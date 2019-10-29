Renasant Bank: 'Sad' Q3 2019 Review

The current RNST story is a low valuation, a well-covered dividend, and a management whose back-to-basics banking just might deliver an upside surprise; still a reasonable buy at $34 to $35 per share.

3Q 2019 was a "sad" quarter. From 2Q 2019 to 3Q 2019, net income was down $9.2 million or 19.7% and diluted EPS was down $0.16 per share or 25.0%.

Renasant Corporation (RNST) is the holding company for $12.9 billion-asset Renasant Bank, a 115-year-old Tupelo, Mississippi institution with more than 190 banking, mortgage, financial services, and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. The bank's website notes that RNST was named the "Best Bank in the South" by Time Magazine's Money.com for 2018-19.

After concluding that RNST was the best of the emerging regional Mississippi banks for current investment in a recent Seeking Alpha article, it was no surprise to me to see the following confusing headlines:

And my favorite…

We truly live in a time of journalistic excellence.

As I previously suggested, a reasonable buy for RNST was at $34-35 per share - and bought some at $35 per share myself - in this article, I'm going to focus on the "sad" third quarter to see if there's anything to be worried about. Oh, and please remember, I am a conservative, value-oriented investor with a typical holding period of 3-5 years which leaves me plenty of time for something to go wrong - or, occasionally, right.

Sequential Quarters: 2Q 2019 vs. 3Q 2019

Although it's painful, I broke out my trusty quarterly bank comparison tables to see if there were signs of deterioration in RNST's Q3 2019. As always, top to bottom, highlighted items in yellow are "bad;" green items are "good." I am going to focus on sequential quarters as acquisitions render comparisons with 3Q 2018 problematic. Now, a sequential comparison of 2Q 2019 to 3Q 2019:

When your net income is down $9.2 million or 19.7% from 2Q 2019 to 3Q 2019, I'd call that… sad. And this is what happens to your stock.

Interest Income

The first yellow highlighted number is interest income; down $3.4 million or 2.5%. Why? Several reasons:

We Didn't Get As Much Interest As We Thought We Would Not Get and Accretable Yield

We can blame modern purchase accounting for most of the decline. Interest income was reduced by $3.3 million due to a $1.3 million decline in interest income collected on previously charged-off loans and a $2.0 million reduction in "accretable yield" recognized on purchased loans. RNST did not receive as many payments from borrowers who they thought were going to completely stiff them and fewer loans experienced prepayments/paydowns during 3Q 2019 resulting in a smaller amount of purchase loan discount being amortized into interest income. These items were responsible for 14 bps of the 22 bps decline - about 66% - in loan yield from 5.46% for 2Q 2019 to 5.24% for 3Q 2019.

Fun With Volumes & Yields

The short explanation for the rest of the decline in interest income is that the volume of new loans at lower yields was not enough to make up for runoff of higher-yielding loans. On a quarterly average basis, comparing 2Q 2019 to 3Q 2019:

Home-grown non-purchased loans increased $169.8 million but declined 11 bps in yield from 5.08% to 4.97%.

Purchased loans from acquisitions experienced runoff of $104.4 million and a 20 bps decline in yield from 6.42% to 6.22% - mostly due to the drop in accretable yield as described above.

Loans held for sale actually increased $32.3 million, but the yield on this section of the loan portfolio dropped 181 bps from 5.90% to 4.09%. We'll have to wait for the 10-Q to come out to find out what happened here.

Putting this together, the $97.8 million increase in average net loan balances from 2Q 2019 to 3Q 2019 was not enough to overcome the 22 bps drop in loan yield. If we know that 14 bps of the decline in loan yield was due to purchase accounting adjustments, then 8 bps was due to average volumes and yields.

Loan Production: Growth vs. Runoff

How does a bank address this issue? Management knows it needs to boost loan production and has been on a "revenue producer" hiring spree, adding 18 during 2Q 2019 and an additional 10 during 3Q 2019. As President and CEO Mitch Waycaster noted during the 3Q 2019 Conference Call:

Total loan production for the quarter was $561 million with $83 million from our new production team members hired during the second quarter.

