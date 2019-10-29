Finding Today's 'Net Nets' With Michael Wiggins De Oliveira (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we published yesterday. We hope you enjoy.

Nathaniel Baker: Welcome to the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast. We speak with Seeking Alpha marketplace authors about their investing styles, their views on the market and their favorite investing ideas. I'm your host, Nathaniel Baker.

I am joined today by longtime contributor to Seeking Alpha, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira. Michael has been an active participant on Seeking Alpha since 2014, and a professional investor going back to 2012. He is the Founder of Deep Value Returns, which is a premium research service that is highly selective on picking out undervalued, out of favor, and typically small cap stocks.

Michael updates his track record on Seeking Alpha every day, and he now has a three year track record, that shows him beating the S&P since inception; that's since his inception, not since the S&P 500 inception, that would make him a lot older than he actually is.

Michael updates his track record on Seeking Alpha every day, and he now has a three year track record, that shows him beating the S&P since inception; that's since his inception, not since the S&P 500 inception, that would make him a lot older than he actually is. A subscription to the Deep Value Returns Service gets you exclusive ideas and Michael's top five picks. This is a list of stocks that Michael invests with alongside his members. You can find out more on Seeking Alpha by searching for Deep Value Returns. A free trial is available.

Okay, let's get into it. Michael, welcome to the podcast.

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira: Thank you for having me.

NB: Great to have you. Why don't we start off and -- why don't you tell us a little bit about your investing strategy?

MWDO: So I tried to adopt how Warren Buffett was doing his partnerships from 1956 to 1969, over those 13 years when he was hitting 13% returns. And what he was doing at the time, he was predominantly looking for something called net nets pieces. These are no longer available in the market nowadays. But the concept is pretty similar to what I do, which is buy distressed equity. And this essentially means that you buy a company that's fallen out of favor. The outlook is grim. And that is why it's cheap, it's cheap, because people don't want to own it at that particular time.

The only difference from what Buffet did, at the time is that I'm very much looking out for companies that are very free cash flow generative. And I'm trying to find very stable company. So the stable aspect is very similar to what Buffett was doing, but he was not particularly looking for companies that generate a lot of free cash flow because those in his view at the time would have been probably more expensive, but our market is so expensive right now that finding companies that trade cheaply, you have to compromise at some point.

NB: Right. Okay. So you've been doing this for a little while, five years on Seeking Alpha and seven as a professional. What would you say is an important lesson that you've learned in this time about investing?

MWDO: I think that the most -- like the best lesson is that you're going to make a mistake. I mean, Buffett talks about the fact that if you're going to be really good at this game, you can say that you have a 60% success rate. And Peter Lynch and Mohnish Pabrai, Charlie Munger, all say pretty much the same. You're going to fail 40% of the time. And I think that is the most important lesson to take away, because anytime you make any investments, let's say ABC, and you think that you got this and you think that you buying something at a discount, and you're going to fail. And I think if you come into that line of thinking that this could be the one that I fail on, I think that kind of gives you a bit of insight into kind of minimizing your downside risk.

NB: Is there any way to minimize the mistakes or to avoid making them perhaps?

MWDO: I mean, it's the kind of thing that you say yes to, but it's a fraud. It's not possible. I think that if you going to fail. If you -- for example, if you are Buffett and he goes into IBM or Buffett going into at Tesco, you know, you are going to make a mistake. I mean, it's like -- it's part of the game, if you're going -- if you're Buffett with the Kraft Heinz (KHC) merger. I mean, it happens, and it's -- and it doesn't blemish, you know, on Buffett stock, and it's going to happen. So I mean, I think that's -- if nothing else to take away I think that being humble enough to understand that you're going to fail 40% of time. And in very few professions that you are allowed to fail so much and make like such big returns.

