Allogene Therapeutics: Stay On The Sidelines On This Until 2020

This article presents an overview of Allogene, with hopes that it will provide a simple platform to educate readers about the company.

Strong recommendation to hold off on initiating a position in Allogene, at least until more clinical data are available.

Allogene is trading at $27.89 which gives it a market cap of $3.4B and a 55% premium above its IPO price of $18.00.

Company Overview

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (“AlloCAR T”) therapies for cancer. Allogene believes that the next revolution in cancer treatment is the development of AlloCAR T therapies engineered from the T cells of healthy donors.

Allogene was founded in April 2018 when it entered into an agreement to acquire Pfizer's (PFE) allogenic CAR-T portfolio whom they licensed from Servier and Cellectis (CLLS). In exchange, Pfizer received a 25 percent ownership stake in Allogene. At the same time, Allogene also closed an impressive US$300M Series A funding round. This was followed shortly by an additional private round of funding of US$120M in September 2018 and a US$372.6M IPO in October 2018. This brings the total funds raised to an eye-popping amount of close to US$800M within a period of six months from inception of the company.

Company Leadership

One of the reasons that Allogene has been able to excel at fundraising thus far is because they boast some of the most famous names in T cell therapies in their management team. Executive Chairman, Arie Belldegrun, and CEO, David Chang, most recently served as the CEO and Chief Medical Officer at Kite Pharma, respectively. Kite Pharma’s Yescarta was the first FDA approved CAR T cell therapy for certain types of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”) and the second FDA approved CAR T cell therapy after Novartis’ (NVS) Kymirah. Kite Pharma was of course famously acquired by Gilead Sciences (GILD) for US$11.9B.

Technology Origins

As mentioned earlier, Allogene acquired Pfizer's CAR-T portfolio which was in turn acquired by striking an earlier partnership with Servier and Cellectis. In June 2014, Pfizer announced a partnership with Cellectis for exclusive rights to pursue development and commercialization of CAR T therapies. Separately in January 2016, Servier also exercised its exclusive licensing option with Cellectis for UCAR19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy for hematological malignancies. In addition, Pfizer and Servier announced that they would be co-developing and commercializing UCART19. There had been some skepticism over the clinical progress of the programs with Cellectis experiencing clinical hold on one of their own allogenic CAR-T program and that Servier having manufacturing delays on UCART19. With Allogene’s leadership team experience in advancing CAR-T therapies, there is little wonder that Pfizer was willing to license out their assets to Allogene while retaining a sizable ownership stake in the company.

Scientific Approach

Allogene is focused on developing AlloCAR T which involves engineering of healthy donor T cells to allow for the creation of an inventory of off-the-shelf products that can be delivered to a larger portion of eligible patients globally. While current CAR-Ts such as Kymirah and Yescarta have shown high efficacy in hematological malignancies, they are autologous and are derived from each patient’s T cells. The highly personalized nature of autologous CAR-Ts have made scaling up production a challenge which in turn drives up costs. The challenges of autologous CAR T is summarized in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Challenges of Autologous CAR T.

Source: Allogene Therapeutics Corporate Presentation (September 2019)

In contrast, allogenic CAR T holds great promise in driving the costs down and increasing availability and accessibility to patients, as the starting materials are T cells derived from healthy donors and could be used to treat 100 patients from a single manufacturing run. This effectively means that you could scale production and bring the costs down. In addition, as it is off-the-shelf, the product can be delivered on demand from inventory. The benefits of allogenic CAR T is further illustrated in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Promises of Allogenic CAR T.

Source: Allogene Therapeutics Corporate Presentation (September 2019)

The biggest challenge in allogenic T cell therapy is the risk of graft-versus-host disease (“GvHD”) which is a condition where allogeneic T cells can recognize the patient’s normal tissue as foreign and cause damage. Allogene utilizes TALEN gene-editing technology from Cellectis to engineer T cells to lack functional T cell receptors (“TCRs”) which result in the T cells no longer capable of recognizing a patient’s normal tissue as foreign. To further enhance the expansion and persistence of the engineered allogenic T cells, TALEN is also used to inactivate the CD52 gene in donor T cells and an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody is also used to deplete CD52 expressing T cells in patients while sparing the therapeutics allogenic T cells.

