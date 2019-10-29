Rate Cut Coming As The Fed Follows Rates Lower

Since the yield curve inversion June 2019 with the spread turning negative, the spread fell to a negative -0.51% in early September 2019, but has since become positive by 0.25% as of today. A rate spread level of 0.20% has been the historical benchmark for dramatic changes in bank lending.

Rate watchers are holding their breath and with crossed fingers hoping for a Federal Reserve Funds rate reduction, believing this to be stimulating to economic activity. Fed rate history has long shown that the Fed led T-Bill rates only once since 1953. This single period of Fed proactive rate shift occurred under Paul Volker to counter inflation spending psychology in the early 1980s. Other than this period, the Fed has followed T-Bill rate shifts with a lag of up to a month. With T-Bills having declined close to 1.6%, 0.28% below the mid-range of Funds at 1.88%, we should expect Chair Powell to lower Fed Funds by 0.25%, based on his previous adjustments. Fed rate changes are always neutral, as they track rates already established by market forces.

More important is what is occurring in the T-Bill/10-year Treasury rate spread. Since the yield curve inversion June 2019 with the spread turning negative, the spread fell to a negative -0.51% in early September 2019, but has since become positive by 0.25% as of today. A rate spread level of 0.20% has been the historical benchmark for dramatic changes in bank lending. Falling below 0.20% in this spread has always been associated with past slowdown in lending activity, while rising above this level has been associated with lending expansion. This is the basis for investors viewing rising 10-year Treasury rates as bullish for equities. The fact of lending is a widening positive spread is positive for equities, which is what we see today.

Multiple economic indicators have remained in positive trends the past 24 months, while investor psychology turned towards various levels of pessimism. Barron's released its money manager poll on Saturday with the lowest level of optimism in 20 years.

The signs point to a positive shift in market psychology. I expect FANG issues to remain out of favor while the historical dividend-paying issues regain market prominence.