NB: Yeah. And no risk, no reward, right? Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

MWDO: I mean, I don't -- I don't believe like that. I know it sounds kind of cool. But I think that, that, for example, I'm -- the companies that I buy, they're very much free cash flow generative companies. And if you were an owner, not in a public market, if you are owner of that company, even with all its problems, I think that you'd still make a reasonable return. You might or might not beat the S&P, but I do not think but you need to -- a person, an investor needs to -- if there's any chance in your mind before you went in that there was a -- that you going to make a risk, I think you should not -- you should just not get involved with that. You need to be extremely selective in what you pick, a huge rock-solid balance sheet it need to be -- it needs to be clean. You need to know that, the business itself, the enterprise has a huge staying power down 3, 5, 10 years on the road.

So but you might be paying too much for that business. And that's a whole different thing. But you need to kind of cut the downside on that side.

NB: Very interesting, okay. This has been an interesting year in markets. We've had a lot of ups and downs, market is up, but there has been some pockets of volatility, as I said. What's your view on the market this year? And where do you see things going forward?

MWDO: I mean, it's been a very, very rewarding year. And -- I mean, nobody, everybody, I think, is coming out with gains in 2019. I mean, it's been a very, very strong year. I think that you know, markets have bad times, market have good times. We went through World War II, we went through 1987, went through the 1993 crisis, dotcom, 2008, even some -- in small caps, at least in 2018, the fourth quarter, that was a bear market also. So there are periods when things go sour. And that is fine, as long as you understand that you're going to have to be investing for let's say, three, four years down the road.

And if you're willing to do that, I think that even if you are let's say 65 or even 70, people are living for a while now. And I think even at that stage in the game, you can do a diversified portfolio of cheap companies. You did not [ph] in my opinion. And then if you're 60, you do not need to compromise on a 40% dividend on IBM or something similar. I think that -- I think that even at that stage, I think that the risk reward of investing in something that has the illusion of a high dividend, and then you come out with permanent capital loss, I think that's more risky than saying, either I am not going to invest at all, which is fine, absolutely fine. Or I'm going to invest that I'm going to take a diversified portfolio, and I'm going to seek out cheap companies. And I think that that is really where the opportunity is. And I think that there's so much competition nowadays, in the market, it's just from all over the globe. Everybody is competing.

So I think that, that, in hindsight 2019 has been very, very strong year.

NB: So do you subscribe to Buffett's idea that dividend that businesses should reinvest in themselves rather than rewarding shareholders with a dividend and that in the long-term, it's better for shareholders?

MWDO: Absolutely, absolutely. The biggest mistake, I think that comes -- this is Buffett, but the biggest mistake that a company can do is either go out and make an acquisition, actually, funnily enough, Peter Lynch used to call it diworsification, not diversification, diworsification, where a business A, goes out and acquires business C, and it just makes a huge waste of capital. So that's one problem. So a business like Alphabet, Google, and that is doing the right thing. They're investing very aggressively within themselves, very aggressively in preserving that balance sheet. And so I'm saying the Alphabet is very --, is doing the right thing in the sense that it's very wise of their capital deployments. So they are basically holding a lot of it on the balance sheet. So when opportunities come up to either invest in themselves or to repurchase their own shares, I think that, that is the right approach.

So, I think, the worst thing that a business can do is something hypothetically, something like IBM where they need to deliver growth and they go out and make a huge acquisition, which the verdict is still out whether they will make it or not. But, this is the worst thing that I think a business can do, this is really deploy that capital which belongs to the owners of the business versus the shareholders. It is -- that -- I think that is the huge mistake. And also of course, in a different situation, but something like Visa, for example, MasterCard, where they making the purchases at the very elevated valuation, and that is the -- that's just, you think it, you taking the money from the owner of the business, which is a shareholder, and you're just repurchasing something that's super overvalued, just to keep the share prices up. And I believe that is also -- it's always for the benefit of hindsight where this will, I think this will come to be that this has been a huge waste of capital.