Clinical Pipelines

Allogene is developing a pipeline of multiple allogenic CAR T cell product across both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Their most advanced product candidates, UCART19 and ALLO-501, both target CD19, which is a protein expressed on the cell surface of B cells and a validated target for B cell driven hematological malignancies. Both current approved CAR T therapies, Kymirah and Yescarta, targets CD19.

In addition to allogenic CAR T therapies, Allogene is also developing an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody, ALLO-647, which is designed to be used prior to infusing their allogenic CAR T therapies as part of the lymphodepletion regimen. Allogene’s full clinical pipeline is depicted in Figure 3 and I attempt to briefly summarize each program along with their clinical highlights.

Figure 3: Allogene Therapeutics’ Clinical Pipeline

Source: CAR T Clinical Trials | Allogene Therapeutics

UCART19

As discussed earlier, UCART19 is co-developed together with Servier to be a potential first in class allogenic CAR T treatment of pediatric and adult patients with Relapsed/Refractory (“R/R”) CD19 positive B-cell Acute Lymphoid Leukemia (“ALL”). In 2016, Servier initiated two ongoing Phase 1 trials: the CALM trial for adult patient and the PALL trial for pediatric patients with R/R ALL.

In December 2018, pooled interim results from 21 patients in the CALM and PALL clinical trials were presented at the 60th American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting. As of 23 October 2018, 67% (14/21) of patients achieved complete remission (“CR”) or complete remission with incomplete blood recovery (“CRI”). Eighty-two percent (14/17) of patients who received a lymphodepletion regimen consisting of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody (“FCA”) achieved a CR/CRi. In the four patients who received fludarabine and cyclophosphamide (“FC”) only, there was no evidence of UCART19 cell expansion, and no responses were observed. This suggests that an anti-CD52 antibody is an important addition to the lymphodepletion regimen for allogeneic CAR T cell expansion and will be implemented for the PALL and CALM trials moving forward. UCART19 is expected to be advanced to potential registrational trials in 2020.

ALLO-501

ALLO-501 is the other allogeneic CAR T cell product targeting CD19. In January 2019, Allogene announced FDA clearance of the Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application to initiate an ALPHA Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of R/R Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (“NHL”). The first and current version of ALLO-501 is identical to UCART19 in molecular design. The distinctions are that several modifications have been made in the manufacturing process for ALLO-501 to facilitate more efficient manufacturing scale-up for the larger patient population target.

The Phase 1 portion of the ALPHA trial will be a dose-escalation study for ALLO-501 with three separate dose cohorts, from 40 x 106 to 360 x 106 total cells. A dose will be selected as the recommended Phase 2 dose. Assuming positive Phase 1 data, the second generation of ALLO-501 will be introduced in the Phase 2 trial. In the second version of ALLO-501, a small protein on the cell surface called RQR8, which consists of two rituximab recognition domains, have been removed. The second-generation ALLO-501 will have the potential to facilitate treatment of patients who were previously treated with rituximab, which would have otherwise interfered with ALLO-501.

ALLO-715

ALLO-715 is an allogeneic CAR T product candidate targeting B-cell maturation antigen (“BCMA”), which is a member of the tumor necrosis factor receptor family and is selectively expressed on immunoglobulin-producing plasma cells, including malignant plasma cells (myeloma cells). In June 2019, Allogene announced FDA clearance of the IND. A Phase 1 clinical trial for ALLO-715. A Phase 1 trial is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2019 for ALLO-715 in adult patients with R/R multiple myeloma, who have progressed on at least three lines of prior therapy. The primary goal of the Phase 1 study will be to assess safety and tolerability at increasing dose levels in successive cohorts of patients to estimate the Maximum Tolerated Dose (“MTD”) and the recommended dose level for Phase 2 study.

ALLO-819

ALLO-819 is a preclinical candidate targeting FLT3, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is overactive in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML”) blast. AML is a high unmet medical need with few treatment options and is a cancer of bone marrow stem cells as well as the most common type of leukemia in adults. In the United States, there were 19,520 new diagnoses and 10,670 deaths in 2018. In vitro and in vivo studies have shown that ALLO-819 demonstrated anti-tumor activity against blasts present in bone marrow from AML patients and in mice. Allogene is currently advancing an IND-enabling data set for ALLO-819.

