Diamond Offshore: Q3 2019 Earnings Analysis

Ocean Valor

Now that we have looked at Diamond Offshore’s (DO) fleet status report, it’s high time to turn our attention to the company’s financial results. In the third quarter, Diamond Offshore reported revenues of $254 million and net loss of $95 million, or $0.69 per share. Once again, the company had negative operating cash flow – Diamond Offshore is going through a year when many rigs undergo upgrades and/or special surveys, leading to material downtime and pressure on cash flows. For the first nine months of this year, Diamond Offshore had a negative operating cash flow of $14 million. This is not a major problem at this point, but the cash flow will have to return to the positive territory if Diamond Offshore wants to have a chance for any sustainable stock price upside.

As per the comments made in the earnings call, next year’s capex will fall materially but the company still expects to hit the revolver sometime during 2020. At the end of the third quarter, Diamond Offshore had $209 million of cash. This cash position will get trimmed in the fourth quarter as drillship Ocean BlackHornet will spend the entire quarter in the yard for upgrades, semi-sub Ocean Onyx will undergo the last preparations before it starts the job for Beach in Australia, and drillship Ocean BlackRhino will have to stay in the yard for 2 weeks for the periodic survey.

As Diamond Offshore’s first maturity is $250 million in 2023, the company has sufficient time to wait for the recovery and the use of the credit facility is not a big problem in the near term. The company’s fleet contracting strategy (many rigs are contracted into 2021 and beyond) clearly reveals Diamond Offshore’s cautious outlook on the speed of the offshore drilling market recovery. Diamond Offshore confirmed this in plain English during the conference call: “[…] we believe that a recovery is coming. It’s not coming in 2020. It will be 2021 or 2022”.

In my article on the fleet status report, I noted that three semi-subs – Ocean GreatWhite, Ocean Courage and Ocean Valor – will be the company’s main focus in the upcoming months. Ocean GreatWhite’s contract ends in late October 2019, and it has no immediate follow-up work. During the conference call, the company stated that it expected the rig to work for the majority of 2020. Hopefully, this prediction will come true since Diamond Offshore clearly needs its most sophisticated semi-sub to get back to work.

The future fate of Ocean Courage and Ocean Valor is unclear at this point. Diamond Offshore highlighted the fact that semi-subs can compete against drillships in Brazil (where the rigs are working now for Petrobras (PBR) by offering a discount to the regular dayrates. Since dayrates are low right now, this perspective does not look that great from a financial perspective. The other option is to invest in rigs to install mooring upgrades in them. Diamond Offshore estimated that it will make the decision in the next handful of months (Ocean Courage is contracted until late July 2020 while Ocean Valor is contracted until mid-November 2020). In my opinion, the company’s financial position allows additional capex since the first debt maturity is in 2023 and the rates for moored assets are on the rise while the company's drillships have decent long-term contracts at rates that are significantly higher than the current drillship dayrates (drillship dayrates were not disclosed but should be closer to $300,000).

Should the company choose to invest in Ocean Courage and Ocean Valor, it will be the last major capex move until the recovery fully presents itself. As per the comments made in the earnings call, investing in the stacked semi-subs Ocean America and Ocean Rover is not an option in the near term: “[…] the path for them returning to service is really not clear, the market is not there. That’s really not part of our go-forward plan”.

Diamond Offshore’s strategy is crystal clear. The company does not believe that the recovery will happen before 2021 so it chooses to invest in its own rigs and keep them on contracts waiting for the next big re-contracting cycle at materially higher dayrates that will allow refinancing the nearest debt maturity. In my opinion, this is a prudent strategy that will allow the company to survive the downturn with the current capital structure. However, anyone willing to make a long-term bet on this survival will have to go through many ups and downs which does not look like the best strategy given the enormous volatility of the company’s stock – just like other offshore drilling stocks, Diamond Offshore is better suited for trading despite the fact that it is the primary survival candidate.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.