So I think that the best we can do is preserve, like this, follow Buffett's model preserve that capital on the balance sheet. Yes. If someone could sell, you know Buffett has underperformed for the last 16 years, then it's true. But he didn't get where he is today by being unwise. He's at the top of his game. He's got all that experience. And it's not about some financial generalism [ph]. So you know, he underperformed for last so many years. He's got an amazing team behind him. And he's built up -- didn't build it overnight. So I think that that a lot of business could do quite well by just following his example.

NB: Yeah. Are there a lot of companies that are -- that don't pay dividends, where all the valuation checks out the balance sheets in order and they aren't repurchasing shares either?

MWDO: That's a good question. Buffett's bottom line, I can't -- I can't think of a situation like that. But I think that, for example, a company that I just wrote about recently, so it's a top of my mind, something like Adobe (ADBE), okay. So Adobe, it was quite savvy. Adobe managed to come away from being a pure play document editing company, and they came in, and they made -- they acquired a business in Magento, I think it was called something. And they're going face to face against the likes of Shopify (SHOP). So this is totally different but they've succeeded it tremendously well there, and now that they feel that the growth is not as strong, they are repurchasing their own shares.

But I believe, in the case of Adobe, this is a mistake to be buying up share so much. In fact, if you look -- if you take out the stock based compensation, account for that, and then you see how much they repurchased their shares, so although they are actually deploying large -- they are deploying approximately 80% of their free cash flow towards repurchasing shares, but the actual shareholder and number of shares outstanding is the same over the last three years.

So they just do -- just using up that capital that they should preserve and they buying up shares and the shareholder's no better off. So I think that this is a case that maybe management could just be bit more savvy and kind of hold off a little bit. Because you know, in Adobe kind of thing, the cloud is just such a booming sector. And at the moment, everything is very much priced to perfection. But that does not mean that two, two and a half, three years down the road, things don't come down a little bit and there is that opportunity to be opportunistic. So I think that the best a lot of companies can do, that have been through this boom time is to just hold off and be patient. I think that's --

NB: Fair enough. Okay. You mentioned Adobe, you did do a recent piece on them titled Adobe fully priced avoid, that just published this morning actually as we speak here on October 22nd. I want to ask you about some specific stock picks, but I first want to take a short break.

Okay, Michael, welcome back. What is something that scares you about the markets or about your portfolio at present?

MWDO: I think that the markets -- that the most worrisome thing is the boom in passive funds. So Vanguard, BlackRock, lot of passive money, and there's a lot of the way that they designed is to be company and valuation agnostic. So it's just most of the cases equally -- it's mostly weighted by market cap. So some -- I'm not a fan, but something like Amazon gets purchased regardless of its valuation, and people believe that it's easy money to be made, a lot of -- a lot of retail investors are buying a lot of passive funds. And I think that this is one of the cases that is technically correct to do that. But because there's so much money being pumped, it's -- at some point, when this bubble pops, and a lot of retail investors come out of passive funds, it's going to be just such a -- just difficult environment where there's going to be just mass selling, and it's going to be driven by retail investors coming out of passive funds.

So I think that passive funds are important. I think they do a very good job. But I'm not sure if the retail investor is going to be able to withstand that downturn, when it does come it will come, it always comes. So I think that is one thing that I'm quite cautious about. And the genius would say I would foresee it, but I'm not going to foresee it. So what I've tried to do to my own portfolio is I've just stopped my guns, I'm buying very cheap companies with strong balance sheet that generate a lot of free cash flow. And just try my hardest to be very careful with my capital deploying.

And then hopefully, that allows me to weather the storm, because if you're buying something that's quite cheap, it will go down, everything goes down in price, but if it comes at bottom that things don't go below. It doesn't -- there's a certain valuation that gets so cheap that it becomes a no brainer. And that's your safety net. Whereas when you see something hypothetically like Amazon, and that could really just fall a lot. And I don't believe that the retail investors adequately have prepared for that.