RNST is experiencing a fairly high level of payoffs for a variety of reasons. Here's Waycaster again on the 3Q 2019 Conference Call:

Actually in Q3, we actually saw an elevation in payoffs. We had $472 million in payoffs for the quarter. That was up $38 million from $434 million in Q2 on an average of around $420 million we've been seeing per quarter in 2019. Again this quarter about 45% of those payoffs was the borrowers selling the underlying asset about 22% going to the permanent market and then about 15% where we were just simply unwilling to match the terms.

Despite the high runoff rate, period-end loans grew 2.86% from $9.0 billion 2Q 2019 to $9.3 billion 3Q 2019. RNST's ability to drive organic loan growth within its geographic footprint is something to watch going forward.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income, the second yellow highlighted area, was down $3.9 million or 3.5%, primarily due to the drop in interest income we've just explored. The 21 bps decline in the net interest margin from 4.19% 2Q 2019 to 3.98% 3Q 2019 just about mirrored the 22 bps decline in loan yield. Gains in "earnings efficiency" from 2Q 2019 to 3Q 2019 mitigated some of the decline in loan yield:

Average interest-earning assets increased to 136.9% of average interest-bearing liabilities from 135.0%.

Loans were 90.6% of deposits compared to 88.9%.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $104.9 million or 4.4% to $2.5 billion.

Interest expense ticked up $589,000 or 2.4%, not much in an absolute sense and no more than most similar banks experienced during 3Q 2019. A potentially larger increase in interest expense was mitigated by an annualized $2.5 million in savings from the July 2019 redemption of $30 million in 8.5% subordinated notes assumed with the BrandBank acquisition.

Fees and Commissions: Thanks for the Amendment, Dick!

Look at fees and commissions; our third yellow highlighted number, down $3.9 million or 56.2%. We can thank Senator Richard "Dick" Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois who has been a member of Congress and the Senate for a total of about 35 years. The Durbin Amendment was Senator Durbin's last-minute addition to the famous Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 requiring the Federal Reserve to limit fees charged to retailers for debit card processing. As of July 1, 2019, RNST became subject to these limitations accounting for approximately $3.0 million of the $3.9 million reduction in fees and commissions compared to the previous quarter. Credit management for being savvy about this change. Here's Executive Chairman Robin McGraw on the 3Q 2019 Conference Call:

Additionally, the Durbin Amendment came effective for us this quarter reducing our debit card income by $3 million from the previous quarter. You may recall, however that we successfully managed our consolidated assets below the $10 billion threshold imposed by the Durbin Amendment as of December 31, 2017, which delayed the impact and allowed us to collect uncapped interchange fees for an additional year.

The bottom line, however, is that RNST lost a reliable $3.0 million per quarter revenue stream. That's hard to replace.

Mortgage Banking Income: A Hidden Hit

Mortgage banking income declined $910,000 or 5.5% over the sequential quarters - our fourth yellow highlighted area. Not too bad, other banks had much bigger declines, but there's more to this story. First, I expected an increase in mortgage banking income due to the June 7, 2019, acquisition of FirstBank's wholesale mortgage business.

Second, as we've seen with accretable yield, non-cash GAAP valuation adjustments can wreak havoc on financial statements. When RNST sells mortgages, it retains mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") to earn servicing income. MSRs are amortized over the period of estimated servicing income and carried on the books at the lower amortized cost or fair value. Fair value is calculated using an income method based on assumptions including expected cash flows, prepayment speeds, market discount rates, servicing costs, etc. Impairment losses on MSRs are recognized to the extent that unamortized cost exceeds fair value. There were no impairment losses recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2019, but there was a $3.1 million valuation adjustment recognized during 3Q 2019.