CD70

Beyond hematological malignancies, Allogene is also developing an allogeneic anti-CD70 CAR T for Renal Cell Carcinoma (“RCC”). Proteomic and immunohistochemistry analysis have shown that a high level of CD70 expression is present in clear cell RCC (“ccRCC”) cell lines and in more than 80% of human ccRCC tumor samples. ccRCC is the most common subtype of renal cancer with approximately 65,000 new cases of RCC diagnose and 15,000 deaths in 2018. The average duration of disease control is eight to nine months in first line and five to six months in second line, with the five-year survival rate for metastatic disease of only 11.6%, and median survival of high-risk group at 5.9 months. Allogene is in the final stages of testing and refining constructs to progress to IND-enabling studies.

DLL3

The second therapy targeting solid tumors in Allogene’s pipeline is an anti-DLL3 CAR T candidate for small cell lung cancer (“SCLC”). SCLC comprises approximately 10-15% of all lung cancers, of which there were 234,000 new cases in the United States in 2018. SCLC is responsive to chemotherapy, but recurrence arises rapidly, with less than 7% of patients surviving over five years. Recently, SCLC has shown to be responsive to immunotherapy with approximately one-third of patients responding to PD-1/PD-L1 therapy and achieving a median overall survival of approximately eight months. Allogene believes that an allogeneic anti-DLL3 CAR T cell product candidate could be used alone or in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 therapy. Allogene is currently testing and refining constructs progress to IND-enabling studies.

ALLO-647

Lastly, ALLO-647 is an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody that is designed to be used prior to infusion of the allogeneic CAR T candidates as part of the lymphodepletion regimen. As data from the UCART19 CALM and PALL phase 1 trials indicates, an anti-CD52 antibody is important addition to the lymphodepletion regimen for allogeneic CAR T cell expansion. Allogene plans to utilize ALLO-647 in the ALPHA phase 1 trial for ALLO-501.

Corporate Strategy

Allogene’s strategy revolves around 4 main pillars:

1. Build state-of-the-art gene engineering and cell manufacturing capabilities: CAR T cell therapy manufacturing involves a series of complex and precise steps. Allogene believes that expanding their proprietary manufacturing know-how, expertise and capacity is critical to their success. In February 2019, they entered into a lease of approximately 118,000 square feet to develop a state-of-the-art cell therapy manufacturing facility in Newark, California. Figure 4 summarizes Allogene’s current and planned manufacturing capabilities.

Figure 4: Allogene Therapeutics’ Manufacturing Capabilities

Source: Allogene Therapeutics Corporate Presentation (September 2019)

2. Capitalize on their first mover advantage in allogenic anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy: While Kymirah and Yescarta are both approved CAR T and both target CD19, they are autologous therapies. As discussed previously, allogeneic CAR T therapies hold great promise in increasing patient’s accessibility and drive costs down. Allogene believes that they have a huge advantage in UCART19 and ALLO-501 as they advance both programs towards approval and commercialization.

3. Expand leadership position within hematologic indications: While UCART19 and ALLO-501 are the most advanced candidates in their pipeline, Allogene is looking to target additional hematological targets in the near term. This can be reflected in their pipeline where ALLO-715 is targeting BCMA to treat Multiple Myeloma and ALLO-819 targeting FLT3 to treat AML.

4. Leverage next generation technologies and advance their platform and expand into solid tumor indications with high unmet need: As discussed in their pipeline, Allogene also aims to target solid tumors with CD70 for treatment of RCC and DLL3 for SCLC. In addition, Allogene also plan to enhance their platform using next-generation technologies such as cytokine signal modulation, switch technologies, site integration and multi-specific CARs.

Financials

As Allogene is a clinical stage biotechnology, it has no approved products and no revenue generating assets. In this section, I briefly dissect the financial health of Allogene. As discussed in the first section, Allogene has managed to raise close to US$800M since April 2018. As of 30 June 2019, Allogene has $650.2M in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. This compares to $680.7M and $721.4M in 31 March 2019 and 31 December 2018, respectively. Management expects full-year 2019 net loss to be between $200M and $210M. As they further advance their clinical programs and build up their manufacturing facility, I expect R&D and G&A expense to increase exponentially, which is characteristic for clinical stage biotechnology companies. I expect Allogene’s war chest to be able to fund programs for next 2 years, into 2021, at the very minimum.

