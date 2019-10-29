Gulfport Energy: Strong Q3 2019 Production But Lower Expectations For Q4

The company's next unsecured debt maturity is over three years away, but there is a fair bit of refinancing risk.

This is a level where Gulfport probably won't be able to maintain production levels without cash burn though.

Q4 2019 production is expected to be around 10% lower than Q3 2019 due to the timing of wells starting production.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) reported strong Q3 2019 production, although that was mostly a function of the timing of when its wells were turned-to-sales. The company's Q4 2019 production is expected to be down noticeably from Q3 2019 levels.

Natural gas futures remain below what the company likely needs in the long run. The strip from 2020 to 2022 is at around $2.44, which is a level that most of Gulfport's inventory would show mediocre well-level returns at.

Strong Q3 2019 Production

Gulfport significantly increased its production in Q3 2019, averaging 1,527 MMcfe per day, which was a 12% increase from Q2 2019's 1,359 MMcfe per day.

This was due to the large number of wells that were turned-to-sales in Q2 2019, which resulted in those wells providing a full quarter of near-peak production levels in Q3 2019. Around 54% of Gulfport's full-year target for net wells turned-to-sales occurred in Q2 2019.

This development schedule does mean that Q4 2019 production levels are expected to be considerably lower as those 30.9 net wells turned-to-sales in Q2 2019 decline in production and are replaced by a much smaller number of new wells.

Gulfport expects its full-year production to average around the midpoint of its 1,360-1,400 MMcfe per day guidance range. This would mean that its Q4 2019 production may average around 1,368 MMcfe per day, a 10% reduction from Q3 2019 levels.

Natural Gas Prices and Well Economics

Although Gulfport doesn't have any bond maturities until 2023, natural gas prices continue to look a bit problematic for the company. Natural gas futures from 2020 to 2022 currently are averaging around $2.44. This would seemingly result in mediocre economics (with mid-20s IRRs or less) for all of Gulfport's type curves except for its Woodford Wet Gas and Woodford Condensate wells.

The Woodford Wet Gas and Woodford Condensate type curves also assume that NGL price realizations are 50% of WTI, so at 35-40% of WTI instead, the IRRs would probably decline to around the 40-45% range.

Thus, if natural gas prices don't improve, most of Gulfport's inventory will only offer marginal returns.

2020 Outlook

With 1,380 MMcfe in average daily production in 2020, Gulfport would generate around $1.094 billion in revenue after hedges. This production level is in line with the company's expected 2019 average and around 1% higher than its expected Q4 2019 average production.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas (MCF) 456,377,938 $1.84 $840 NGLs (Barrels) 5,916,010 $19.50 $115 Oil (Barrels) 1,971,000 $51.75 $102 Hedge Value $37 Total Revenue $1,094

Assuming that the company can maintain production with $560 million in capital expenditures, this would result in around $17 million in cash burn at current strip prices.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $280 LOE $66 Production Taxes $26 G&A $50 Interest $129 CapEx $560 Total Expenses $1,111

2021 Outlook

The outlook for 2021 is currently fairly similar to that for 2020 in terms of commodity prices. The 2021 strip for natural gas is around $0.01 higher than 2020, while oil prices are a couple dollars lower. Gulfport does not have 2021 hedges, so the company would end up with $1.059 billion in oil & gas revenue if it maintains the same production level.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas (MCF) 456,377,938 $1.85 $844 NGLs (Barrels) 5,916,010 $20.00 $118 Oil (Barrels) 1,971,000 $49.25 $97 Total Revenue $1,059

If Gulfport's expenses remain the same, it would then end up with around $52 million in cash burn.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $280 LOE $66 Production Taxes $26 G&A $50 Interest $129 CapEx $560 Total Expenses $1,111

Implications

The projected cash burn at current strip prices isn't an issue for Gulfport by itself, as it had $593.5 million in credit facility availability at the end of Q2 2019. However, the company's main issue is that it has $2.05 billion in notes maturing between 2023 and 2026.

At current strip prices, Gulfport would be unable to increase its production meaningfully without significant cash burn. It would also be unable to generate positive cash flow to help reduce its net debt without letting production decline. Both of those options (production growth with significant cash burn or production declines) are not conducive to helping the company refinance its debt, which is why its unsecured bonds are trading at a noticeable discount to par (and yielding around 15-18% to maturity now).

Gulfport may be able to help its situation a bit by repurchasing some of its unsecured debt at a discount, but it will also need improved natural gas prices sometime after it repurchases some debt.

Conclusion

Gulfport's Q3 2019 production ended up being quite strong due to the high number of wells turned-to-sales in Q2 2019. Its production is expected to decline in Q4 2019 though, as significantly fewer wells are turned-to-sales.

Shares could be worth considerably more in the future if the company's refinancing risk declines. However, natural gas prices will need to increase a decent amount above current strip. Natural gas strip prices from now until Gulfport's May 2023 unsecured debt maturity are such that the company would likely have challenges maintaining production levels without incurring additional credit facility. Gulfport's unsecured debt maturities may be challenging to deal with if production remains at current levels until then and natural gas prices are still near $2.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.