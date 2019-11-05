Stitch Fix As A Growth Fit (Podcast)

There are still questions over whether it can execute and what makes the growth attractive.

We kick off a November series by stepping out from behind the idea to make our own pitches.

By Daniel Shvartsman



Last November, we did a four-part series on Amazon (AMZN) to try to drill into what experts and reporters across the web think about the e-commerce giant. This November, we're doing another special four-part series, though it's less focused on an individual company.

Instead, Mike and I are turning inward to make our own pitches and analyze our own mistakes and lessons learned. So, after breaking down ideas over the past nearly two years from Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, we're bringing in our own ideas. I pitch an idea this week, Mike pitches one next week, and then we break down mistakes and talk about lessons learned in the last two episodes of the month.

That starts with Stitch Fix (SFIX). I've been obsessed with Stitch Fix for the last year or more, intrigued by its business model and the way the e-commerce company combines modern data analysis with a human touch, with a stylist making the final recommendations that go in a given customer's "fix", or box of five clothing items. I've had something of a crush on the business just based on its model and how it approaches things.

I hadn't invested then though, consistently thinking that if Stitch Fix got to the mid-teens, it would give me an adequate entry point. Last year's Q4 sell-off got it to about $16, but I was looking elsewhere and didn't buy in. So, finally in September of this year, I opened a small position around $18, hoping it would go lower, but also thinking it would probably go higher after its earnings and I might never get a chance.

Why $18 and what is my thesis? I see Stitch Fix providing a real service to a big enough market of people who don't want to deal with clothes shopping on their own for one reason or another. I think the company has enough of a moat to maintain that growth rate even with both smaller competitors and big players like Amazon looming. The pricing is reasonable - EV/Sales was around 1x when the stock traded at $18, and it's still only 1.35 or so now. And if the company can succeed in leveraging its SG&A so that margins improve, I could see it printing $2.15/share in free cash flow in 2025, even with material dilution from share-based compensation. A 15x multiple, add in net cash on the balance sheet, and discount back, and I have a price target of $24. At $16, the margin of safety is 50% if I'm wrong, and that's where I'd really open a full position. I even made a model!

Source: Daniel's excel file

We talk about this more on the podcast, and Mike tries to poke holes in my research and idea. There are many to poke! Enough that I may need to order a new fix to replace my ideas. Anyway, click Play above to listen, and look at the topics we discussed below.

Topics Covered

3:30-minute mark - Daniel's SFIX thesis

6:00 - What do you like about SFIX?

11:00 - Actual experience with Stitch Fix

20:00 - The ups and downs of the business model

25:00 - Growth prospects of the retail clothing market SFIX is operational in

31:00 - Where does SFIX fit in the market of fragmenting consumer preferences?

34:30 - How does SFIX handle inventory management?

37:00 - Is SFIX's customized really a big advantage over other retailers?

46:00 - How much choice do consumers really have?

52:00 - Valuation discussion

Have any more holes to poke? I would love to hear from you, because I could have missed things. Also, listen closely to see me write off Spotify (SPOT) as not attractive; this was recorded three days before the company reported earnings and the stock popped 15%. Another opportunity missed... such is the market!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long SFIX, Mike has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.