Competitive Landscape

T cell therapies have shown promising results in clinical trials and the first approvals of autologous T cell therapies (Kymirah and Yescarta) was achieved in 2017. Beyond Novartis and Gilead, there are various companies working on autologous T cell therapies, particularly in hematological malignancies. Bluebird Bio (BLUE) is developing BB2121 in conjunction with Celgene (CELG) for an autologous anti-BCMA CAR T in R/R Multiple Myeloma. As of November 2018, recruitment for the pivotal trial of BB2121 has been completed and the action date for New Drug Application (“NDA”) is anticipated in 2020.

Separately, Nanjing Legend is also developing LCAR B38M, an anti-BCMA CAR T program for R/R Multiple Myeloma, in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). In December 2018, they reported remarkable results from a phase 1/2 trial of 88% objective response rate among 57 patients.

There are also other notable up and coming companies operating in the autologous space. An example of this is Tmunity Therapeutics, which was founded on an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania, led by Carl June, the co-creator of Kymirah.

Another important point to note is that the approved CAR-T therapies, Kymirah and Yescarta, have achieved mixed commercial success thus far. While the complex manufacturing process of autologous treatment may have contributed to the poor commercial results and further validates the need for allogeneic treatment in the market, there are also established players operating in the allogenic space.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) utilizes the Epstein-Barr Virus (“EBV”)-specific T cell immunotherapy platform to develop allogenic T cell therapies. Its lead program, tab-cel, is currently enrolled in a phase 3 trial for post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (“PTLD”). The action date for an NDA submission is expected to be in the second half of 2020. Atara has recently appointed Pascal Touchon, of Kymirah fame, to be its CEO.

Cellectis is also developing several allogeneic CAR T programs targeting hematological malignancies. Such programs fall outside Cellectis's agreement with Allogene (which was transferred from Pfizer) and Cellectis may ironically compete with Allogene in the future.

There are also several companies that are starting their own allogenic cell therapies program using immune cells other than T cells. Example of such companies include Celyad (CYAD), Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO).

Risks

Allogene is currently trading at $27.89 which gives it a market cap of $3.4B and a 55% premium above its IPO price of $18.00. While it is certainly impressive how Allogene has managed to advance clinical programs such as ALLO-501 and ALLO-715, they are both in early Phase 1 trials and possess high risk of failure. UCART19 has demonstrated setbacks before such as manufacturing delays by Servier. Furthermore, the entire clinical pipeline is in the infancy stages with no pivotal trials, with UCART19 expected to advance to registrational trials only in 2020.

While not exactly an apple to apple comparison, other clinical stage biotechnology companies working on immunotherapies with more advanced clinical pipeline are trading at a much lower valuation. For instance, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) is trading at a market cap of $2.53B, with its clinical programs Lifileucel for Melanoma and LN-145 for Cervical Cancer in pivotal trials and both programs are expected to be approved by the second half of 2020. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, Atara has a phase 3 tab-cel program for PTLD that is expected to initiate for submission with the FDA in the second half of 2020 and yet is trading at a valuation of just $690M.

Given the relatively high-risk profile of their clinical pipeline and looking at comparable companies, one can make the case that Allogene is currently trading at a premium and investors should wait for more positive catalyst and clinical data rollout before considering an investment.

Conclusion

In this article, I presented a detailed fundamental analysis of Allogene Therapeutics. I covered various aspects including Allogene’s origin, leadership, technology origins, scientific approach, clinical pipelines and highlights as well as their corporate strategy. In addition, I also gave my analysis on their financial health, competitive landscape, as well as the risks in investing in the company. I hope that the information provides reader with a simple platform to assess the company.

While I am undoubtedly impressed with the progress the company has made in such a short time since the company was founded, I wonder if the market has priced in for future success and have factored in a management premium due to the company leadership’s well-deserved reputation in CAR T. While the clinical pipeline targets various indications, the lack of a pivotal trial currently may cause the stock to be overvalued in the event of any clinical trials setback.

While investing in biotechnology generally carries high risks, I personally would stay on the sidelines on Allogene for the time being. I would recommend readers to wait at least for 2020 for more clinical data to be available, and for UCART19 to advance to pivotal trials before taking up any positions. I have previously written about the merits of investing in Atara Biotherapeutics and will be analyzing other companies in the cancer immunotherapy space in the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRA, BLUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.