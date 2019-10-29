Grubhub Fails To Deliver

Given GrubHub's limited financial resources, management should consider putting the company up for sale. Expect the shares to remain under pressure for the foreseeable future.

Admittedly, the writing had been on the wall already for some time now as leading online and mobile food ordering and delivery marketplace Grubhub (GRUB) has been struggling to meet market participants' expectations over the past couple of quarters.

Source: Taco Bell

As a result, the company's stock has suffered a host of analyst price target reductions or outright downgrades in recent months. Adding insult to injury, renowned shortseller Jim Chanos disclosed a short position in the company's shares last month, highlighting, among other things, limited growth opportunities, labor cost pressures and severe competition from the likes of Uber Eats (UBER):

Competing with Uber, Chanos said, is like being “locked in a cage with a psychopath with an ax.”

Suffice to say, Monday's Q3/2019 shareholder letter has proven Chanos right all along as the company failed to deliver on its all-important "Daily Average Grubs" ("DAG") metric which not only grew just 10% year-over-year but was actually down 6% sequentially:

In August, overall DAG growth began trending noticeably lower than our expectations. As we dug into the data, we saw that our newer diners, particularly those in our newer markets, were not driving as many orders as we expected at that point in their lifecycle. While retention of these newer diners was good, their ordering frequency wasn’t “maturing” at the same level as earlier cohorts. Based on our historical experience, we assume that as markets become more penetrated, the “steady-state” frequencies for the newest diners will be lower than earlier adopters; however, this dynamic had become a little more pronounced than we expected, especially for diners that we acquired at the end of 2018 and first half of 2019. At the same time, we also noticed that the retention rates, not just the frequency rates, of our newest diners (those acquired late in the second quarter), were slightly lower than prior cohorts.

The shareholder letter goes on by openly stating the obvious (emphasis added by author):

We spent a fair amount of time digging into the causes of these dynamics. What we concluded is that the supply innovations in online takeout have been played out and annual growth is slowing and returning to a more normal longer-term state which we believe will settle in the low double digits, except that there are multiple players all competing for the same new diners and order growth.

In addition, the company admitted to its customers "becoming more promiscuous":

For years, we saw in our data that a Grubhub diner was extremely loyal to our platform. However, our newer diners are increasingly coming to us already having ordered on a competing online platform, and our existing diners are increasingly ordering from multiple platforms. We find this “sharing” to be greatest among our newest diners, in our newest markets, but believe it is happening to some degree throughout our diner base. We believe this competitive dynamic had a 300+ bps impact on our growth rate for the third quarter.

As a result of the changing industry dynamics, Grubhub is required to make substantial changes to its business model:

Increase inventory by adding non-partnered restaurants to the platform Introducing diner loyalty programs Slowing down advertising spend growth Investing in co-marketing with large enterprise customers like KFC, McDonald's, Panera Bread and Taco Bell

In sum, the new initiatives will require aggressive investment which is reflected in the company's Q4/2019 and preliminary 2020 guidance (emphasis added by author):

Given where DAG growth trends were at the end of the third quarter and October, we now expect revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $315 million to $335 million. We also expect fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in a range between $15 million to $25 million. (...) These same factors also inform how we are thinking about 2020. We are not providing formal 2020 guidance at this time, but we do currently anticipate DAG growth to improve from the fourth quarter as we see some benefit from our initiatives. These initiatives will also impact Adjusted EBITDA next year. We are still in the process of finalizing our investment plans and forecasts, but expect 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of at least $100 million, while positioning the company for long-term sustainable growth and significantly higher profitability in the future. This guidance implies Adjusted EBITDA per order meaningfully lower than this past quarter, primarily due to proactive, discretionary spending related to the various initiatives outlined in this letter.

The sheer magnitude of the impact on the company's financials is eye-catching. Prior to Monday's shareholder letter, analysts on average expected Q4 revenues of $387.3 million but at the middle of the guided range, the company now expects to fall short of that number by more than $60 million.

Same for Grubhub's full year adjusted EBITDA expectations which are now expected to come in more than 25% lower than the originally projected $235-250 million range.

Moreover, the company's revenues have remained at roughly the same level for each quarter in 2019 so far and Q4 will be no different.

With analysts previously looking for more than 25% year-over-year revenue growth and an almost 60% increase in earnings per share in FY2020, the revised projections are nothing short of a disaster.

With Grubhub essentially guiding for an up to 45% decline in adjusted EBITDA next year and much lower than anticipated growth, analysts will have to rework their models.

As a result, investors need to prepare for a host of downgrades and price target reductions on Tuesday.

Bottom Line:

While some analysts already pointed to the requirement of resetting expectations prior to the earnings release, the sheer magnitude of the revision is simply stunning.

Given ongoing, unfavorable industry dynamics and Grubhub's mediocre balance sheet, management would be well served to consider putting the company up for sale rather sooner than later.

Jim Chanos will likely have a well-deserved field day on Tuesday but I don't really expect him to start covering his short position that soon as his thesis has seemingly just started to play out.

Expect Grubhub's shares to remain under pressure for the time being as the company's new growth initiatives will take time to play out and investors increasingly start scrutinizing the business model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GRUB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.