NB: What would you say are better alternatives, you mentioned picking stocks at cheap multiple, cheap?

MWDO: Yes, it's difficult. I mean, there is no alternative.

NB: Yeah.

MWDO: That's the problem. That is difficult. I do not believe that the average retail investor should be picking up stocks. I think that is a huge mistake.

NB: Right.

MWDO: I think that passive funds are important. They certainly are. But I think that it's important within passive funds to be very well diversified too. So not only by the NASDAQ and the S&P but I think that maybe something like the MSCI World, so just a diversified basket of index funds. I think that's the best thing that they can do.

NB: And that's just stocks. You can also do fixed income and credit and things.

MWDO: Absolutely.

NB: Okay. What is -- you've been doing this for a little while. What's something that gives you confidence in your approach?

MWDO: Value works. I mean, it just works. It's just common sense. So when Seth Klarman wrote his book, Margin Safety is 25 years Old. And he talks as well, and a little anecdote about a can of sardines and that people in the marketplace and they're trading cans of sardines at high, high values. And when someone went and opened the can of sardines, like these sardines are for trading, the sellers says these sardines are not for eating.

And what -- the story that he is saying is essentially that these pieces of paper that we're trading around belong to a company. And when the company gets acquired, when the company repurchases shares, when the company gets liquidated, then those shares they count for something, and for a long time, it feel like it does.

NB: Right.

MWDO: And that's why as I said at times the market can become very much overvalued. And sometimes they can become very, very cheap. But that's why it realigns with intrinsic value.

NB: Where do you view today's market? Do you have any views on that? I mean, people are saying that it's overvalued?

MWDO: It is expensive. I think that certain pockets are very, very overvalued. I believe there are some pockets for example, brick and mortar, that's just been annihilated. Everyone is believing that Amazon's is going to take over the planet and that you have to be very careful when you buy into retail stocks. I think that if they have been for some really difficult times, and those that survive, those who are able to stay present in the next three, four years, for example, Costco (COST), those just shows the strength of the business model, something like Walmart (WMT). I believe that there is pockets of opportunity, but you have to be willing to go, where others people do not want to go for now.

And I believe that there are conversely, there are stocks, like cloud stocks that are just being priced beyond perfection. So I think that there is a bit of a divergence, if you will, that some stocks are really expensive, but there are some that are really, really, really cheaply priced. Now some investors, even Charlie Munger says that things that are cheap, are cheap for a reason.

NB: Right.

MWDO: Now I am very much of a Munger's fan and I have followed a lot of his teachings, but I do believe that if you select -- I still believe that there are things that are cheap, that are not necessarily cheap for the correct reasons. And but it is difficult. I mean, it is very, very difficult. So I think that it is overall a very expensive market. And I mean Joel Greenblatt talks about that the market is at the top 80th percentile. So it's pretty much fully priced as it's ever been in history.

So I think more often than not, it's been a lot cheaper. But you can't wait the next 2 years. You can't wait the next 4 years for another sell-off like 2008. And even when that comes around, you don't know, maybe you go into early, like 2008 was a downturn for 2 years. It would have been very -- it's very difficult at the time to have known, to go in at the early 2008, you go in like way at the end 2009, it's very, very difficult to know when to go in and I think the best way to do that is having a diversified portfolio of companies with strong balance sheets.

NB: Interesting. Yeah, timing is indeed if not impossible, it's certainly extremely difficult. You mentioned retail stocks, you mentioned Costco, you mentioned Walmart. Are those some of your favorite ideas? And if so not, what are they?

MWDO: Yeah. So I have one idea, at the moment, that I'm very bullish on, is called Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY). And this is a retailer. But the thing I have learned overtime is that everyone wants to just do a DCF, this is a Discounted Cash Flow analysis. And if something goes into the calculator, they're willing to purchase it, if it makes sense on a calculator. But sometimes there are things on the balance sheet that are not immediately obvious. So Bed, Bath & Beyond for example, at the moment trades for about $1.6 billion market cap. So $1.6 billion market cap.

