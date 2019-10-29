Hornbach Baumarkt AG: Boring, Solid, Undervalued

1. Introduction: Company overview

Hornbach Baumarkt, founded 1877 in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, is one of the biggest European DIY companies with revenues of over 4 billion €. The company has more than 20k employees and is a subsidiary of Hornbach Holding. Both companies had their IPO in 1993. Hornbach Baumarkt operates 157 stores in Germany and the rest of Europe and plans to increase the number of stores to 160 by the end of 2019.

The company offers various products for indoor and outdoor needs. It produces equipment for gardens, bathrooms and kitchens as well as building materials, different kinds of chimneys, ventilations and smart home devices. Customers also appreciate Hornbach's wallpapers, illuminations and paints.

The business shows seasonal fluctuations and the summer quarter is traditionally the best for Hornbach.

Hornbach Baumarkt is the 8th biggest DIY retailer in Europe and the fourth biggest in Germany.

Top DIY retailers in Europe (total revenues in 2018/2019 in billion €)

Rank Retailer Turnover Europe DIY Group total turnover Hq. 1 Groupe Adeo 20.0 21.8 France 2 Kingfisher 11.2 12.38 UK 3 Obi (Tengelmann) 7.7 7.7 Germany 4 Home Retail Group 6.8 6.8 UK 5 Bauhaus 6 6 Germany 6 Hagebau 5.8 5.8 Germany 7 Kesko 5.4 10.5 Finland 8 Hornbach 4.1 4.1 Germany 9 Mr.Bricolage 2.6 3 France

2. Earnings history and balance sheet

The chart shows that Hornbach achieved an annual revenue growth of 4%. While this development is very satisfying for investors, the net profit fell from €77 mn. to €41 mn. as a result of Hornbach's expansion. Store count grew 18% from 134 in 2012 to 157 in 2019. The number of employees grew by 33% while revenue grew by 36% in the same time which means that new employees help Hornbach to grow. However, the company did not manage to turn higher revenues into higher profits. The financial performance for 2019 is expected to be much better as a result of "a like-for-like sales increase, an improved cost discipline and an one time effect of IFRS 16" (Hornbach, Interim Report 2019/2020, p.11). Consequently, Hornbach net profits will likely rise and serve as a positive catalyst for the stock which halved since October 2017.

Hornbach achieved positive net profits in every single year since 2010 and never recorded a loss. Nevertheless, EPS fell to the lowest level in a decade in 2019:

year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EPS in € 2.43 1.64 1.77 2.19 2.28 1.66 1.84 1.29 Equity per share in € (equity ratio) 24.90 (48.6%) 25.87 (51.5%) 27.10 (51.6%) 28.99 (53.3%) 30.59 (49.0%) 31.78 (51.6%) 32.98 (52.5%) 33.61 (45.7%)

Hornbach increased book value per share in every single year while the equity ratio decreased by just 3% despite high expansion costs and revenue growth. The balance sheet is very strong with a good equity ratio and cash of 411 million €. For the first half of 2019/2020, Hornbach Baumarkt AG earned €3.35 per share ( an increase of 17% yoy). Because of seasonal fluctuations, it is unlikely that Hornbach can earn 3€ per share or more in the current financial year. The company normally loses money in the fourth winter quarter. However, Hornbach Baumarkt raised its guidance for the full year and expects its Ebit to be 40% higher than last year. It is likely that the company will earn more than €2 per share in 2019/2020.

near-term EPS assumptions (net profit and revenue in million €)

year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e net profit 77 52 56 70 72 53 59 41 64 81 revenue 3001 3020 3152 3357 3535 3710 3891 4096 4300 4500 net profit margin (%) 2.6 1.7 1.8 2.1 2.0 1.4 1.5 1.0 1.5 1.8

Hornbach's net profit margin decreased from a range between 1.7%-2.6% to 1.0% in 2019. If we assume that the company can stabilize and improve margins at around 1.5-1.8 %, EPS for 2020 would be €2.01 and €2.55 for 2021.

3. Valuation

Hornbach Baumarkt's stock currently trades for €18.60. With 31.807 million shares outstanding, the market capitalization is €591.6 million.

EPS '20 P/E '20 EPS ('12-'19) CAPE8 P/S '20 P/B 2.00 € 9.3 1.89 € 9.8 0.14 0.55

Hornbach Baumarkt trades for P/E- and CAPE-ratios below ten and for half its book value.

For 2019, the company paid dividends of €0.68 per share (payout ratio of 34 %) which results in a dividend yield of 3.66 %. Due to higher earnings in 2020, the company will probably pay €0.70 or more which brings the yield to nearly 4%.

3. Conclusion

Hornbach Baumarkt AG is definitely not a very exciting stock; its business is very stable and predictable. The stock price was beaten down over the last two years and will likely remain below 20€ in the short-term. However, long-term investors will be rewarded as the company is currently working on cost improvements and is trying to turn higher revenues as a consequence of the expansion into profits. Hornbach Baumarkt has a strong brand and loyal customers in Germany and many other European countries. Although there are three bigger DIY retailer and lots of competition in Germany, Hornbach Baumarkt increased its revenues constantly during the last decade. All big DIY retailers had to establish an online shop and a bigger logistics network to better meet customer needs. Consequently, the number of employees, revenues and costs had also increased but resulted in lower margins and net profits. However, the company's current financial report indicates improvements in costs, margins and net profits which could be the start of a positive trend for the near future. Once investors realize these management efforts, in my opinion the share price could increase to levels above 26€ (+39.8%) again. Long-term investors should expect 10-13% p.a. (PE <10 and DY > 3.5%; 0% growth scenario) with a very defensive and low-volatile stock like Hornbach Baumarkt AG.

