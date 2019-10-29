Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

While increasing federal spending has resulted in top/bottom line growth over the years, the direction of US politics could make it an increasingly risky operating climate in the years ahead.

Booz Allen Hamilton provides a variety of consulting, analytical, and engineering services and solutions to various parts of the US government.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. Investors typically do well focusing on companies with long streaks of dividend increases, in part because of the positive qualities a business needs in order to be able to continually afford what is ultimately a cash layout to shareholders. However, many of the companies known as "Dividend Champions" - those with 25 consecutive years (or more) of dividend growth - are mature companies. By identifying strong companies earlier in their lifecycle, we can benefit from strong total returns while these companies build their dividend growth reputation. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow."

Overview

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is a company that provides a host of services including consulting, engineering, analytics, software, and cybersecurity solutions to a variety of clients in the public, private, and non-profit sectors. Although Booz Allen Hamilton was founded in the early 1900s, it is a "young" stock - going public in 2010.

Source: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

The vast majority of Booz Allen Hamilton's customer base is related to the United States government with 47% of revenues generated from dealings with the Department of Defense. Another 27% is from business with non-military government branches such as the Treasury, Justice Department, and Homeland Security. An additional 23% is from the intelligence agencies of the United States. In all, the US government contributes to approximately 97% of revenues. A small portion of 3% is commercial and international-related.

Source: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Thanks in part to the government's rising budget over the years and the very strong correlation that Booz Allen Hamilton has to it, the company has managed solid growth.

Source: Ycharts

Over the past five years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 4.12%. Net income has grown at a CAGR of 12.51% over the same time frame.

Fundamentals

To gain better insight into the strengths and weaknesses of Booz Allen Hamilton, we will use a number of key operating metrics. These will also tell us how the business is trending over time.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

We see some mixed results in the operating metrics at Booz Allen Hamilton. While it's a positive that operating margin has gradually expanded over time, the company's conversion rate of revenue to FCF is disappointing. Even more so when you consider that Booz Allen Hamilton is already a very non-capital-intensive company - less than 2% of revenues are spent on CAPEX. This implies that the company comes under pricing pressure from the government as its primary customer.

While Booz Allen Hamilton has a strong win rate (60% of new bids, and 83% retention on re-bids), the constant pressure from the government's cost controlling efforts makes it difficult to generate excessive cash flows. What is great to see, is that Booz Allen Hamilton is able to do well when it deploys its financial resources. The company generates a very healthy 18.86% cash rate of return on invested capital.

The other major aspect of Booz Allen Hamilton's operations, is its balance sheet. It's important for any company to remain fiscally responsible. Too much debt can choke a company's cash flow, and expose investors to risk should the company see an unexpected downturn.

Source: YCharts

Booz Allen Hamilton maintains a stable balance sheet, but it's certainly not perfect. The company's leverage ratio of 2.67X EBITDA slightly exceeds our cautionary threshold of 2.5X. It helps that the company holds a strong cash position of $649 million, a debt to cash ratio of 3.3X. The government is a pretty stable revenue stream (when it isn't shutdown), and the non-capital-intensive nature of the company is another plus. While we wouldn't want to see a large acquisition or other major expenditure, the company's financial outlook is stable in our opinion.

Dividends And Buybacks

It didn't take long after going public for Booz Allen Hamilton to begin paying and growing its dividend payout. Investors have received some special dividends over the years, but the payout has been raised each of the past eight years. The dividend currently totals an annual sum of $0.92 per share, for a yield of 1.35%. This fails to meet basic income thresholds such as what 10-year US treasuries offer (1.85%), so Booz Allen Hamilton wouldn't be an ideal investment for investors that prioritize income.

Source: YCharts

Dividend growth has been a bit more lively. The payout has expanded at a CAGR of 14.3% over the past five years. The payout ratio remains conservative at just 25% and buybacks have yet to become a core focus for management, so dividend growth is poised to continue at a double-digit rate as long as the company maintains its current operational trajectory.

Source: YCharts

As we said above, buybacks haven't been a huge area of spending for Booz Allen Hamilton. After years of a bloating share float, the company has spent about $200-$240 million each of the past couple of years to begin reining that in. Investors will want to monitor the relationship of FCF spent between dividends and buybacks moving forward.

Growth Opportunities And Risks

Future growth at Booz Allen Hamilton begins and ends with the US government. As we mentioned earlier, more than 95% of the company's revenues are tied to relationships with various arms of the US government.

Source: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

This carries both pros and cons with it. Various branches of our government including our defense, intelligence agencies, and civil branches that uphold the fabric of American society - are all crucial areas of spending. While political risks can impact spending (more on that in a minute), only under apocalyptic scenarios is the US government a threat to go bankrupt, or not to pay its bills. Spending is also correlated to the economic performance of our country, so as GDP inflates over time, so will federal spending - which will partially end up in the coffers of companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton.

Where it does get a bit sticky, is the potential volatility that we could see in the upcoming years. For example, the spending trends of the government can very easily be influenced by who happens to be president. Look at how much spending on the Department of Defense rose once Donald Trump became president.

Source: YCharts

Which political parties happen to be in power, ongoing wars or conflicts, etc., can all have an impact on how the government spends money. Some say that there is always a war somewhere - and while there may be some truth in that, we can see that spending does in fact ebb and flow. Defense spending also happens to be Booz Allen Hamilton's largest business segment.

This only gets more complicated as more attention is paid to mandatory programs such as Social Security and Medicare. It's no secret that our government operates at a budget deficit. Mandatory program spending is growing (and could explode if universal healthcare or other benefit programs come into play after 2020).

Source: Congressional Budget Office

At some point, this will increase pressure on discretionary spending, which is what much of Booz Allen Hamilton's revenues depend on. This is ultimately the largest growth driver, and risk that the company faces. Investors will likely enjoy the long-term destination - but it could be a bumpy ride at times depending on political risks.

Valuation

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton have cooled off some in recent months after a roaring first nine months of 2019. At just over $68 per share, the stock trades in the upper half of its 52-week range.

Source: YCharts

Based on full 2020 EPS estimates of $3.10 per share, the stock currently trades at an earnings multiple of 22.0X. Compared to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 17.34X, the current share price represents a 26% premium.

If we look at valuation from a cash flow perspective, the current FCF yield of 4.91% is off of decade lows, but well below where we have seen it during recessionary environments from earlier in the decade.

Source: YCharts

Because of the political risk factors inherent in the business, we wouldn't be inclined to justify the current valuation of shares. The political climate in the United States is becoming increasingly divided, meaning a break one way or the other that isn't friendly to Booz Allen Hamilton could be more extreme. For these reasons, we would want a margin of safety. If the stock traded at 16X earnings, shares would be priced at about $50 per share.

Wrapping Up

Ultimately, these political risks in addition to the company's lack of FCF efficiency make a margin of safety necessary in an otherwise solid company. While Booz Allen Hamilton isn't our personal favorite, there is enough here that investors could consider an investment at the right valuation. While volatile at times, a company with strong government ties should succeed over the long term.

