Beyond Meat Could Keep Falling Another 50%

Beyond Meat (BYND) is an innovative and growing company that makes a meat substitute that people seem to love. Sales are growing rapidly, other restaurants and stores are excited to promote its products, and the company's share price has gone through the roof. Even though this is a growing, profitable business, for several reasons, I see a share price of $50 in the near future.

1. Fundamentals

The company reported third quarter results that showed a ton of growth a real profit, both of which are critical for a young business:

The 250% growth with real net income is truly impressive. So the next question for a stock market investor is, how high can this keep going?

Working off of the statement of operations from the company's earnings release, we see gross profits on almost $92m of sales were approximately $33 million, while operating expenses were over $29 million and net income came in over $4 million.

The question now that we assume the company continues to grow is "what could this income statement look like one year from now?" If we doubled sales and assumed cost of goods sold remained constant, the company would be looking at a gross profit of $66 million. In the middle of the income statement, I don't believe R&D would need to grow from current levels, but we could take a two different estimates for SG&A to increase by 25% or 50%. To be charitable, we'll assume no restructuring. To that end, with $66 million in gross profits, and either $32 million or $37.5 million in operating expenses, this could look like a much more profitable business as it grows with anywhere between $28.5 to $34 million in profits, or $114 to $136 million on an annualized basis.

But now that we think have a company that earns $100 million per year, what value is it? You can use multiples of 16x, 25x or higher, but I think that's as high as I'd like to go for a food manufacturer, even one that's rapidly growing. I would be uncomfortable with any valuation greater than $2,850 to $3,400 million. At 66 million shares outstanding, that means the highest price I could anticipate a growth investor paying would be $51 per share.

The company has a wonderful balance sheet with $300 million in cash on hand and no significant debt. If this were a mature business, I'd want to include that in a valuation. Because the company is growing, we expect them to use that to make investments. To that end, the right way to think about it is that it makes it more likely that the company can enter contracts on good terms and make productive investments, which is a much better use of cash than just paying it out as dividend. So I don't want to add the cash balance to the valuation, but rather I'd think of it as increasing the likelihood of high future earnings.

2. Market Reactions

For reasons beyond my understanding, not long after BYND went public at $25 per share, the stock price began to soar:

The stock began trading at almost $50 per share - twice the price IPO purchasers paid! - and continued to a peak of almost $250 in a matter of months. Since then it's been down to under $100, with a weak showing pre-market.

At the same time, the cost to borrow shares skyrocketed to heights I've never seen before:

Well below 100% today, shorting stock outright becomes a much more reasonable proposition.

As many have discussed, October 29 is the first trading day that pre-IPO shareholders can sell. Anticipation of many shares coming on the market at once has probably had a strong effect in bringing prices to bear. Interestingly enough, the company also had a secondary offering in August after which shares fell below the offered price of $160, and the cost to borrow abated but soon rose again.

To continue with the theme of insiders selling, long-time board member Greg Bohlen announced he was leaving. According to the company's prospectus for the follow on offering from August, Bohlen and entities he controls owned 735,000 shares of stock. That's just over 1% of the total, but if he's leaving the board as a prelude to selling shares, it could be a sign of things to come from other major holders.

All-in-all, even though Beyond Meat is a better business, I'm still reminded of the fate of Tilray (TLRY) which fell 80% in less than a year:

From that height, a similar 80% decline from BYND's high of $240 per share would be under $50. Keep in mind that for most of the period of Tilray's fall from January until now, the broader market has rallied over 20%! Just imagine what happens if we see a correction while Beyond Meat is on its way down starting from a lower peak.

3. Conclusion

Normally I try to short the stock of companies that I think are either lying or failing, and that's certainly not the case here. Shorting on valuation alone is normally thought to be a terrible idea. What makes a short position in Beyond Meat (through puts and put spreads) worthwhile for me is the fact that the price has been falling for months now and the valuation is so far outside the normal bounds. I think there's a very reasonable chance shares fall below $50 by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.