the third quarter, the company generated $91 million of operating cash flow while spending $121 million on capex. Cash position decreased from $2.24 billion in the second quarter to $1.9 billion in the third quarter as the long-term debt declined from $9.38 billion to $9.04 billion. In the very short term, the liquidity situation looks absolutely normal, but Transocean will soon have to face elevated capex on two newbuild drillships and $349 million of debt due within one year. I have no doubts that the recent decision to walk away from two Ocean Rig drillships was forced by weakening balance sheet as Transocean will have to face a major debt wall in 2023-2024 and, given the disappointing speed of the ultra-deepwater recovery, has to start thinking about this problem.

One might argue that impairments do not matter since they are non-cash and the rigs have been long discounted to zero by the market. However, the impairments hit the equity component on the balance sheet, hurting the company’s ability to raise financing. The trend of decreasing equity is common for drillers since they incur GAAP losses, but it is especially visible for Transocean which has to retire rigs on a regular basis and still has many scrapping candidates. The obvious candidates are older midwater floaters Sedco 714 and Sedco 711, while the real problem is that cold-stacked modern drillships are scrapping candidates as well due to slow recovery and the abundance of more capable competition.

While it looks unlikely that Transocean will choose to scrap any of the modern drillships anytime soon due to both the accounting consequences of such a move and the psychological effect, it is already clear that some of the 8 (!) cold-stacked modern drillships will never make it back to the market. In my opinion, Transocean will try to keep Ocean Rig’s drillships as long as it can, so the primary candidates to leave the fleet in the future are Deepwater Champion (2010), Discoverer Americas (2009), Discoverer Clear Leader (2008) and Discoverer Luanda (2010).

This year, I have several times reiterated that I’m concerned with Transocean’s balance sheet situation. I maintain my concerns since the company’s cash position will soon deteriorate as capex outweighs the positive operating cash flow while debt will take its toll as well. Additional impairments are also possible, but I think that the company will take a cautious approach to avoid damaging the balance sheet too much. My bet is on the older midwater floaters – at this point, I do not believe that modern drillships will head to the scrapyard even if they have zero chances to return to work.

From a stock trading point of view, I think that the report will not serve as an additional downside catalyst for Transocean. Earlier this month, I wrote that drillers’ reports were less likely to cause the usual downside since the stocks were already at low levels, and currently the situation is developing according to this scenario – both Transocean's and Diamond Offshore's (DO) reports did not contain any major shockers. With some help from the oil price, such reports may even lead to short-term speculative upside moves in the drillers’ shares. At the same time, I reiterate that the situation continues to worsen from a financial point of view, so proceed with caution and do not forget that the whole industry is highly speculative at this point.

