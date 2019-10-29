The Global Macro Picture Is Fraught With Risk: A Playbook For ETF Investors (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week. We hope you find it useful.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Thursday, September 26, 2019. My guest today is Jason Bloom. Jason is the Director of Global Macro ETF Strategy for Invesco’s (NYSE:IVZ) family of exchange-traded funds. In his role, Jason is responsible for providing a macro market outlook across all asset classes globally, in addition to leading the team’s specialized efforts in fixed income, commodity, currency, and alternatives research and strategy.

He joined Invesco in 2015. Prior to that, he served as an ETF strategist for six years with Guggenheim Investments and then River Oak ETF Solutions, where he helped launch several funds focused on both energy and volatility-related strategies. He previously spent eight years as a professional commodities trader specializing in arbitrage strategies in both the energy and U.S. Treasury markets.

Welcome to the show, Jason, it’s a thrill to have you here.

Jason Bloom [JB]: No, Jonathan, thanks so much for having me.

JL: And quite an impressive resume you have there. Lots of relevant things to, I guess, ending up in the role that you’re currently in, which we’ll get into shortly because I think it's not immediately clear what it entails and what things kind of fall out of the purview of that role. I know it was not clear to me in some of the back and forth, so, yes, I’m curious to hear how you describe about yourself, but before we get into that, I'd love to get your backstory for listeners. What drew you to economics and finance and what about ETFs specifically? You obviously started on commodities, which is, you know, in many ways, kind of the opposite of ETFs or very different at the very least, so very curious how the development kind of happened to where you ended up where you are today?

JB: Sure. You know my interest in the financial markets began actually at a very early age. My grandfather passed away long before and my grandmother and the job of managing their retirement savings fell to my grandmother. She actually had a pretty good touch, and when I was a little kid and we go visit her on vacations, she would read the stock tables for me on the Wall Street Journal and she – because she was managing their investments and something she wanted to share with me and I just started to develop a fascination to the markets. I took a whole range of different courses in different departments with my freshman here at college because they really didn't know what I wanted to do.

I was just trying everything and I took, you know, Econ 101 and I just loved it. I’m not quite sure why, but I just loved economics. And so, then I went on to major in economics, and then, ended up going to law school and practiced law for about three years, but my passion was always in the markets being in Chicago at the time, which was the center of the [futures world] with the Board of Trade there and Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the [indiscernible] and through some relationships I ended up leaving the practice of law and going to work for a hedge fund. And as you mentioned, I traded some proprietary strategies for about eight years, and then, the financial crisis, and as all back there know in 2009, and you know, what I had been doing before became much more difficult, and I was trying to decide if I was going to stay with it, and a friend of mine who had launched a firm that was trading ETFs, as well as UIT at that time here in Chicago, his firm had just been purchased by Guggenheim Investments, which was sort of a premier fixed income manager, and he said, hey, we’re going to start building out our fixed income ETF lineup, and we’re sort of an equity shop and your fixed income trading background will be perfect if you’re interested and they’re going to move. And so, there's really this perfect timing.

ETFs were sort of this hot new growing thing in the midst of a lot of industries that were really suffering, and at the time, and it turned out that other industries in finance are sort of beginning to go into the decline. And so, but that long, let’s give it a shot, it’s a good firm and they – next thing, you know, I’m digging into the ETF world and became a strategist there representing their ETF business, and now, 10 years later, that worked out to be a great path. And then, you know, what’s funny is, it’s not something that could have laid out 20 years ago because nobody even knew what ETFs were, what they would become, and so, I count myself blessed to be where I am today.

JL: Yes. No, absolutely. I mean I have a similar story, and I think that financial crisis was really what catapulted ETFs in – kind of into the spotlight and the forefront because, you know, the notion that you could trade a fund throughout the day probably seems, you know, relatively unnecessary for, you know, most long-term buy-and-hold investors. What's the difference? So, your mutual fund prices once at the end of the day. But once you had been through the, you know, crazy back and forth swings in 2008, 2009 and I just remember because I was at Seeking Alpha at that time already.

I remember every day the market was up 8%, down 11%, up 7%. It was crazy whipsaw action, and suddenly, you know, the inability to get out of a position until the end of the day, man, you could literally be down 10% more at that point. And so, it became very clear to both professional and retail investors why it is really – was a superior vehicle, and of course, you know, not talking about the transparency and the – you know, the preferential tax treatment and, you know, lower costs and all that other stuff. The intra-day trading aspect I think was really kind of key during that whole period and the entire industry really hasn't looked back since then.

JB: Yes, absolutely, absolutely. I’m doing the same thing today that I did 10 years ago, but I'm working with an audience now whether it's in retail investors, but most often, financial advisors and institutional portfolio managers. I’m working with an audience now that has a deep understanding of an ETF. 10 years ago, most of them barely, you know, had a very little understanding of what an ETF was, and so, it’s really fun to be a part of that sort of maturity process in the industry from the beginning to where we are now.

JL: Absolutely. Okay, so let's get into your current role. We’ve discussed how you’ve got in to the point that you are at today. So, what exactly does being the Director of Global Macro ETF Strategy at Invesco entail?

JB: So, the idea is that – what I spend most of my time doing in my team is that we’re trying to not only explain what our ETF portfolio look like, how they might behave in different market environments, and of course, the benefits of the ETF structure to those that are new to employ them, but I think what's different about what an ETF strategist has [indiscernible] we approach it is that we’re most often helping decision-makers, asset allocators, people who see themselves as portfolio managers to some degree, we’re helping them solve portfolio allocation issues, problems, question and providing tools, and then, helping them figure out how to employ in the most efficient productive way in the portfolio whether it's to meet specific financial planning needs of their clients or whether it's within the context of building an asset allocation strategy.

Our audience, their sort of practitioners in portfolio management to a larger degree that maybe the audience who are buying actively managed mutual funds where certainly they’re doing their due diligence into the mutual fund strategy and the exposure and how that fits into their client's investment portfolio, but they’re really farming out a lot of the decisions that the ETF practitioner is not farming out as taking upon themselves. And so, I think there's sort of this application aspect that we spend a lot of time on and that makes the job really fun. We’re tightly connected to solving advisors’ problems.