And the corporate CEO, Steven Temares, back in May and LEGION Asset Management became, the shareholder in Bed, Bath & Beyond. So Bed, Bath & Beyond is support for approximately $1.6 billion and LEGION has worked together with the Board and they're doing a sale and a leaseback of their retail footprint. This is -- they are trying to see, if they can sell it to Oaktree Management, which is Howard Marks company and they're trying to sell about for $600 million.

So you've got that side of the businesses doing sale and leaseback and it's doing it next -- in this quarter, or maybe in the next quarter, that's $600 million. And then they're spinning off, two of their business concepts they call them. This is small business units within Bed, Bath & Beyond. And they believe that management beliefs and it's been reported on -- in the media that each one of these businesses might make $250 million in the sale.

One of them was bought, which was Cost World, it cost 451, they bought it a few years back, and they are selling it at 250. So they are just really trying to [indiscernible]. So you got two business units that are being sold to two different entities, and Goldman Sachs has been hired to facilitate the process. So you have these two business units are approximately worth together $500 million. And then you have got then several leaseback, it's approximately $600 million.

So all together it kind of approximately, let's say a billion, but let's just take a haircut to that and say that is $900 million. So you've got just stuff coming off its balance sheet that's worth approximately $900 million in the next two quarters. So you have a company's worth $1.6 billion, it takes away the $900 million. You've worked for approximately $700 million market cap.

Now, Bed, Bath & Beyond, if they sell these two businesses, obviously they will have less free cash flow. But at this moment in time, their free cash flow is about $450 million. So even if you make an alignment and assumption for how much they would lose in these 2 units, you are probably getting Bed, Bath & Beyond making about $350 million of free cash flow. Even if you say $300 million, so only paying three times free cash flow for a business that has a very strong balance sheet. And it has a lot of spare cash coming into the business over the next two quarters.

So if you -- if anyone wants to look the Bed, Bath & Beyond in the last month, month and a half, the share price is really right, but the news is starting to break out. And this is Bed, Bath & Beyond -- this is the second or third highest short stock in the market at the moment. So this is 3% short on the float. So in the event that the news was to continue to be even close to positive, people would have to close their short positions, because this retail is not going out of business, has a strong balance sheet. It makes a lot of free cash flow and it's trading for approximately three times free cash flow, once you account for these divestments that are going to come in the next two quarters.

So just have to wait around for about six months. And I think that the market might go to about $4.2 billion, which is about 0.67 [ph] per share. So I think it's -- I mean, I think it can make about 50% to 200% over the next 12 months without doing a lot. I think that you never know. As I said at the beginning our conversation, there's always a risk, there's no point holding your stocks and I think that, if you can have 40% failure rate. But you have to be very selective and sometimes you may get a bit of good fortune coming your way and you take a position and some things work out positive and when it does, it works out very nicely, because you get a nice reward and that offsets all the other times that you didn't. So I think that is you have to be humble, you have to be honest with yourself what can happen and cannot happen and I think that, yeah, hope for the best.

NB: Cool. Yeah, Bed, Bath & Beyond, you mentioned this stock bottomed out on back on August 15 at $7.40 a share. As we speak today on October 22nd, it's up to $13.62, which is a gain of somewhat 80% and I know it's a lot, it's been a huge rally. Now Michael, this stock does pay a dividend, almost 5%, but in this case you don't mind?

MWDO: I mean, like if it comes for free, have it, I'll have it. But it's not even a game plan. I mean, so then the dividend has just, I believe, it has just increased a little bit. But I think that that is not even the problem, because once that I -- and the lease and sale back of the real estate then comes in, and you got the two businesses that are divested, and you have approximately $800 million to $900 million of cash coming into the business. And they can offset a lot of that with deferred tax assets. So they don't even have to pay a lot on the capital gains on that.

