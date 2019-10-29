Alphabet: What Investors Missed - YouTube

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) released yet another quarter without any significant blemishes. Meanwhile, investors' reaction after hours was muted. Why? Because short-term investors demanded more in the way of positive surprises to excite them.

Alphabet is rare stock among large tech where its valuation is not fully reflecting its opportunity.

Q3 2019 Results

Before we get stuck into the quarter itself, please note two aspects: my consistent view on Alphabet and, at the same time, just how volatile Alphabet's shares have been the past 12 months.

The message? Don't focus on the short term. Be patient.

Q3 2019 results failed to impress investors on the bottom line. But considering Alphabet more holistically, note just how stable its revenues are:

The above graph takes GAAP revenues, which include forex movements. And you can see that Alphabet is remarkably steady in generating 20%+ top-line growth rates for a considerable amount of time, even despite its size.

Most Underappreciated Side of the Story

I continue to believe that investors are not putting enough value on the second-most-visited website in the world (no. 1 being Google).

In Q3 2019, YouTube continued to gain traction. In fact, this past quarter YouTube's revenue contribution to Alphabet was actually ahead of that of desktop search.

This marks the third consecutive quarter in which YouTube was the second-biggest revenue driver behind mobile search.

Within YouTube, one avenue that appears to be promising is its subscription businesses: YouTube Premium and YouTube TV.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai noted that, even though it's still early days, Alphabet plans to raise awareness of this platform to increase users' engagement with premium offerings.

Other Bets - Moonshots

Moving on, Alphabet clearly has the correct management in place - one that is a strong steward of capital, executing above par the whole way.

In light of that, why would Alphabet squander close to $950 million of operating losses on the company's other bets if it did not truly believe in this portfolio's potential?

Alphabet rarely misuses capital and has for a considerable amount of time attempted to find its "next era of growth" outside of advertising.

I contend that it only a matter of time before Alphabet hits it big here, be it with Waymo, Fiber or Verily.

Capital Allocation: Strong Buybacks (93% of FCF)

Another underappreciated side of the narrative is that Alphabet increased its share repurchases by 60% year over year to $5.7 billion.

Taking a step back, Alphabet finished Q3 2019 with a net cash position of $105 billion, which equates to roughly 12% of its market cap. This is after Alphabets' significant share buybacks.

At the present rate, Alphabet will have repurchased more than $15 billion worth throughout 2019, which is close to 2% of its market cap returned to shareholders.

Now, here is the caveat: Alphabet's stock-based compensation is notoriously heavy and reached $2.6 billion in Q3 2019.

Nonetheless, even netting out this figure, Alphabet's ''actual'' free cash flow still amounted to $6.1 billion. In other words, Alphabet's share repurchases added up to 93% of ''actual'' free cash flow.

Case in point: Last quarter Alphabet noted that it would look to deploy $25 billion towards share repurchases. Then, without any procrastination, Alphabet got to work deploying that capital. If that isn't confidence in Alphabet's long-term prospects I don't know what is.

Remember, Alphabet was not shy in building up its cash on its balance sheet when it felt that was the prudent action. And today, when Alphabet believes itself to be undervalued, it has set to work repurchasing shares.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

If you follow the tech space intimately, you will know that many of the tech juggernauts have not made for particularly strong returns these past 12 months.

If you look over the table's price-to-sales ratio, you will note that with the exception of Amazon (AMZN), the peers' P/S ratio are all trading at a discount to their own respective historical averages. And for each stock, investors have a different reasons to feel fearful.

Having said that, what they all have in common is that their historical growth rates have come into question recently. For example, yesterday I wrote about Amazon,

The facts show that growth is slowing down, while the stock remains expensively priced.

Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) also appear to see their near-term growth rates tapering. However, as I noted throughout, this is not the case with Alphabet.

The Bottom Line

If investing is entertaining, if you're having fun, you're probably not making any money. Good investing is boring. - George Soros

Alphabet continues to generate roughly 20% growth rates, with very strong cash flow conversion, while at the same time its valuation trades at a discount to its historical valuation. Unjustifiably so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.