Without that hidden valuation hit, mortgage banking income would have been about $18.8 million, a $2.2 million or 13.2% increase - a nice partial offset to the $2.0 million non-cash accretable yield adjustment.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income, the fifth yellow highlighted area, was down $4.0 million or 9.5%, thanks to the $3.0 million hit from the implementation of the Durbin Amendment and the $3.1 million MSR valuation adjustment. Valuation adjustments are required by GAAP and lower merchant interchange fees are required by law - we can't blame management for either. While MSR valuation adjustments will come and go, the Durbin Amendment blows a "permanent" $3.0 million per quarter - $12.0 million per year! - hole in RNST's non-interest income. Just for fun, what might that mean to how we value RNST? How should we think about it? Here's one way…

The table above applies multiples to net lost fee income to derive contributions to RNST's market cap, e.g., the same way a stock price is the product of EPS multiplied by the PE ratio. Let's apply our really simple analysis to the real world, always a dangerous prospect. RNST was trading around $36.25 per share prior to the 3Q 2019 earnings announcement. Provided, we believe the 11.5 multiple is accurate and the loss of fee income is the only "permanent" run rate loss suffered by RNST, the stock should drop to around $34 per share - exactly where it's trading now. Probably, a coincidence…

Hire More People!

As we noted, management is addressing a need for more loan production - and revenue generally - by hiring revenue-producing staff. Salaries and employee benefits, the sixth yellow highlighted number, were up $5.1 million or 8.5% over the sequential quarter. Part of this increase was due to additional staff that came on board with FirstBank's wholesale lending operations. Kevin Chapman, COO & CFO, had this take on the increased staff costs during the 3Q 2019 Conference Call:

We'd like to reiterate, however that we consider the costs associated with our new producers to be an investment that will yield its return in loan interest income and margin as the underlying portfolios continue to mature in the future.

It's a cruel thought, but I suppose if they don't produce, they can always be shown the door.

Other Non-interest Expense

It's ironic that we have no information about our only green highlighted number, the $3.5 million or 24.8% reduction in other non-interest expense. Based on past 10-Qs I reviewed, it seems like this amount is primarily comprised of professional fees for legal and accounting services and the expense associated with marketing, advertising, and public relations. I guess we'll have to wait for the 10-Q on this one, too.

Non-interest Expense: Too Many Peanut Butter, Banana, and Bacon Sandwiches?

RNST has been gorging on the corporate version of Tupelo hometown hero Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich. The bank needs to go on a diet.

Noninterest expense was up $3.2 million or 3.4% over the past quarter, not a big deal until you annualize the increase to a 13.6% annual rate. We've discussed the impact of staffing up, but there was also a $1.4 million or 12.1% increase in occupancy due in part to locations acquired through the FirstBank wholesale mortgage operations acquisition. This would not matter so much if RNST was efficient, but it's not:

The GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.10% for 3Q 2019 and 61.25% YTD 3Q 2019.

The adjusted non-GAAP efficiency ratio, excluding charges for merger and conversion expenses, debt extinguishment penalties, amortization of intangible assets, gains and losses on the sale of securities, and the MSR valuation adjustment, was 62.53% and 59.47% for the same periods.

All versions of RNST's efficiency ratio badly trail the bank's FDIC peer group average 54.37% efficiency ratio for the first half of 2019 (most recent data available).

RNST faces the scale economy issues of a smaller $12.9 billion-asset emerging regional community bank with 190 locations spread thinly across five states that must provide all the modern banking conveniences, products, benefits, and features to be competitive. There is probably still some acquisition indigestion left over from the relatively large $2.2 billion-asset BrandBank deal as well. If RNST has a major weakness, however, "running fat" is it.

Net Income, EPS + A Bonus Table

In our final yellow highlighted areas, the hits and misses for 3Q 2019 boiled down to a nasty decline in net income of $9.2 million or 19.7% from 2Q 2019. Diluted EPS was down $0.16 or 25.0% to $0.64 per share. That hurt, but consider that diluted EPS for last year's third quarter was $0.61; granted, comparability with 2018 is limited due to the $2.2 billion-asset Brand Bank acquisition, but there may be a little seasonality at work. The picture brightens, however, when we consider the $26.7 million or 26.0% increase in net income from $102.5 million YTD 3Q 2018 to $129.2 million YTD 3Q 2019. With a lot more shares outstanding, diluted EPS increased $0.18 per share or 8.9% over the YTD periods.

That's a storyline that is repeated throughout the table; 3Q 2019 was indeed "sad," but the YTD 3Q 2019 numbers are still holding up - for now.