JL: Nice and that – it also means that well, of course you are looking at, you know, global macroeconomic conditions. There is a practical element to everything you do. It's not just academic. So, you're helping people take what they see as a likely returns across different asset classes or potential headwinds and you’re helping them come with solutions as a result of that.

JB: Right, right. So, we do our own research in the markets and have our own opinions or commentary, right, on – as far as maybe forecasting in certain parts of the market, but the client may be interested in that or they may simply have their own views and don't really feel like they need any help on, you know, where the market might go, but they need help in understanding, you know, what tool will best meet the need that they feel they have in their portfolio. So, they have a view of how rates are going up, rates are going down, things are going to get better or worse in this part of the world. If you use my outlook, what tool, what ETF do you have that will best capture the opportunity that I’m identifying or best manage the risk that I've identified? But at a lot of times, the conversation is a little bit of both. They’re like here's what I'm seeing, is that what you're seeing? And then, we’ll kind of come to a point where they’re saying, okay then, given this assumption what ETF do you have that might meet that need, and then, you kind of drill down from there.

So, yes, it’s very practical. We do take it from the – I start from the top and that sort of funnel down. It’s a really pretty dynamic conversation most of the time and what’s fun for me is that usually if you have a view in one part of the market, it translates into an implication for a view in another part of the market and being a global strategist, if you have a view on interest rates, it will come to some pretty clear – it will lead you to very quick conclusions maybe on certain expectations regarding equities or commodities or currencies, and you can just take – I just can take that conversation wherever it leads. So, you may be talking about a solution in domestic fixed income, but the outlook in domestic rate markets, if you buy in, you know, certain outlook, it means that you're probably going to expect emerging market activity to, you know, do X or Y.

Okay, so what does that mean, and it's really what our team tries to just be able to have that holistic conversation with client because it's very rare that you come to a specific set of conclusions or expectations regarding one corner in the market. It doesn’t lead very naturally, you know, to an interesting conversation about another part of the market, and we don't want to just cut the conversation off because, oh! I only address fixed income so you’re going to have to talk to somebody else on that issue. We try to – you know, again try to serve in this holistic fashion as possible.

JL: Yes, I was going to say holistic is definitely a word that comes to mind. So, the global part of it is not simply global in terms of looking at, you know, various corners of the global economy or different equity and fixed income markets in different places. It’s global in terms of a kind of having a global approach, which covers all relevant asset classes for a specific portfolio manager financial advisor in some way. So, that's cool. I am looking forward to having a conversation about some of the macro trends we’re seeing, reading some of those [indiscernible] and then, kind of getting your perspective on how somebody would position with the just diverse lineup of funds that Invesco has, and it really is a great lineup, really something for every single asset class in there, and then, things that, you know, most people probably wouldn't even consider. So, very curious to get your take on markets, but also get your perspective assuming somebody disagrees or has a different point of view, how that could be handled with Invesco’s product lineup?

JB: Absolutely. A real pleasure to represent such a large ETF business with over 200 funds. You just feel like whatever the clients need is, you can have a relevant conversation and you don't feel the need to just, you know, try and pick [indiscernible] the conversation into maybe one particular area that you’re serving for the exclusive of others.

JL: Yes, absolutely. And just for a full disclosure here, I am fairly familiar with Invesco's product lineup from my own portfolio and some of my kids’ college account and my parents’ non-tax deferred portfolios. So, I've had the cues as the core holding in all of those portfolios plus my own going back to 2009 roughly. [Dumb lock] I would say making that my core holding and not the S&P 500 just based on, you know, basic thesis I had that these are the companies that are the – really the only innovators left in the U.S. in terms of people that are building products that are kind of must-have products all over the world. And so, when you got – you know when I got done with, you know, looking at companies and you’ve got Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and then, you know, as time has gone on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has made it into their own, you know, other big holdings that have just been unbelievable performers, you know, at some point or probably shift over their value, but I'm definitely not ready to do it yet at this point, so…

JB: Well, that served you well, served you well, yes.

JL: Has served me well, yes. The outperformance has been really great. And then, in my parents’ non-tax deferred account to try to get rid of some of the interest rate risk there I built some ladders for them with BulletShares, so that's another product of yours, which was actually developed at Guggenheim, and then, I guess Invesco purchased Guggenheim. So, now an Invesco branded product, but yes, another great lineup, and of course, you guys were the innovators there, imitation is, you know, the greatest form of flattery. We see other issuers have come in and made similar products, but you guys were definitely the innovators and Guggenheim specifically were the innovators in terms of having maturity rate bond portfolios.

JB: You mentioned BulletShares, they are wonderful products we do work with, and I may be mentioned earlier that I came into the business 2009 with Guggenheim, so I actually spent about two years of my life – work life dedicated to bringing the BulletShares suite to market and getting the first [indiscernible] into that product suite and so to have left, and then, come to Invesco and then having Invesco buy the product suite and have a comeback to the U.S. was – that was a pretty great day when I had that mail.

JL: Yes, I was going to say, you must have been pretty excited about that. yes, I actually – when they were first rolled out, I did a series of interviews with – I cannot remember the guy’s name, Dacosta was his last name maybe [indiscernible]…

JB: Yes. Darren Dacosta.

JL: The indexer who was – yes, Darren Dacosta, exactly, the indexer who had actually put the underlying indexes together. I don't think [indiscernible] is the indexer on BulletShares anymore at this point, correct?

JB: Correct. They were bought out. And so now they are [indiscernible] Invesco.

JL: Right, okay. Yes, it makes sense. Okay, cool, but they were – so they were in on the ground floor also, so cool. So, let's get into the – reading the global macro tea leaves a little bit here and I’m going to bring up a couple of kind of conflicting trends because I don't think there's really a very clear picture of really anywhere in any asset class right now. So, you know, that you’re really getting very conflicting signals flashed, so I want to start with the global manufacturing recession that's currently underway. There are some countries like Germany, for example, that are heavily relying on manufacturing that are actually in negative growth territory at this point. Other places like the U.S., which obviously is less relying on manufacturing and I think it's roughly 90% services in terms of GDP at this point, less affected, but still kind of waiting in to this notion that we’re towards the end of the growth expansion cycle and, you know, people can expect growth to come down to kind of like 1.5% in 2020.

