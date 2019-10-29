Silver Weekly: Seasonality Is Friendly In November

We expect SIVR to reach a fresh high in November, forecasting a trading range of $16.50-20.00 per share.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

SIVR rebounded well into the end of October, although the window was too narrow for SIVR to hit our target of $19.00 per share. Nevertheless, the performance of SIVR in October is decent, at +6%.

The case for a stronger SIVR remains intact - safe-haven demand will continue to grow in the coming months because investors seek protection against a future a correction in global risk assets, which will most likely be triggered by a recession. Global economic growth momentum has deteriorated in recent months, and the recent global policy easing shift is unlikely to be strong enough to change the trend.

We expect SIVR to reach a fresh high in November, forecasting a trading range of $16.50-20.00 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward > spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted slightly their net long position in Comex silver over the latest reporting period of October 15-22, to the tune of 428 tonnes. This was, however, the largest the largest weekly increase since August. The silver spot price edged 0.7% higher over the corresponding period.

The net spec length - at 7,269 tonnes as of October 22 - has declined from its 2019 high of 7,265 tonnes established late in August, which has in turn put some cold water on the silver rally, especially in September.

At 22% of OI, the net spec length is substantially below its historical high of 61% of OI. As such, although speculative buying rose massively over June-August (which contributed to the 23% rally in the silver spot price over this period), silver's spec positioning remains light.

Implications for SIVR: From a spec positioning perspective, we feel that silver (and thus, SIVR) is less vulnerable to an aggressive de-grossing triggered by a hawkish Fed rate cut than gold (and thus, BAR). For more details about our Fed outlook, please refer to our latest Gold Weekly.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors slashed 93 tonnes of their silver holdings last week, marking a second straight week of net outflows.

However, ETF investors remain significant silver buyers in the year to date, to the tune of 2,644 tonnes. This represents an increase of 14% in total silver ETF holdings.

We attribute the recent bout of ETF liquidation to 1) conservative profit-taking (after the 6% increase in the silver spot price so far in October), 2) a rebound in the dollar, and 3) a rotation from safe-haven assets to risk assets (like equities), reflecting some renewed investor complacency.

Having said that, we believe that ETF inflows into silver will resume in Q4, principally because the deterioration in economic conditions may boost demand for protection.

Implications for SIVR: As ETF inflows into silver should resume, the silver spot price should continue to move higher and retest its 2019 high, which in turn would lend support to SIVR.

Silver's seasonal rules

The Comex silver spot price has advanced in the middle of its 10-year range so far this year (1). After underperforming its seasonal patterns in the first half of the year, it has broken out to the upside (2). November tends to be a friendly month for silver prices; on average, the silver spot price has delivered a gain of 0.7% during this month (3).

Source for charts: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications for SIVR: Given the friendly seasonality for silver in November, SIVR could enjoy some seasonal strength.

Our closing thoughts

We expect SIVR to reach a fresh 2019 high in November, setting a price target at $20.00 per share. Although we acknowledge the recent decline in monetary demand for silver (from both specs/ETF investors), we view it as temporary. In a slowing global economy and a lack of meaningful policy-easing, we argue that safe-haven demand will continue to grow as investors seek protection against a future correction in global risk assets. This should therefore drive the silver spot price higher, which in turn will push SIVR higher.

