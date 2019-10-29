Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - October 27, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Finally some good news from Spark Therapeutics this week. Although the CMA decision still hangs in the balance, FTC staff have issued their recommendation. Following an analysis of hemophilia treatments, staff have recommended the approval of the acquisition without requiring any asset sales. This news on Thursday afternoon sent the stock soaring more than 8%. ONCE closed for the week up $8.96 at $109.00 against an offer price of $114.50 from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). This gives a spread of 5.05%

Data by YCharts

The reason for this spread is the initiation of the recently announced investigation by the CMA. The timetable for which is shown in the following table.

Phase 1 Date Action 16 December 2019 Deadline for Phase I decision* 21 October 2019 Launch of merger inquiry 25 September - 11 October 2019 Invitation to comment 6 June 2019 Initial enforcement order

* This date is the current statutory deadline by when the decision will be announced.

This delay, whilst the CMA completes its own investigation, and the (reduced) possibility of a Phase II investigation should keep the spread stable for the time being. For a merger stock with such a large downside, this was always a riskier play. Hence our smaller position. The FTC's blessing is by no means a guarantee the CMA will follow suit. However, we maintain our position but may look to exit if more immediate profitable opportunities arise elsewhere.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals appears in the largest movers this week for the second time since the announcement of its takeover by UCB on October 10. This week the stock moved up $0.67 to close at $46.91. This gives a merger arbitrage spread of 2.32%. We noted last week we would look to take a position in this stock and subsequently did so. As most of the move for the week happened on Thursday, we can confidently state it was due to the positive sentiment surrounding the FTC recommendation regarding ONCE's deal clearance. A tidy profit in such a short space of time might encourage some traders to flip this position and move on. However, with little deal-specific news to go on, we will maintain our position for the time being, but may look to take partial profits should the stock move higher during the coming week.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California returns to its place at the top of the worst performer list this week. Once again, the CMA is involved. On Thursday, the CMA released its provisional findings regarding the merger with Illumina (ILMN) stating:

"As a result of our inquiry and our assessment, we have provisionally concluded that the anticipated acquisition by Illumina of PacBio would result in the creation of a relevant merger situation."

The notice of possible remedies report released on the same day goes on to say:

"The CMA prefers structural remedies, such as divestiture or prohibition, over than behavioural remedies...At this stage, the only structural remedy that CMA has identified as being likely to be effective would be prohibition of the Proposed Merger."

This sent the stock price tumbling by over 13% during the day and finished the week at $4.71 down $0.75 or 13.75% against an $8.00 offer price from Illumina. The CMA has now moved into a Phase II investigation with a statutory deadline of December 11, 2019. It appears this deal is now dead in the water.

Volume since the announcement has been around 10m shares in total compared to approximately 153m in issue. We calculate the stock is trading relatively close to its floor price somewhere in the region of $4.40-$4.50. For this reason, we believe many arbitrageurs may still be holding their position in the hope the deal can be salvaged or to see if the prospects for PACB as a standalone business are as rosy as some claim. At these levels, we have also maintained our position and will do so for the time being. Traders looking to make a quick trade in this situation are advised to fully research the risk of investing in a deal with such a low probability of closure and not be misled by the potentially large profits.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was also another decliner this week. The only news being the release date for earnings will be November 5. The stock fell by 0.59% to $31.76. We stated last week we would be looking to buy back on weakness and thus top up the position we sold previously. Thursday's decline gave us that opportunity. We shall continue in this vein as long as the stock continues to behave in this volatile manner.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market continued its upward trajectory for the third straight week. The primary drivers were continued positive earnings reports and the possibility of at least a partial resolution to the trade dispute. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 1.18% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) also had a positive week tracking the broader market. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.84%.

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 9 advances and 9 declines this week with 1 non-mover. There was one cash position last week as the index did not have sufficient candidates to monitor. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com declined 0.16% and the dispersion of returns was 3.89%. This is more than double the level experienced over the medium-term 3-month and long-term averages. The disparity of performance within the portfolio was attributed to the rise of ONCE contrasted with the decline of PACB.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 7.43% and thus continues to climb. The T20 portfolio now has 18 deals and 2 vacant spots filled by cash. Performance of the portfolio is now dominated by the PACB merger spread. Many smaller deals with straightforward closing conditions have successfully closed over the previous weeks and exited the investment universe increasing the PACB influence. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and following the most recent decline, the spread now registers at almost 70%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

With the portfolio now down to 18 constituents, new deals, or the lack thereof continue to be the significant factor in cash-based merger arbitrage. During the week, two new deals were announced, namely Innophos (IPHS) and Cision (CISN). However, these deals are already trading at a premium to their initial offers.

Dividends are a frequent reason for target stocks to trade above the offer price. However, in the absence of dividends, investors are expecting a higher offer. In which case, is this a viable investment strategy? Higher offers have appeared seldom in recent times. As a rule of thumb, they would be expected to appear less as the market flirts with all-time highs. Presido (PSDO) was the most recent example of this when the offer from BC Partners was increased by almost 4%.

The risks of this strategy is that even if the deal goes through, an investor could still lose money. As opportunities become scarce, we caution investors to thoroughly understand the risk involved in this style of trade before making an investment.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "like" button below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ONCE, RARX, PACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.