The other hand, U.S. consumer spending has just been really terrifically strong and buoyant, and the numbers seem to be remaining strong, you’ve got low unemployment, you’ve got some wage growth maybe not as fast as some people would like, you have some signs that inflation is getting to the kind of level that financial policymakers would like it to be at. So, I’d love to just kind of take a look at this from each perspective here in terms of how you would recommend somebody play out what kind of products you would recommend somebody go into for both a slowing growth story, but also a story where you don't want to take too much equity risk off the table because you could miss out on really just another nice run-up without these kinds of slowdown head fakes before in 2000, 2011, and in 2016, and it turns out that people that were convinced equities were about to go through some kind of a major sell-off and got out of the market left a lot of returns on the table, so we are very, very interested to get your perspective here.

JB: Yes, yes. And I think you described the issues pretty well as far as the big picture sort of cross-win that are going glowing right now that make the visibility at least the appearance of stability very low going out. The trade conflict of China has certainly, in the short-term, created a haircut on global growth and we have seen deceleration. But what's interesting is that over the medium-term, you’re definitely seeing a lot of domestic Chinese businesses and a lot of foreign businesses with supply chains in China trying to diversify their geographic or moving some of those supply chains in China and other emerging market countries.

JL: Like places like – places like Vietnam, for example?

JB: Yes, yes. There's been some good media on the activity in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, The United Arab Emirates, in sort of a [indiscernible] tranquility in the midst of a volatile region they’re trying to – I know that they're looking to create some awareness as far as their – they have a – geographically, they’re in a pretty are in that part of the world. So, they’re trying to take advantage of that, and then of course, the Chinese government is injecting stimulus into those parts of the economy that they can support, they can – you know and then, China has done a little bit of not as bad probably of the situation that Europe is in, but, you know, there are certain problems monetary policy can solve and there are certain problems they can't. And so, your monetary policy can’t directly impact that slowing flow of trade between the U.S. and China, but they can try to offset it in other areas. And so, I think that, over the medium term, things may not end up being as bad globally as people initially feared.

What my – and it may be anecdotal at this point, but my sense is that, you know, business owners and entrepreneurs are very dynamic and they’re reacting very quickly to adjust to the new environment, and I also think that one thing you may see coming back on a global scale is capital investment. So, we had – that was sort of the missing leg of the GDP growth stool, if you will, from 2010 to 2017 was capital investment really never came back because of the continued uncertainty around the global growth picture. And then, once we got through the 2016 election, we got deregulation, tax reform and really capital investment began to surge again for the first time in 10 years, and then, we got the trade conflict in China and that reversed quickly.

If the market comes to what I think is the most likely outcome going forward that this is a protracted contest in China where we don't get a quick solution, you will see businesses may be sort of come and will say, look, we have to prepare for a long haul here in this contest, and we need to start allocating capital to insulate our business, right, from this contest that’s going on between U.S. and China rather than waiting for a quick fix. If everyone’s think there’s quick fix around the corner in a trade deal, then they are not going to spend any money until they get visibility, but if they sort of come to the reluctant conclusion, you know what, this is the new state of affairs for the time being, so we’re going to run our businesses accordingly. You might actually begin to see capital being redeployed with – you know within the context of the current sort of status quo.

I think you understand things at Brexit. People would rather see a soft Brexit than a hard Brexit, but I – in my opinion, one of the worst things that could happen is for Brexit to just drag on for another two years because everybody is doing enough, and people just want an answer and once they have a solid answer, then they can deploy capital and make their adjustments. And so, I think you can see capital investment begin to slowly come back on a global scale as people sort of accept the new reality in this relationship between the US and China. And then, again, if we can just get through Brexit, that could actually be a stimulative event for the global economy. But I have to acknowledge, you know, your original statement that in the meantime, at the current time things are slowing down.

So, the question is, will we begin to see this sort of resurgence in economic activity before we hit recession, and there's a lot of disagreement on that, and even those who were very, very prescient in predicting the global financial crisis, 9 years, 10 years ago are – you know they’re basically sounding the alarm, but even their alarm, they admit is uncertain. You know it's a 60% chance maybe a recession next year or in the following year. So, it's – so that being said, what do you do about it? Rather than just have an interesting conversation, is there a practical way to address this and be the bedrock of our conversation with clients over the last year that had served them very well is to employ some sort of a low volatility equity [indiscernible] portfolios. And not only had low volatility historically reduced downside capture when the markets were experiencing pain, but some very dynamic strategy at least the way we do it at Invesco, it’s unconstrained from sector standpoint. And so, that means when you're in a situation where you go, I know there’s going to some winners and another is going to be some losers, I just can't figure out yet who that's going to be.

Low-vol, by its very nature, with a quarterly rebalance, is very dynamically falling away from sectors where volatility is rising towards other sectors with less volatility. So, you’re sort of letting the market tell you who the winners and losers are going to be along the way and low-vol has the ability to, in a very timely fashion, roll-out and roll into those sectors that might be, you know, either hurting or benefiting in that order from the current situation, and it can’t be employed on a global scale. So, you can use the low equity strategies in the U.S. and you can use them in developed markets outside the U.S. and you could use them in emerging markets who may have worked very well in the U.S., but they’ve also had success outside the U.S. as well.

So, that – and so, the funny thing there is that the lack of visibility in the higher volatility actually did – in my view, does give you some edge as to how to approach the market. Low vol tends to survive in those circumstances, and it kind of forces you not to try to predict the future, just let the markets tell you over time what’s happening in low vol and so far, has reacted very nicely. That's one way to approach uncertainty, and to your point, stay in the market. You have the opportunity to stay in the markets, but you really are managing your risk, I think, in a very effective way with the low vol equity strategy.

JL: Yes, absolutely. So, you know, we’ve obviously seen massive flows into SPLV this year, which is, your S&P 500 low-vol fund, what other low-vol products are available for people that want to diversify beyond – that want to have their strategy diversified beyond just U.S. large caps?

JB: Sure. So, we have a mid-cap and a small-cap low-vol ETF, the XM as in Mary [indiscernible] is the mid-cap and the XS [indiscernible] is the small-cap and they also use S&P indices, excuse me, the mid-cap uses the S&P 400, small-cap uses the S&P 600, those funds have also weathered this environment extremely well. We’ve seen nice growth into those mid-cap and small-cap funds. And then, on the international developed side, we have IDLV international developed, but ex-US, and then, on the emerging market side, we have EELB, which is our emerging market low-vol.

