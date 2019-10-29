Fire-Related Outages Sap Momentum At Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

USAP has long struggled to ramp up utilization of its highest-margin facilities, but the current share price looks like an overly steep discount to replacement value of those assets.

Weakness in oil/gas, heavy industry, and general industrial end-markets is clearly a negative, but strength in aerospace should help offset this, and USAP secured two more qualification wins.

A fire during the summer had a significant negative impact on third quarter volumes, revenue, and profits, but the underlying business looked weak even adjusting for that.

Trying to play the up-cycle in aerospace through the specialty alloy companies has been tricky, and in the case of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) that’s been complicated further by a fire-related production outage that made a noticeable impact on third quarter production and financial results. On top of that, the company continues to be challenged by surcharge mismatches and challenging end-market conditions in multiple key markets.

USAP shares have clearly been weak since my last update, with at least some of that weakness tied to nervousness about whether the 737 MAX delays would lead to inventory and order adjustments among aerospace customers. USAP is a tiny, almost uncovered, company and it operates in a challenging near-commodity industry, and end-market turbulence is no help. I do think that the shares trade at much too wide of a discount now, but given past challenges in out-earning its cost of capital, investors shouldn’t fool themselves into thinking this is a valuation layup.

A Fire Makes A Tough Situation Worse

Although a fire that significantly impacted the company’s ability to produce plate steel had a clearly negative impact on the quarter, it’s well worth noting that results per management’s commentary would still have been below expectations without the added issues from the fire. Revenue missed expectations by about 14% as it was, but the company would have still been around 5% short of expectations either way. It’s harder to quantify the impact at the profit lines, but given the ongoing surcharge mismatches and the underwhelming volume, I think profits were likely going to miss either way.

Revenue declined 18% yoy and 20% qoq, with volume down about 21% on a yoy basis. Adding back what management said they lost from the fire, volume would have still declined about 5% yoy, and so price/mix did have a negative impact on results as well. Specialty metal sales declined 18% yoy, while premium sales declined 13% (the remainder is conversion and other services). By product type, stainless steel sales declined 8%, high-strength increased 41%, tool plunged 67%, and high-temp dropped 61%. Although I had expected weaker tool steel sales (weaker trends in auto, etc.), I was still a little surprised by the magnitude of the decline.

This is a business where volume and operating leverage have a huge impact on profits, so the shortfall in revenue definitely had a bruising effect on profitability. Gross margin declined almost six points from the prior year and more than three points from the prior quarter, and EBITDA declined 40% yoy and 27% qoq, with an even steeper drop (down 85%) in reported operating income.

Aerospace Looks Okay, But Other Markets Are Weakening

There’s little question that aerospace is the critical end-market for companies like USAP, Allegheny (ATI), Carpenter (CRS), and Haynes (HAYN) right now. Despite worries about destocking into the end of the year on 737 MAX issues and inventory management, USAP management didn’t seem overly concerned about the outlook for the aerospace business. Aerospace sales rose 10% this quarter, and the company added two significant OEM approvals for premium alloy products in bearing and gearing steels that should ramp in the fourth quarter and 2020.

Outside of aerospace, though, there’s not much good news. The slowdown in the oil/gas market is hitting USAP hard, with a 37% drop in revenue this quarter, and both heavy industry (down 68%) and general industrial (down 58%) saw big declines as well. Management didn’t really clarify how the fire impacted these end-market results, but given that it was largely in plate steel products, I would think that at least some of the outsized weakness in oil/gas, heavy industry, and general industrial could be tied to that disruption.

It’s hard to feel a lot of enthusiasm about USAP’s end-market exposure for the near term. Aerospace is fine; there are still some order risks tied to the 737 MAX in my view, but the market looks healthy overall and set to drive healthy demand for USAP for years to come. I believe general industrial demand will likely bottom in the first half of 2020, but I’m not as confident on the oil/gas and heavy industrial outlooks. Still, aerospace is overwhelmingly what drives USAP results, so that’s really the market to watch.

To that end, management did report that orders rose 5% qoq in the third quarter, while the backlog was up 6% yoy and 1% qoq. That’s not as strong as the numbers reported by Carpenter, but it is at lest positive. Management also noted that the mismatching between surcharges and input pricing, which has hit margins in 2019, should ease somewhat in the fourth quarter, though commodity prices (nickel, molybdenum, et al) remain volatile.

A Merger Offer That Makes Little Sense (To Me)

Shortly before USAP reported third quarter earnings, the company received an unsolicited offer from Synalloy (SYNL) to pursue a merger of equals. Management has not immediately shot down this offer, and I give them credit for at least giving the deal some consideration.

That said, I don’t think this is a deal that makes much sense for USAP and its shareholders. Synalloy focuses more on steel and steel alloy tube and pipe products for the energy market, and although the company can get into the double-digits with its EBITDA margins in good times, it looks structurally less profitable and less differentiated than USAP.

I don’t really know enough about Synalloy to call it a good/bad company (though I note that Royce owns more than 10% of the shares, and that is a buy-side shop I have a lot of respect for), I don’t see the obvious synergies here. Synalloy would diversify USAP’s end-market exposure, but I don’t see it answering the central challenge for USAP – increased throughput and capacity utilization, particularly in the highest-margin VIM business.

The Outlook

The fire certainly created a pothole for USAP’s near-term performance, and my experience with similar issues (Carpenter, for instance) suggests that the impact could linger a while longer. That’s not a welcome development for a company that is already under-followed and where investors have been frustrated by the slow progress in ramping up VIM capacity utilization. Add in worries about weakness in oil/gas, heavy industry, general industry, and potential MAX-related order and inventory adjustments, and it’s not a great time for USAP.

Although this shortfall certainty hurts expected 2019 full year results, I don’t think it will have much impact on the overall long-term outlook for the business (provided that the production disruptions don’t linger, which is a risk). To that end, I still look for long-term revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range, improvement to double-digit operating margins (and mid-teens EBITDA margins), and decent FCF generation.

Discounted cash flow is largely beside the point when it comes to how the market trades stocks like USAP, but I believe the shares are still undervalued on an EV/EBITDA basis. Although a 6.5x multiple on 2019 EBITDA does push the fair value down below the mid-teens, I believe 12-month EBITDA is a fairer basis for valuation, and that supports a fair value in the high teens. Again, my model assumes minor ongoing disruption from the fire, so if the impact lingers on, there’s downside risk to my numbers.

The Bottom Line

USAP is never going to be an easy stock to own, but I think a share price of $13 is just too low relative to the value of the company’s facilities and the demand outlook for alloys for aerospace products over the next three to five years, not to mention eventual recoveries in oil/gas, heavy industry, and so on. This is by no means a good stock for investors who can’t stomach risk, but I think the share price is below replacement value for a company that is a viable long-term going concern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.