So once you have an infusion of about $800 million, you can pay down pretty much 60%, 70% of the debt and this thing can be pretty much debt free and making approximately $300 million to $350 million of free cash flow. So you are paying about three times free cash flow for a business that is going to have a net cash position on the balance sheet. And maybe they turnaround the business. I don't know if they will, I don't know. But maybe they did even turnaround the business, they did turnaround the business. And I mean, it's making that much free cash flow, it shouldn't be training for three times free cash flow.

I mean, there's a lot of businesses even within -- even brick and mortar that are trading for about 8 to 10 times free cash flow. So I mean there's a lot of upside for things for right. It's about getting the right management in which they tried to get someone over from Target? And so it's about having the right management and the new CEO is going to start in end of November, I think it is. So he's going to come in just for the holy season, is not going to have a lot of power right now, but starting journey, where I think he will hit the road running, I think that with the right management, with the right rhetorical, with the right narrative, with the numbers to back it, I think that this could double.

NB: And you're not concerned long-term about the Amazon effect. I mean, a lot of what that they've got beyond [indiscernible]?

MWDO: I think that's overdone, I think that's overdone. I mean, because if you look at the interesting thing for me personally, with Bed, Bath & beyond, is if you look at the last 5 years, their revenues are close to flat. So with all the theater about Amazon destroying and Wayfair destroying that Bed, Bath & Beyond for all the narrative and all the story, the revenue's pretty solidly flat. And this was a CEO, Steven Temares, that was there from 2003.

And he was doing some not very nice stuff for shareholder money. I'm not going to say more. But I mean, it wasn't particularly in writing. So I think that even with all of that if you get a decent person, which is shareholder friendly or shareholder oriented. I believe they might be able to stabilize the minutes and if it does, yeah, this will do well, but you never know,

NB: Very good. All right. That is good. Is there anything else about the market that you're interested in right now that you find is a good opportunity?

MWDO: I think the way -- the best way to approach business is by trying to think how others would not think about it. So it is -- this just come on top of my head at the moment. This is stock that I own called Intrepid Potash (IPI). Now, if I say to you in the final about Intrepid Potash, the first thing you're going to think of is Potash and a lot of people look at the stock and they think it's a Potash company. But I'm actually not interested on the Potash side of the business, although that's approximately 50% of the business. I'm willing to disregard that for free.

So the markup of Intrepid Potash is approximately $460 million, less than $500 million. It's like $400, something like that $400 million. And they are going to be making an announcement in November, which is approximately two, three weeks away, where they're going to give a guidance for their water sales. Now what does water have to do Potash? So this -- within Intrepid Potash about two years ago, they started selling water and they are trying to -- this business went from zero to approximately $40 million to $50 million of cash flows, starting 2020.

So this business went from nothing to probably $40 million, $50 million of cash flow start in 2020. And when people think of Intrepid Potash, they just think of a Potash business with cyclicality and commodity and it's absolutely nothing to do that. So there is -- so I think that you have to be quite discerning, I think you have to be selective. And I think you have to be quite careful not to just deploy your cash into anything.

I think that it's much better to be patient and to wait out two months, three months and keep the cash under your mattress, because when the right opportunity comes, and if you're willing to work hard, I think the right opportunities do come about and I think that is worthwhile deploying that cash that you were sitting on for about 3 months.

NB: Very good, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, thank you so much for joining us.

MWDO: Thank you.

Lastly disclosures, I, Nathaniel Baker, I do not have any positions in any of the securities mentioned on today's podcast. Michael what about you?

MWDO: I own Intrepid Potash, I own Bed, Bath & Beyond. I don't any positions outside of that.

NB: Wonderful. Thank you so much. And thank you all for listening and we look forward to speaking to you again next time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Michael Wiggins de Oliveira is long IPI and BBBY. Nathaniel Baker has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.