JL: Nice. So, it really is possible to get kind of a global equity basket and apply this strategy. Is this something that you generally are recommending that somebody make a core holding in their portfolio in this environment? Or is it just kind of the shift away from the market portfolio towards having a higher percent of holdings in these low-vol funds and strategies without totally shifting in that direction?

JB: Well, let me start in answering your question by saying that we’re not allowed to make recommendations to clients to advise us because at the end of the day, we don't have enough information about the advisor’s clients to personally make recommendations, that being said.

JL: Got you. And this time, I should point out for our listeners also, we of course disclaim this, but nothing on this – said on this show should be considered as investment advice either. It’s really just for educational and entertainment purposes, and obviously, we don't know anybody’s specific circumstances. You should talk to your advisor, you need to do your due diligence and figure these things out for yourself, but that said…

JB: Perfect.

JL: [Indiscernible] forget that end, right?

JB: That said, exactly. Our equity ETF business is really highly focused on the – what they call the super factors that have been pulled out of the research on equity market behavior over the last 40, 50 years. Low-vol is one of those qualities, is another equity factor that’s, you know, academically established value, right momentum, and some people will call dividend screens on equity factor as well. Well, the ideal portfolio…

JL: And then size also …

JB: Size, yes, size. So, yes, absolutely, size yes, small-cap. A lot of the academic sort of evolution, right, in portfolio construction has been pushing people towards trying to maximize their exposure to these rewarded factors over a full market cycle if you embrace the research, these – equity securities, right, that exhibit these qualities, if you can push your exposure towards each of those factors you can outperform, you can achieve outperformance, that's what their research does. Now, the factors though, what’s very interesting is, they also – if you can push your exposure away from, call it, the benchmark, the market cap weighted benchmark towards these rewarded factors, you also improve diversification and minimize volatility because the equity factors themselves tend to produce excess return individually at times when other equity factors are struggling.

So, they tend to reward the investor over the longer term, but in the shorter-term, they work well in different environments. And so, you have then sort of [indiscernible] right, when you want them all together, they can actually reduce volatility in the portfolio. So, low-vol and momentum, for example, have negative excess return correlation, so they really nicely diverse. When low-vol is working really well momentum tends to lag and then one moment catches its win, you know, that's usually when low-vol is lagging from a total return standpoint, but over the longer timeframe, they both have historically been rewarded.

So, low-vol, this has definitely been a season that has rewarded low-vol on a relative basis. But momentum was doing extremely well in that 2016, 2017, early 2018 timeframe when the markets were trending. And so, to the extent that we began to see some trend establish as the world readjusts to the new trade reign, momentum could come back into its own, but again, the momentum tends to favor trending markets.

So, value – now there's also – you mentioned value versus growth, there's been a tremendous rotation or resurgence of value versus the top growth portfolios just in the last couple of weeks, and I think that was almost a violent transition, and I think so many people had given up on value because it had really done its thing for so long.

JL: Yes. If I think I saw recently was what value is relative to growth is and something like its fourth worst drawdown in the last 100 years.

JB: Yes.

JL: So, that was definitely explained why so many people have seemed to jump ship on it.

JB: Yes, yes. It just – it seemed like it would never – you know would never find its sweet spot. People were starting to give up on it. I don't pretend to have a lot of visibility as all of this is it. The next, you know, year or two years is going to be great for value, but there are, I think, fundamental sort of data points out there that do support the value portfolios right now. One of those being that typically when the Fed starts cutting rates out of – in a situation, we got a flatter inverted curve and things are weakening in the economy, the next move in the curve typically and yield curve is for to steepen.

If we do get – in the curve, we’ll see – we’ll see it has certainly over the last few weeks since deepening, and that's definitely going to favor the financials, and right now, financials are a significant part of the value portfolio. And so, I do think that there are some solid fundamentals that back up the idea that value could make a run. And what I think has confused is the value typically performs – outperforms other equity factors at the beginning of a recovery in the economic cycle.

JL: I was going to say, yes, value, I think, kind of had its moment in the sun. The last time it did was out of the 2008, 2009 sell-off, and of course, you know, you have things like the financials that were beaten down. If they survived at all, were beaten down 80% and 90% and so, it was really only up for them to go, whereas it seems like maybe the assumption has just been that we're in late cycle for the last seven years, but growth definitely seems to outperform later in cycles. So…

JB: Yes.

JL: …there's a premium part on just any growth at all at that point?

JB: Yes, yes. And I think you do sort of have pressure coming from both sides of that growth value equation. So, we've got sort of the positive factors here that could support values performance. But on the negative side for growth, you have what some fear could be a wall of regulation coming towards the FANG stocks?

JL: Sure. Ironically from this administration, but sure.

JB: Yes, right. Right. And there's a fair amount of bipartisan support for some of these investigations. So, it's very difficult to quantify the rest to these companies. It's politics, right? And if we've learned anything over the last four years, U.S. politics is not easy to forecast. Those investigations, whether it's antitrust, or we got State's Attorney General, we got the FTC, we got the SEC, they're all coming after some of these things, stocks for one reason or another. And that's a risk. And that could – there could be this sort of risk haircut that comes into these companies until we get through some of these investigations, and investigations are likely to take years. So, it doesn't mean the companies won't keep going in the meantime. But certainly, there's a risk factor that may be discounting – that may be coming in to discount those stock prices that wasn't there a few years ago?

JL: Yes, sure. And that makes a lot of sense.

JL: Okay. So, I’d love to move over to another asset class here and that is commodities. And I guess, we'll start with energy prices, specifically. So, again, I think, there are our cross wins here. On the one hand, global manufacturing slowdown and just general slowdown in growth should be somewhat bearish for energy prices. On the other hand, you see continued tensions in the Middle East and places like Venezuela, I mean, look at what just happened in Saudi Arabia last week where there's some sort of a foreign actor drone attack and happens on a Saturday and oil opens up, but 12%, 13% a barrel off of that news, because production was cut by 50% and the world's largest oil producer, et cetera.

