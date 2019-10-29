The Implications Of A Yield Curve Normalization

While the threat of recession is not behind us, the dreaded period of monetary policy normalization may not be as far as market participants expect.

In recent weeks, one notable and arguably auspicious development was the drastic, if incomplete, unwinding of the U.S. yield curve inversion, which had given rise to fears of an imminent recession. This could be consequential for a number of reasons, and it is worth exploring both what it actually signals for the economy and what it practically means for investors.

Market participants are increasingly becoming aware of this gradual yield curve normalization. As a result, there is no denying that, if sustained, this phenomenon can bolster investor confidence and strengthen risk appetite. On the other hand, this could be yet another economic signal of impaired accuracy due to the distortion of financial markets as a result of protracted quantitative easing that has led to ballooning asset prices despite the prevalent low-growth equilibrium of the past decade.

As of last Friday’s close, the curve for the 10-year Treasury bond relative to all shorter-maturity bonds and Treasury bills is once again upward sloping. But notably, regardless of this move, this year’s gains in Treasuries are still quite material, after another historically unusual concurrent rally in both risky and risk-free assets that has become the norm as of late.

Source: Bloomberg

The strength of this ongoing march back toward normalization is unmistakably reflected in the more widely covered segment of the Treasury curve, namely the 2-year and 10-year spread. This, in turn, lends credence to the view that previous concerns about growing recessionary pressures may have been overblown.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Admittedly, this move contrasts with the latest deterioration in key economic indicators, which should dampen unrealistic expectations. While economic deceleration is more acute in other parts of the world, such as China and Europe, U.S. has not been immune. In fact, the latest IMF revisions regarding the pace of global economic activity indicate that world is projected to grow at the slowest pace in a decade. In other words, even though most major indexes are close to record levels, and asset prices continue to rally, the global economy continues to weaken.

This week’s Fed meeting, which is expected to maintain a dovish bias, will undoubtedly shed light on the sustainability of this move in U.S. interest rates. The fact that it is taking place in the context of persistently disappointing economic results is puzzling, but could factor into the decision and the projections of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. I believe that what we are witnessing has less to do with a genuine improvement in the economy and more with market perceptions of what lies ahead on the monetary policy front.

Simply put, the primary driving force underpinning this interest rate normalization phase is the hypothesis that the world’s most systemically important central banks cannot indefinitely continue to support markets with artificial liquidity without risking major financial dislocations down the road coupled with more severe bouts of markets volatility. This makes sense considering that we are already at a stage where the ammunition of major central banks is all but exhausted, and the room for an effective response to a future crisis has become alarmingly limited.

As such, it is not unfathomable that the unconventional tools deployed today to safeguard financial stability will be scaled back, even if a substantial pickup in global growth remains elusive. The intractable reality that extreme quantitative easing for a prolonged period breeds unhealthy patterns that can threaten stability is finally starting to become understood. The ultra-dovish stance adopted by central banks in response to the global financial crisis of 2008 has encouraged the proliferation of resource misallocations and has deeply distorted the functioning of markets.

It is, therefore, not entirely unexpected that we have an increasing number of policymakers within central banks openly disagreeing with the continued use of quantitative easing that has led to this historically unprecedented era of negative interest rates. That is because they can no longer ignore the failure in sparking a sustained economic recovery after all these years of large-asset purchases. Meanwhile, asset markets have benefited disproportionately, which in itself poses a systemic risk, because history has taught that it is the fate of bubbles to burst eventually.

As investors begin to grasp this nascent shift in monetary policy sentiment, the room for further reversion of the U.S. yield curve toward more normal levels will increase, unless we have a dramatic worsening in economic fundamentals. It would, therefore, be unwise to use either the inversion of the Treasury yield curve we experienced previously or its subsequent unwinding as a barometer of economic health. And this conclusion in itself underscores the degree to which traditional market signals have lost their effectiveness after this seemingly endless period of unprecedented central bank intervention, that surprisngly continues to be deemed necessary by many in the absence of sufficiently bold and comprehensive fiscal policy measures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.