Here's the bonus table:

Management, perhaps worried about EPS comparisons at year-end, bought back $50 million or about 1.5 million shares during the first two weeks of October - and then launched a new $50 million plan effective as of October 18, 2019! That's about 5% of shares outstanding at 3Q 2019.

With net income down sharply, returns on asset and tangible equity at 1.16% and 13.38% for 3Q 2019 were the lowest they've been since 4Q 2017, but, again, were still respectable for YTD 3Q 2019 at 1.35% and 8.22%. We discussed the reasons for the deterioration in the 3Q 2019 efficiency ratio from 59.73% 2Q 2019 to a bloated 65.10% 3Q 2019, but, ironically, the bank picked up some net income from increased efficiency on a year-to-date basis; the efficiency ratio was 61.25% YTD 3Q 2019 compared to 64.04% YTD 3Q 2018.

With negligible upticks, asset quality remains superb. 3Q 2019 non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.39% and 0.34% compare extremely well to the bank's FDIC peer group averages of 0.93% and 0.54% for YTD 2Q 2019 (most recent data).

There is one key reversal of year-to-date comparisons surpassing quarter-to-quarter. Absent acquisitions, RNST's balance sheet growth flatlined YTD 3Q 2018 to YTD 3Q 2019, but picked up 2Q 2019 to 3Q 2019, especially in loans - where it was really needed - which increased 2.86% quarter to quarter - an excellent 11.45% annual rate. I hope all those new loan producers keep producing.

The Proverbial Takeaways

Here they are, in no particular order:

I consider the $1.3 million decline in interest income collected on previously charged-off loans and $2.0 million reduction in accretable yield as beyond management control. The bank's charge-off rate is too low to think management's playing games and GAAP accounting controls amortization of accretable yield. Management's hiring spree demonstrates a commitment to organic loan growth. The 2.86% 2Q 2019 to 3Q 2019 increase in loans (11.45% annualized) suggests it might be working. The bank has to "make it up in volume" as loan yields are trending down in a competitive market. Due to the Durbin Amendment, RNST lost a $3.0 million per quarter revenue stream that's not coming back - that's about $2.3 million after-tax or $0.04 per share each quarter based on 3Q 2019's tax rate and average diluted shares roughly adjusted for the 4Q 2019 share buyback. The $3.1 million MSR valuation is a non-cash charge that's also beyond management's control; it could easily disappear next quarter. It's part of the downside of being in the mortgage banking business. The additional $5.1 million salaries and compensation expense will be a drag until the revenue producers hired out-produce their cost. Adjusted per above, that's a roughly $.07 hit to diluted EPS, but it's an investment in the future that should be eventually dwarfed by increased fees, service charges and interest income from loan production. Here's a "catch-22." Although the bank needs to hire, it's too fat. The 65.10% efficiency ratio 3Q 2019 might be an anomaly, but the 61.25% YTD 3Q 2019 efficiency ratio leaves a lot of money on the table. Couldn't a few of those "more than 190" locations be consolidated?

Where does this leave the investor after the "sad" quarter? Look at it this way. If RNST meets the $0.66 per share mean analyst estimate for 4Q 2019, the bank will report a so-so annual EPS increase of $.08 per share or 2.9% to $2.87 per share compared to 2018's $2.79 per share. In this environment, that's not too bad.

Could they just buy another bank? Not now as their currency is devalued - the stock is bumping along at book value. Too much dilution. Cash? That seems to be going into buying their own stock. I would guess that RNST is 6 - 9 months away from buying another bank.

On the other hand, I firmly believe a merger with larger cross-town rival BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) or any of the other emerging regionals in Mississippi or a sale to one of the larger regionals with an intersecting geographic footprint would make a lot of sense.

For now, I think the current RNST story is low valuation, a well-covered dividend and a management whose back-to-basics banking just might deliver an upside surprise with the stock buyback, an increase in loan production and some expense control - a bump up in rates would help, too. After all, the bank reported EPS of $0.77 per diluted share 4Q 2018.

As for what to do, right now I am holding onto my shares. I continue to view the bank as being a reasonable buy at $34 to $35 a share, but, of course, lower is better. Now, if only they could stay away from the banking equivalent of peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwiches…

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.