Two opposing trends again, right, you have geopolitical issues in the Persian Gulf and in the Middle East and also in places like Venezuela. But on the other hand, and that should provide some basic level of support and push energy prices up. On the other hand, you have slowdown in manufacturing, slowdown, in particular, which should be bearish. So, first of all, just in terms of your thinking of these trends, I know the geopolitical one is somewhat unpredictable, obviously. So, how do you view those kinds of Black Swan events when you think about outlook for specific commodities, things like oil and natural gas? And then, what sorts of solutions does Invesco offer for investing investors wanting to play one side of this trend or the other?

JB: Sure. So, right now, our most popular commodity ETF would be our diversified commodity PDBC, which is a [indiscernible] structure that, in fact, that it doesn't have a K-1, it’s been very appealing to a lot of investors.

JL: I was going to say that is awesome. I once – when oil was, I think, like $125 a barrel, I used to think it was power shares at the time before you guys said rebrand – rebranded double short oil ETF and shorted at when it dropped below 100 down to like 60. It went all the way down to 30 at some point, which was great, except I then had to deal with the K-1 at the end of the year, and that was not so great, so…

JB: That’s right. Yes.

JL: Yes.

JB: Yes, those can be a headache for some investors.

JL: Yes.

JB: So, we launched PDBC, and we believe it was in late 2014, I want to say, and it's become very popular and it's about half energy, which is about 55% energy, about 50% is crude oil-related. So, there are two types of crude.

JL: Is it half energy? Is it – it's – what's the underlying index here?

JB: So, the – it's – PDBC is an actually active fund that is benchmarked to the Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) diversified optimum yields by index.

JL: Ah, interesting. So that's different than kind of your typical S&P or Bloomberg, because most diversified commodities funds track one of those two indexes. So, that's – yes.

JB: Right. You're right. It should – we kind of feel like it's a bit of a Goldilocks waiting scheme. You'll find that the GSCI S&P now on right index is very heavily weighted towards energy. Bloomberg, kind of took the equal weight sector approach a third energy, a third commodity and a third – excuse me, third energy, third agriculture and a third metal.

JL: Right. They cap it at a – I think they cap it at a third whereas the S&P as production waited. So, there’s skies kind of the winner in terms of energy relative to everything else?

JB: Yes, yes. And I think you – the DB methodology, the Deutsche Bank methodology that we use is probably best described as the liquidity modified production waiting. We sit right in-between the GSCI and the Bloomberg, as far as waiting towards energy. And so, you're going to get exposure to that energy dynamic, but you're not all in on being long in crude oil and nat gas. You also have about a quarter metals, in a quarter agriculture.

What's interesting is that agriculture just had a terrible run for the last three years. Metals has been mixed and – but this year, you're starting to see metals have recovered some. Coppers started to perk up and certainly, precious metals have had a big round this year. So, the diversification in that basket has paid off and we are starting to see agriculture start to take its head up in the sense that there are some who feel like there's a decent chance that China might start increasing imports of pork and soybean and other things in the – as if we get even some progress on trade we'll see. But – so I've kind of backed into here that question you raised about a lot of cross ones in the commodity outlook. We have supply constraints in copper, as well as the supply constraints you mentioned in the crude oil markets.

We've had some bad weather in the U.S., that is for the first time in a long time that has reduced crop yields. But there's still so much excess inventory in agriculture that it hasn't made much of an impact. It's been overwhelmed by the decrease in imports in China in the short term, but at the end of the day, people need to eat. And so, we do you feel like the upside risk is much greater than the downside risk in agriculture right now. But again, timing that you have to time on the politics, and that's pretty close to impossible from our view on that. And I also completely agree with that picture you painted were, crude oil really seems to be pinned between two very powerful bullish and bearish forces. If it weren't for the trade conflict, you can easily see crude oil, Brent crude oil in the high-70s right now as sort of a balanced market. But now, we're really sitting low-60s for that high-50s for WTI seems to be the – where the forces are balanced.

If it weren't for all of the problems, supply constraints we've seen in Venezuela in the Middle East, you could see crude in $10 lower, that could be sort of the balanced market. But there's no end in sight to the problems in Venezuela or the tension with Iran right now. And so, I think that that's sort of, from a fundamental standpoint, you've got this floor of $50 or higher for WTI. That's sort of the consensus in the market right now. And I think most people are surprised that the violence in the Middle East and the attack in the Saudi oil infrastructure have been producing more lasting impact on prices. It'll be interesting to see every week is an adventure in that market and in that part of the world right now for sure.

JL: Absolutely. Yes, no question about that. And there is, I think there's kind of a misconception among a lot of investors, retail investors specifically. They don't really want to deal with, let's say, holding a futures-based strategy. So, they think, Oh, I can get exposure to commodities by holding miners, by holding energy producers in terms of your approach here, because obviously Invesco has a lot of sector specific funds. Also, do you view those as an alternative to holding actual commodities in terms of the beta as diversification they provide or not really?

JB: It's certainly another avenue through which they can express a desire for exposure to that commodity trend and price. However, it's much less. And so, there's a lot of risk that if you go with the equities rather than the commodities directly, that you're correct about the commodity price, but the equities don't follow. Because the equity prices are – the price of the stock is embedding a forecast for that commodity in the price of the stock. So, if the market believes that crude oil is heading from $50 to $60, this year, then the market turns out to be right about that. Well, the market right now is most likely embedded that in the price of the equity today. And you saw this happen several times in the last few years, where crude made a big move in a certain direction and the equities didn't – they lag severely behind crude might have been up 20% and the equities weren’t up at all. And in some cases, you could have the commodity moving higher and the equity actually moves lower, because the commodity doesn't actually move as high as people were hoping it was – would. And then the – when you – that equity price at the beginning of the move was it – was actually discounting a bigger move up in the commodity price.

So, sometimes, they follow each other, but it's not uncommon for those prices not to follow each other over a certain defined timeframe. And so, the risk is that, you have a view on the commodity, you're right about that and you don't capture that in the movement of the equity prices. So, I don't view them as it's not necessarily a mistake to buy the equities. The equities have some advantages in a market, where low yields are negative, you have a lot of contango in the futures markets, and you hold them for a meaningful period of time and they don't go anywhere, obviously prices are flat. You can have negative returns in the commodity futures, because there's a cost on negative, right, and there's a drag in the portfolio from having to role those features periodically.

