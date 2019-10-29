ANGI Homeservices: Facing Tough Competition From Strong-Moat Players

Overview

In Q2, ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) cut its full-year EBITDA guidance to $200 million-$230 million, from a previous $280 million-$300 million. Having seen the shares traded downwards by almost -30% post the announcement, we feel that the market might be pricing in more than just an execution issue, which is what the company claimed to be the major culprit. We believe it is advisable to maintain a neutral position on the stock today and review the position at Q1 next year. The possible bullish scenario here would be a potential takeover from one of the competitors at least in the medium term.

ANGI is an internet company with a marketplace business model formed in 2017 as a result of a merger between Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor. We see a couple of challenges inherent in both the market and, more recently, the marketing execution. Within the home services marketplace sector, ANGI competes with tough competitors with stronger moats such as Facebook (FB), Yelp (YELP), and Amazon (AMZN). Internally, the company also faced an avoidable execution issue related to mismanagement of search traffic advertisement expenses.

Execution issue, supply-demand issue, and competition landscape

As a marketplace and review platform for home services, ANGI primarily makes money through charging the home services professionals a “success” fee based on consumer matches and booking fees. The fundamental problem with the home services business, as highlighted by the management, is that it tends to be fragmented and local. For instance, while demand for one service is typically strong in one area, the supply of providers for such services may be more scarce than other areas where the demand is slower:

Homeservices are an amazingly fragmented and hyper-local type of problem to solve. And so the reason why we have so many that are unfulfilled is a combination of factors. Sometimes, we don't have a provider who does that service in that location. Often times, we do have a provider, but they're simply at Match capacity. And in other times, we'll have a provider, but perhaps they have already spent all their advertising budget, again, largely because of the imbalance of too much consumer demand for the amount of provider capacity we can bring to bear.

Further making things difficult is the inflated advertising cost to advertise the services through Google search. The management claimed that the acquisition cost has been greater by ~30% YoY and that they have been struggling to keep this down:

Unfortunately what we found was it looks like it's just broad-based increasing cost and price, at least for Homeservices. And we were not able to bring the price back down without losing substantial volume.

(source: company’s 10-Q)

In Q2, we also learned that the increase in marketing expenses in North America was 41% YoY, driven by the Google search cost inflation issue. Overall, this has put pressure on the company’s bottom line as sales and marketing expense now make up more than half of its revenue.

We believe that we can take the company’s word that the unexpected cost increase in Google search advertising is a near-term trend. However, we see a much greater long-term issue ahead. This issue here is competition. In a nutshell, we view the internet services marketplace as a business where driving relevant traffic to improve conversion and retention is about 70% of the business. The other 30% is the work done behind the scenes to coordinate both the demand and supply sides.

In our opinion, ANGI is an expert in the other 30%. As such, we feel that any consumer internet giant can easily penetrate the online home services market and solve 70% of the problem. In 2015, we saw how Amazon entered the market, followed by the UK launch in 2018. Yelp, a highly renowned review site, also entered the market in 2017. Yelp’s combined review and home services feature already made up 20% of its revenue and competed head-to-head with ANGI’s Angie’s List and all of its home service marketplace businesses. Lastly, 2018 saw Facebook entering the market as part of the expansion of its core marketplace business.

Best case scenario and Valuation

Taking into account the fact that ANGI had not been able to turn profitable for years until recently, we feel that a consolidation will become more likely than collaborations in the future. The best-case scenario, if any, would involve a possible takeover by Amazon. Out of all competitors, we feel that Amazon has the strongest moat in the business, given its strong balance sheet, massive user base, and market-leading e-commerce business. As we mentioned previously, Amazon had 70% of the problem solved, though it can benefit even more from ANGI’s ecosystem of user base and professional service providers. ANGI’s subscription business can also become a value-add to Amazon Prime.

Aside from all the downsides, ANGI appears attractively priced with TTM EV/EBITDA of 15.48. With 28.73% YoY growth and slightly stronger profitability, ANGI is a better buy than Yelp, which has struggled in recent times. As it stands, Yelp offers investors exposure to a quite lackluster 7.45% YoY growth. ANGI also expects to finish FY 2019 with $1.34 billion revenue, which puts the company at 2.53 P/forward sales. While the decline in shares price due to recent headwind in Q2 may provide a good buying opportunity for investors, we are neutral on the stock. Given a better outlook next year, we may turn bullish on the premise of a potential takeover narrative we discussed earlier.

