Baidu 3Q19 Preview: Looking For Growth, And A New CFO?

Baidu (BIDU) will report its 3Q19 earnings result after the market closes next Wednesday, November 6th. A conference call will be scheduled following the results announcement at 8:15 PM. The focus of the quarter will be: 1) core search outlook for 2H19 and 2020, 2) update on CFO status as media speculates that Herman Yu is leaving by the end of November.

We recently initiated on BIDU with a bearish view (see: Baidu: The Giant Has Fallen) as we believe that the company’s fundamental is in a secular decline due to its inferior search product, disintermediation risk due to the proliferation of the mobile apps, competitive risk from industry disruptors such as ByteDance, unaddressed brain drain issues as talents shift to faster growth and less political work environment (ie. ByteDance, PinDuoDuo, Kuaishou, Meituan), and limited revenue visibility on its long-shot projects such as Apollo, cloud and smart devices.

With regards to our first point on inferior search product, we think it is important to remind investors that Chinese users use BIDU not because it is a good product but because it is one of few search products in China. In other words, BIDU is considered the “less bad” within a group of inferior search engines. We at Terracotta Investments firmly believe that investors should invest in a company that has sound fundamentals due to its differentiated advantage rather than by industry default.

We believe the upcoming quarter will be a non-event as much management had communicated to the market that the second half of 2019 will continue to see core weakness due to a combination of soft macro and what we believe to be competitive pressure from emerging disruptors. Given that a large portion of the negative sentiment has factored in the stock price, any positive commentaries on the 2020 outlook could send the stock higher as the current valuation of 24x forward earnings does not appear to be stretched compared with its two-year average. However, we also note that should the 2020 outlook remain sluggish, then we could see further downward revision and de-rating of the stock to around 19x forward P/E, which is one standard deviation from the current average.

Consensus expects revenue of RMB27.6bn and adj. EPS of RMB8.62/share.

Heading into the quarter, investors can expect ongoing weakness in the Baidu core as the residual of earlier pressure on the healthcare ads will continue to linger for the rest of the year while the ongoing downsizing of the P2P platforms will likely to weigh in on the financial ads. In addition, auto and logistics ads have been equally weak due to a combination of macro and industry-specific factors. On the other hand, online games' vertical and internet services appear to be stable.

Finally, on a more important matter (or should we say further negative signal?). Chinese media reported that CFO Herman Yu has submitted its resignation and is expected to resign by the end of November. Although BIDU has denied this report, we believe there is credibility to this story as Herman is no longer the director of Ctrip (CTRP) following the sale of the CTRP stake a few months ago. Also, BIDU postponed its earnings release date to November 6th which was originally planned for October 29th. Finally, there are other reports within Baidu that Herman is no longer in the company communication system, Baidu Hi. We believe that investors will get the full explanation when BIDU reports next week, but we are no impressed by the exodus of experienced managers that we have seen at BIDU over the past three years.