So, now, we optimize our commodity ETFs strategy to try to minimize any cost and maximize any of your yields. If you're in backwardation, if you're getting positive yield for the futures, you can get either positive or negative zero yields and owning commodity futures. So, we do try to optimize that, but there are times when even your optimization is going to generate negative role yield to equity, right? You don't have that problem of negative role yield. So, there are times, right, depending on the behavior of the markets.

JL: Sure. Yes, it's not – there's no expiration date on a stock certificate, obviously. So yes?

JB: Yes, yes. If crude oil prices are flat, it doesn't mean that the energy companies are not – aren’t able to grow profits through growing production or something like that, so…

JL: Right, or knocking down their underlying production costs, because that's also something that comes into account, where maybe the price of it – of commodities come up a few bucks, but something like crude oil, it's in a harder to reach spot and actually the cost of extracting it is more than the amount it's gone up. So, price of the commodity has gone up and it's actually negative to the company's underlying profit margins?

JB: You’re exactly right. Exactly right. So – and you started seeing that with some of the smaller producers in the U.S. and elsewhere, where they were able – crude oil prices were rising, but they were producing negative cash flows. And not really – investors have become pretty wary of companies that aren't actually creating a return on equity for shareholders these days. So, yes, it depends on what your thesis is in the market, what you're trying to accomplish in the portfolio. The other thing dynamic that you alluded to is the diversification benefits the commodities provide.

Commodities baskets oftentimes have a very low correlation to fixed income into equity markets. If you go with equities, like energy equities or miners, you're going to get a much higher correlation typically to the broad equity market. So, you're not going to get as potent to diversification benefit by going with the equity route rather than direct exposure to the commodity. So, again, it kind of depends on what your goals are in the portfolio, but certainly, diversification properties of the direct commodity exposure over time have been more powerful than the diversification benefits on the equity side.

JL: Okay, cool. Yes, that's well put and I think will be clarifying for people I thank you can basically just buy the producer and get the same kind of diversification as you would get with owning the actual underlying commodity. Okay. So, speaking of energy, one fund that really stands out to me in terms of its performance this year is TAN. The Invesco solar ETFs you guys are obviously huge innovators in this space. I think you have the original fund, which is PBW, correct? That was, I think that was the first Clean Energy ETF. TAN is one that focuses on solar specifically. The performance of this ETF is just astounding. I mean, you're talking about year-to-date performance of almost 70%. It's literally crushing the S&P 500, and the S&P 500 has done very nicely this year. It's up roughly 20%. So, what is it about solar power and companies that produce it or that are in that space that has led to such high-octane performance this year?

JB: Yes. TAN and I think the Clean Energy portfolios like PBW and – the own solar wind and some of the other renewable technologies, they were really a little early, and they were little before the time in a sense that there is this explosion and awareness around climate change and the need to reduce air pollution and carbon emissions about 15 years ago when these funds were launched. And everybody saw that this is the direction we need to go in the future, and they really piled into these stocks. But at the time, I think what people didn't appreciate is that, these were really immature industries and rapidly evolving technologies. And as a result, and the Chinese really, because they have these concerns as well, really subsidized and invested in companies to create solar and wind technology. And so, what happened was, you had this huge influence in batsmen, but you had an immature technology, where the costs that the economies of scale were dropping rapidly.

So, the sector growth has fulfilled everyone's hopes and dreams, but the profitability just wasn't there literally until the last couple of years. So, what happens when you think of a company, where they're selling solar panels, but every year, the price that they can get for their solar panels drops by 20%. So, they're selling for $100 a piece, last year $80 this year, $60 this year. Even if you're growing your business really quickly, it's really hard to grow revenues in that environment and it's really even harder to grow profitability. We finally got to a place where – and now on top of that, of course, you had the volatility in those stocks that was driven by uncertainty around subsidies, which is a political issue, right?

And so, you had a lot of subsidies that the democratic administrations created them, then you had concerns that maybe a republican administration would put subsidies away, they actually got extended, but it created a lot of volatility in the stock prices a few years ago. And then, you had the tariffs on solar panels against Chinese manufacturers, which create a lot of volatility again last year, but what's been interesting is that, the last few years, if you go underneath all of the headlines in the politics in the media right now, and you see that prices have stabilized.

Solar module prices are still falling slowly on a yearly basis, but at a very low rate of decline versus the prior 10 years. That means that you – companies now have a chance to actually grow their profits, because as they grow their business. They're not taking future cuts on the prices of their goods sold every year. You're also seeing some of the Western companies begin to really compete successfully against those subsidized Chinese manufacturers. The premier providers of solar panel technology now are some North American, Canadian, U.S. and actually a couple of Israeli companies that are building products with a quality and a sophistication that is appealing to consumers. They're willing to pay a little bit more for the reliability and the increased efficiency of those newer technologies.

So, TAN being a company that can – excuse me, an ETF they can only own publicly-traded equity that meet certain criteria. There are some Japanese suppliers, excuse me, not Japanese, Chinese suppliers that are dominant players in the industry, but TAN can't own them, because they don't meet the requirements and public listing requirements. So, Canada has been a very volatile portfolio. I always want to acknowledge the historical performance up to this year was a tough ride for people, but as I mentioned, they got – the investors were right about the direction of the sector. But the – they had to wait a lot longer than they probably expected.

They were going to have to wait to get some really good profits out of these companies. But it does seem like we're there even – and I think that when you saw the current administration pull out of the Paris Climate, of course, everyone thought Oh, no, here we go. This is really going to hurt the sector. And what's interesting in the world just kept right on going in that direction.

Investors are demanding that corporate entity began behaving in alignment with those goals and those risks around climate change. You've certainly hit critical mass here, right? Government subsidies and direction was necessary to really speed up. I think the birth and that sort of get this industry to critical mass, but now that we're there. They've sort of achieved that momentum. And I think they've got the support generally of shareholders around the world and in policymakers on the balance around the world that there's a pretty bright future for this sector, and no one seems to be turning back the other way.

