Concho Resources Is An Attractive Value Play With Q3 '19 Report As A Driver

There seems to be significant value in Concho. In the case of delaying an economic slowdown further down the road, investors will eventually notice that.

Commodity stocks are not the place to be during recessions. Given enhanced expectations of an economic slowdown this year, many such companies are trading with significant discounts to their fair values.

Additionally, the management of Concho Resources (CXO) had made a risky bet on an extremely tighter space, which they lost and acknowledged this fact at 2Q19 earnings results. The experimental project was named as Dominator, a very unfortunate and humorous name as it turned out. The management has been focused more on their bonuses given the possibility of higher reserves with tighter spaces for drilled wells, totally ignoring obvious hints from investors about the importance of straight execution according to plans. Source: Rystad Energy

The Dominator project was not under the radar. It means any upside risks from it had not been priced into the shares. However, the company lost almost one-third of its capitalization on the day of the announcement. Logically, if the management shows the ability to execute, the risks will ease and the discount to the fair value will narrow.

The markets tend to overreact. At the beginning of 2016, while crude oil prices were testing new lows, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) somehow managed to attract $1.4 bn in cash for its growth CapEx plan. Eventually, many companies in the sector followed this example. It was the sign of an extremely strong belief in the sector.

Today, almost 4 years later at a relatively stable and attractively priced crude oil market ($50-60 range for WTI year-to-date), Pioneer's shares are trading at the same level as in 2016. It is even somehow a decent result in the current environment. Many companies in the sector are trading at the levels close to 2016 or even substantially lower. Concho Resources has recently fallen below.

One of the factors for the current low valuations could be lowered pricing in M&A transactions. Concho Resources is trading roughly at the $11k per acre level. The last transaction in the region was the acquisition of Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) by Parsley Energy (PE) in an all-share deal at about $12k per acre. At the peak in 2018, the price level for Permian acreage was at the $35-40k level.

The second factor this year is growing concerns about an economic slowdown. Investors went into assets with less sensitivity to economic cycles. Oil demand is very sensitive to GDP growth. Sales of passenger vehicles have been falling for the last two years, especially in China - one of the most important regions for the oil market demand.

There are also strong social requests for clean air and water. Eventually, hedge funds have started to exit their positions in coal stocks. This applies in a lesser manner to oil stocks too. As a result, oil companies are not only negatively impacted by lower oil demand growth because of the transition to alternative fuels, but also by avoidance of polluting commodities like crude oil.

The last two factors are not going anywhere in the foreseeable future and will keep weighing on share prices. The slowdown is postponed because of some progress in US-China trade negotiations, but it certainly will be somewhere down the road.

However, the current low valuations in the Permian are sneaky. Parsley's deal is the perfect example of mutually beneficial scaling-up for enhanced effectiveness of assets' development. The deal is totally paid by shares. Had it been mostly cash, the deal's premium would have been much higher. Who wants to go into cash given the current environment of low or even negative interest rates? This year was also the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by Occidental (OXY) in the water-mouth deal of $38 bn with about 80% paid in cash. The value allocated to the Permian assets in the deal is assessed by Enverus at the roughly $20bn level or $80k per acre.

Among all independent E&P companies in the region, Concho Resources looks perfectly positioned to earn positive FCF in the long run. The market was fair enough for punishing management because of the Dominator project. The time for experiments has passed. It should make management to be more friendly to shareholders or else the company will become a target for activist hedge funds and (or) oil majors like Chevron (CVX).

What will be the valuation if Concho Resources finally becomes an acquisition target because of that mismanagement? It depends on what kind of a buyer will offer a deal. Whether it is a major like Chevron and Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Permian's peers like Diamondback (FANG) or Pioneer. In the first case, it will be an Anadarko-like deal with a high share of cash and with a much higher value per acre than the current Concho's market cap suggests. In the other, mostly shares will be included in a deal. In this case, Concho's shareholders will stay with Permian's exposure but with the supposedly better management team.

3Q19 report

On October 29-30, the company will report its quarterly results and hold an earnings call. It has all the chances to be a turning point for the shares. According to JPMorgan's research, management prudently took a conservative route towards the 2H19 volume guide and appropriately shaved its expectations for remaining projects that were spaced too tightly. Hence, there will be little space for negative surprises. It is more likely that the report will be as positive as it was for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) recently, whose shares were also punished after the 2Q19 earnings report because of lower guidance on production with no change in capital expenditures expectations.

Cabot has demonstrated very good results: generated about $74m of FCF at natural gas prices (inc. hedges) of the $2.1 per mcf level, and increased dividends by 11%. Management pointed out at maintenance CapEx, which is substantially lower at the current level or initial guidance on next year. Concho's report might be a much-needed driver for turning the company's story around.

Valuation

Fair price according to a DCF model is roughly at the $100 level. Charts with assumptions and forecasts could be viewed below. Oil production will reach its plateau in 2026-27. It looks like a conservative forecast. According to Enverus's estimates in this precious article, the Permian will continue to grow beyond 2029.

Source: Company's data, Estimates

Source: Company's data, Estimates

Among other assumptions, the most important is the crude oil price forecast. My long-term WTI forecast is $52 per barrel.

Source: Company's data, Bloomberg, Estimates

Lifting costs are likely to improve from the current level of $9.5 per barrel to $8 per barrel.

Source: Company's data, Bloomberg, Estimates

Source: Company's data, Estimates

Bottom Line

Concho's shares are significantly discounted. Some negative factors like concerns about an economic slowdown and social demand for clean air and water will be weighing on the stock in the foreseeable future, but the 3Q19 report might be the driver to recover from the recent sell-off because of the Dominator project's failure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.