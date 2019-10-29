XLF: Prepare For Another Potential 'Reflation Trade'

While most sectors of the equity market have irrationally high valuations, most financial stocks are still very cheap.

(Source: Pexels)

From a fundamental standpoint, just about every leading economic indicator is signaling a recession. That said, from a technical standpoint, just about every stock is signaling a large break higher. In times like this, it is best to look for the few corners of the market that are still cheap.

In my opinion, this includes most of the sectors that have been weak since 2008, including, energy stocks, mining stocks, and financials. If there is a "blow-off top", I expect these sectors to perform the best. If not, they are cheap and have supportive long-run fundamentals, so they are likely to fall less than most equities.

I've yet to discuss financials in depth and would like to do so through the lens of the popular Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). Financials have largely been left out of the huge bull market due to investor fears following their 80%+ decline from 2007 to 2009. Now that "fear" has seemingly left the markets, I expect valuations for bank and insurance stocks to climb the most. Even more, now that the yield curve has inverted and is steepening, banks are likely to beat earnings expectations.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF

Before we dig into the fundamentals, let's discuss the ETF itself. XLF is an older fund and has been trading since 1998. It has an extremely low expense ratio of 13 basis points, which is supported by its nearly $24 billion in AUM.

It has had a very interesting history that is far different from most equities. In 2000, while technology stocks were losing 80%+ of their value, XLF only declined about 25% peak-to-trough. The fund subsequently rose about 80% until 2007, only to fall a staggering 85% peak-to-trough during the financial crisis.

In my opinion, the financial crisis had two major impacts on bank stocks. First, it cleaned up the stocks tremendously. The crisis quickly eliminated most of the financial sector's excessive leverage and non-performing loans. It also caused huge cuts to employees that caused many high-cost jobs to be automated. Indeed, the earnings and revenue growth potential of financials is much higher.

Of course, most investors have yet to realize these improvements and remain fearful of the banking sector, when other sectors like utilities (XLU) carry far more financial risks today.

Just take a look at how XLF's assets under management changes with the price:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, in both the 2015 and 2018 equity slowdowns, investors dumped XLF as quickly as possible. If you look closely at 2016, you can see that AUM was at a three-year low, while the stock was back at its pre-correction price. Of course, likely to the dismay of those sellers, the ETF subsequently outperformed.

This is also true today, where AUM is around 30% below its 2018 peak, while the ETF is about 1% below its 2018 peak. Indeed, another "reflation trade" spike may be around the corner.

Interestingly, this habit of selling financials too quickly may be a condition of buying them too early in 2008. Strangely, the fund's AUM grew from 2007 to 2009 and actually peaked during the most deadly period in the crisis. Likely, many traditional value investors tried to catch the knife when it had a long way to go. Today, many of those investors still want nothing to do with bank stocks, even when financials stocks are perhaps the least risky assets on the market.

Healthy Growth At A Reasonable Price

While XLF is certainly not as cheap as it was in 2009, it is still very inexpensive compared to most equities. Stocks in the S&P 500 (SPY) have a weighted average P/E ratio of around 22.5X and falling growth expectations. On the other hand, the stocks in XLF have a much lower weighted average P/E ratio of 13X and an expected 3-5 year EPS growth of 8.5%.

To illustrate, here is a table of all of the select fundamental statistics of all of the stocks in XLF:

(Data Source: Uncle Stock)

Here we can see that the median company has a low P/E valuation of 13X and is trading 1.4X its book value. Accounting for the fact that some of the firms are not capital-intensive, they are very cheap from a price-to-book and price-to-earnings standpoint.

Debt is historically lower for most of the major banks, and revenue growth is strong at 5% last year. One of the most interesting fundamental statistics is the very high median net margin of 24%. This is the crux of my long-term thesis that financials have cut costs substantially by adopting/creating new technology. Once the yield curve steepens and boosts net interest margins for the banks, earnings are likely to rise substantially.

Take a look at the profit margins of the major bank stocks in the fund:

Data by YCharts

Remember, low interest rates typically harm profit margins for banks, but average profit margins are actually around an all-time high. This gives them a great moat in the case of a recession or an unlikely continued inversion of the yield curve.

While I am bullish on the fund as a whole, I am less so on brokerages (ETFC) and data providers (MSCI). These companies are very expensive today compared to banks, insurance, and credit services, and are probably best avoided if you're picking out individual names. In my opinion, the best way to screen financials today is by price-to-book, which will filter out these companies and find the ones with the most future earnings potential.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the financials sector looks like the best value play available on the market today. The stocks are cheap in terms of both price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-book ratio than most equities today, and have undergone significant changes that will boost their long-run performance.

The easiest way for a bank to grow its earnings is by increasing leverage. Of course, doing so in the 2000s essentially caused the financial crisis, but financials have seen so much leveraging that they can likely increase lending soon.

Take a look at the liabilities-to-assets ratio for XLF's top holdings:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, leverage is extremely low by historical standards and is beginning to rise. Due to stress tests, banks are still subject to stringent capital requirements, so they will likely increase lending in more robust sectors. Fortunately, the rise of shadow banks has subsumed most of the speculative lending market.

It will be very interesting to see where XLF goes over the coming months. While I expect a recession, I also see an opportunity in buying undervalued assets in case the recession does not occur or if another temporary "reflation trade" is around the corner.

I give the ETF a solid "Buy" rating, but personally would rather look for deep value individual stocks. I will likely write a piece similar to my recent "Building An Aggressive Deep-Value Precious Metal Mining Portfolio" on this topic later this week, so feel free to follow my account if you'd like to stay in the loop.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.