JL: Yes. No, absolutely. I don't think there is any turning back at this point. So, again, those concerns around maybe things becoming less favorable on the regulation side didn't really pan out, because rhetoric is one thing in a campaign or whatever. But the reality is that, I do think that this space is here to stay. Also, I think I kind of – the – just the performance and yes, I remember, looking at funds like TAN and not only TAN, obviously, other issuers with similar types of funds, being laggards for years – upon years, even as the space was growing its top line numbers and increasing sales with all the hype, let's say, around some of the other very new spaces that you're seeing a huge proliferation of fund launches into. So, for example, cannabis, cryptocurrency, I think, there's an expectation from investors that wow, “Look at the top line growth here.”

These funds are going to – they're really just going to put up awesome returns. And the reality is, these are very early stage industries, very immature. And I think that the case of solar energy could provide kind of an interesting example of how things may actually play out in some of these other new burgeoning spaces, where investor expectations and clearly this kind of exuberance of finding issuers to match those expectations and launch tons of funds in a short amount of time. No one's actually seen that in terms of the returns. And again, they're total laggards and their performance has been terrible because of the just lack of maturity of these industries?

JB: Yes. I think it kind of comes down to the basics of matching your investment time horizon with the investment itself. So, if you're looking out at a dynamic that you have high confidence will play out over the next 10 to 20 years, between now and the next 10 years, you could get – the performance could be anywhere and it could vary. And as we've seen historically, we tend to be very disappointing in the near-term as those issues – as those sectors go through growing pains. I think in the water industry sort of the same thing, the water ETFs. Everyone saw 10 years to 15 years ago, the water scarcity problems that we would eventually have in the developing world and in some places in the developed world, but they were looking out 20 years, and they bought in, they bought the water companies immediately. And you got to make sure, okay, this is a 20-year theme.

I don't want to be looking quarterly at my returns and questioning the theme, because those timeframes don't align. And we're – same thing with water. We're kind of there. You've seen water portfolios perform extremely well. And well, I'll just use that everyone suspected would evolve over the next 10 years have had come to fruition. And now, you're really seeing the need for those company’s services and products kick-off. So yes, you got to align that timeframe. Otherwise, you're going to end up with a frustrating investment experience.

JL: Yes, definitely. No, so yes, that's a great example. Actually, water has been long FIW since roughly 2010. And yes, the – I've been very happy with the overall returns. But you're correct that in the back of my head, and this was just a speculative position, it was a satellite holding, but in the back of my head, you start doing any basic math on water resources and global population growth. And it's like, wow, this has to just balloon in terms of industry size and penetration, but the reality is, it can take a very long time, and you need a lot of patience to wait for these things to kind of play out, awesome. Okay, cool.

So, I think we would be remiss if we did not move over to fixed income, which is, I guess, possibly among all the major asset classes, kind of the most interesting right now in terms of what's going on there. So, you have, again, different kinds of headwinds and tailwinds, but my first one question is just kind of a general one, which is, we are globally at historically low rates. And so, whether the curve is flatter or steeper, the entire curve is several percentage points lower than its historically been. I mean, the normal rates that people think about historically 4% rates, 5% rates, then you're looking at basically, if you’re getting 2% on a 10-year treasury in the U.S., that doesn't seem so bad anymore relative to other places. So, the first question is, are we in a permanently low rate environment at this point? Are we ever going to see those kinds of high rates again, particularly in the developed world?

JB: Just the fact that you asked that question. My trader’s instincts tell me we have to say yes, because when people….

JL: Nice.

JB: …whenever you want to start to giving up on a theme, that's usually when it begins to – when it turns around. You know, it's interesting that the economy, you're starting to see some very vocal dissent by central bankers just in the last several months, who have said, enough is enough. Like we're not in recession in Europe. Why a 10-year yield is negative? Yes, it's slowing there. We’re really hurting the banks. We’re creating…

JL: I was going to say the financial sector in Europe is just in absolutely terrible shape right now. And this has to be one of the main drivers of that. I would think, because how do you have a, let's say, negative 50 basis point yield? How are you supposed to turn around and then charge your clients some kind of positive rate as a result of that? So, it's…

JB: Yes, yes, exactly. You get to the point, where the suspicion is that we're not generating the economic activity. We thought negative rates would generate from a growth standpoint and now, this is just turning into a big wealth distribution, redistribution, right, from certain parties to other parties. And musical chairs is not the goal here, growth is the goal. And so maybe we should get back to a world that makes a little bit more sense. And maybe we won't kill grow up if we let the interest rates normalize, at least, let a yield curve normalize and get out of negative territory in Europe.

There's – there were three dissenters in the most recent fed decision, and they were very vocal. And what was interesting was, you had the [indiscernible] followed that thought we need to become more and you have some others that didn't want to cut, because things aren't that bad. We're at historically low unemployment. Now, they're, obviously, they're cutting, because things are slowing down, like things are getting less good, not better. And you can understand the concern there. And it's good to see that central bankers are trying to learn from their mistakes in the past, but I do think that, that we will and we have a lot of disruptions – geopolitical disruptions right now.

So, I don't think – I think forecasting interest rates now has been as difficult as it's been in a very, very long time. And I think so much of it is the result of geopolitical disruption, not the traditional cyclical economic forces, right, that are driving rates. And as a result, it makes it very difficult to forecast and nearly impossible, I would say. And so, what a lot of clients were seeing doing and gravitating towards these bond laddering again, which is kind of [went out of bone] for a while there, as we were in a secular decline in rates. But the bond laddering is basically holding a sequence of bonds that mature over a period of time holding them to maturity and achieving that known yield to maturity or total return, and then slowly redeploying those proceeds into future interest rate environments, as those bonds mature and send the proceeds back.

It's a tricky thing to do if you're trying to buy individual bonds yourself in your own account, but that's, as you mentioned at the beginning of this podcast, the BulletShares ETFs we had been ours steadiest and fastest growing ETFs suite for the last few years, because clients are finding it an appealing way to address this really uncertain and unusual interest rate environment. We just launched the municipal bond version of the BulletShares today, which I'm very excited about one of the areas or sub-asset classes, where we're seeing a lot of relative value is actually in the meeting space. When you look at taxable equivalent yield, they’re very appealing relative to investment-grade corporates and you're talking getting a step up in quality at the same time.

So, right now, in the muni states, you can get a comparable yield and an increase in credit quality in a time when people feel like they need to be a little defensive, because the economy is slowing down. It's – I think, for us, it's an exciting time to be offering that solution as well.

JL: Yes, absolutely. And so that also is just for people that are not all that aware of how these products are constructed. These products take interest rate risk off the table in a way that funds that are continuous and don't ever have maturity, don’t offer, so do you want to just kind of dig into that a bit in terms of how these products actually behave like bonds, while still offering that kind of diversification that you can only get from an exchange traded fund.

JB: Sure, absolutely. So, the BulletShares are really very simple strategies. Each BulletShares ETF has an actual termination or maturity date. So – and that date is in mid-December of the year on the name of the fund. So, let’s just niche for example the 2025 municipal bond BulletShares that we just launched. All the BulletShares operate very similar to that.

JL: What’s that ticker symbol on that? Just for people that want to research it further.

JB: BSMS, I think actually is the 2029, which is the longest maturity. So, BSMS, sorry that’s a mouthful.

JL: Yes, no worries. We’ll put that in the accompanying article also.

JB: Yes. That’s a great example. So, if you take a look at that one, what you are going to have in there are bonds that either mature since 2029 or could be longer-dated bonds that are priced to their call date in 2029. Most of the leading market is callable, same for the high-yield corporate markets. And so, you know to give yourself the best sort of value in the portfolio, you want to include callable bonds because they pay higher yields, but you need to allocate them intelligently. And so, that methodology has worked extremely well in high-yield for the last 8 years we have employed it in the municipal bond portfolios and so what you are going to get is, a fund that tracks an index of literally over 2,000 municipal bonds, it will hold an optimized sample of those bonds, but there are mature or expected to become in 2029. Same would be, you know said for the 2023 fund if you want to ensure to maturity. And so, the very low turn-over portfolio is because we hold bonds prematurity unless they are downgraded. And that’s the other thing that you are getting continual oversight of credit quality getting at the highly curated portfolio with bonds with a very specific maturity profile.

So, if you hold the bond, the maturity in that bond doesn’t fall. You know exactly what your total return is going to be. That’s how the BulletShares generate that visibility. They hold bonds by and large to maturity. In the final year, we manage that sort of, what they call the one-off of the portfolio as bonds begin to mature in January, they will be reinvested in short-term high quality variable rate, municipal securities, and at the end of the final year of the funds life, it transitioned entirely to cash and the cash comes back to the shareholder with no act on their part, very similar to a way an individual bond mechanics work at final maturity. And yes, so, it is a nice way to create visibility in a portfolio over a specific time frame in a market where forecasting the visibility has been very hard to come by.

JL: Yes, absolutely. Again, Guggenheim, which was then bought by Invesco are the innovators here. This product did not exist in any form before Guggenheim brought it to market roughly a decade ago. So, moving beyond the duration risk question, in terms of the quality side of the equation, I read about a lot of analysts in this space are now concerned about, kind of the bottom part of the investment grade bucket. So, there has been kind of a huge increase in issuance of BBB rated corporate bonds, which are the low-end of the investment grade credit quality curve. And there are concerns that if we see real degradation to economic conditions that you are going to seeing a rash-up of downgrades to those bonds and they are going to be booted out of basically investment grade funds and they are going to be dumped off kind of in mass and you will see huge selloff there. How are you thinking about the quality side of the equation here and again what sorts of products is Invesco offering to help people that have concerns where they want investment grade, but they don’t want 40% of their investment grade holdings to be BBB, they want something more certain than that.

JB: Sure, sure. Well, we’ve done a lot of stress that’s in – for our purposes we offered the investment grade for the BulletShares, and we have seen the allocation to BBB rise over time, but what we’ve seen is if you look back over at least historical recession or periods of [indiscernible] on the financial crisis where you hit downgrade, we have looked at the percentage of bonds that were downgraded looked at the price impact that had on portfolios as they were sold out after they became high-yield, and if you look at that over a period of time, if you owned a highly diversified sort of representative portfolio of the investing grade space that included the higher correspondence where they should be, you did okay.

Certainly, you did sort of [beat it], but I think there is this perception out there that if we had another [2008 or 2009] you were going to see negative return in your investment grade portfolio if you held them, you know, for five years the maturities are – and that has actually has never been the case historically. You have seen 20 basis points, 80 basis points on your total return over anywhere from 2 years to 10 years, right. If you go back and you stress-passed those scenarios using the current percentage wage in the space towards BBB and the higher credit ratings. So, I think that there is also, I guess the implication that somehow the investment grade margin is much riskier because of this BBB issuance and that these BBB bonds aren’t really BBB, right. The whole idea here is that there is a risk in the market that is not being properly tried.

I don’t know what that’s related to. I agree that only more BBB doesn’t see some rest in your portfolio, but I think that the headlines around the presentation are not accurately striving I guess [indiscernible], but as I mentioned, if you stress passed investment grade back to previous crisis with some more people expected to be doing and the current allocation at least as they sit in the BulletShares, we don’t see the exposure to BBB as an unreasonable risk we are trying to take. Now, certainly, they can talk towards the muni asset class where you do get less risk much lower default rates and higher credit qualities that again is for people who are concerned that makes a lot of sense. But I think that investment grade credit ratings right now there is no reason to think that they don’t accurately represent the risk in the portfolio.

JL: Sure, yes. Now, that’s well put, and again I agree. I think a lot of times you have these sensational headlines, you know people have to, they got to sell newspapers and get people to tune in, but that’s definitely reassuring to hear that you and your team have actually looked at how BBB rated bonds have performed during past downturns and that they actually behave in the way you would want investment grade bonds to perform. Anyways Jason, I want to thank you for being so generous with your time here, I feel like I just flew by. Been a really great conversation.

JB: No, I really appreciate it. Thanks, Jonathan. [I’m excited]. I’m sorry, we ran out of time.

JL: Yes, we will just have to do it again, obviously. So, before you go, how can investors find you online and know you’re on social at all?

JB: Yes. If you google Let's Talk ETFs or if you want to google Jason Bloom you’ve got some blogs out there and there are some things on social media LinkedIn things like that. Yes, it should be pretty easy to find.

JL: Okay, great. Awesome. Anyways best of luck out there. Keep up the great work.

JB: Thanks a lot, Jonathan. You too. Appreciate it.

