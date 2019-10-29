The Market Shrugs Off Another Weak Quarter From Yaskawa Electric

Yaskawa is a good company and the business likely is bottoming, but it seems like the market is already pricing in a very healthy recovery.

Yaskawa's fiscal second quarter was poor, but investors don't seem to care and instead seem to be focusing on the upcoming turnaround/recovery in orders, revenue, and profits.

It’s certainly true that the stock market is a discounting mechanism that looks beyond current results in assessing a company’s value. But it’s also true that investors can get ahead of themselves, and particularly so with companies they like, and I think that’s the case at Yaskawa Electric (OTCPK:YASKY) now. Investors ignored another weak quarter from this leading automation player, content to assume that the bottom is in sight and results will soon start to improve from here.

I have no problem with the overall assumption that Yaskawa is bottoming out. My problem is that the market is assuming a growth rate from here that’s just too high (or using a discount rate that’s just too low), and I struggle to reconcile the likely path of Yaskawa’s earnings and cash flows with today’s valuation. I don’t like taking a negative stance on companies I like, and particularly when I do think they’re near a cyclical low, but I’m struggling to connect the valuation dots on a company already trading at over 18x FY21 EBITDA and nearly 14x FY22 EBITDA.

Another Bad Quarter, But The Market Doesn’t Care

Investors seem so sure that this is the worst part of the cycle for Yaskawa that they’re willing to overlook yet another poor quarter and another significant cut to guidance. To that end, Yaskawa’s fiscal second-quarter revenue missed expectations by 10%, operating income missed by almost 50%, and full-year profit guidance was lowered to a level one-third below the prior sell-side average … and investors instead cheered that orders were more or less in line with expectations (a 2% miss).

Revenue declined 13%, with Motion Control down 17%, Robotics down 6%, and Systems Engineering down 7%. The contributors to this weak revenue are not surprising or new. Servomotor demand is under pressure from weak consumer electronics (semiconductors, panels, and components) demand, as well as weakness in machine tools, and inverter demand has been impacted by weaker appliance and HVAC demand. On the robotics side, Yaskawa continues to see weak trends in autos and electronics, particularly with respect to Chinese customers.

Margins were exceptionally weak this quarter, with operating income down 60%. Motion Control profits fell 51%, while Robotics fell 63%, with margin in the latter segment falling below 4%. There’s an important “but” here, though, in that inventory adjustments played a significant role in the year-over-year decline. Of the roughly JPY 8B yoy decline in operating profit, almost half was due to inventory adjustments (about one-third of the decline in Motion Control and 90% of the decline in Robotics). I have mixed feelings about just waving this off; while it is true that similar declines are unlikely to recur, just ignoring them doesn’t exactly make sense either, as it sets up a “heads I win, tails we just ignore it and flip again” sort of dichotomy.

With these earnings, management revised expectations lower yet again, with the new target for fiscal 2020 profits now about a third lower than where the Street was before the earnings report. Most sell-side analysts seem to be treating this as a sign that the bottom is finally being reached, and indeed management did say that they believe the destocking cycle is now complete.

Orders are still soft, though, with overall orders down 13% yoy and 6% qoq. Motion Control orders were down 16% and 7%, respectively, but management said servo orders improved qoq in Japan and the U.S. and demand was improving from chip mounter customers. Robotics orders fell 22% yoy and 7% qoq.

Looking Ahead, A Lot Rests With Apple

Apple’s (AAPL) capex plans always matter for factory automation vendors, but I expect an even more significant impact this year given the uncertainty in the outlooks for companies like Yaskawa and Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY). When Apple discusses its plans (expected in early November), there will be a particular focus on what the company may say regarding 5G launch plans. Although the latest round of phones (the iPhone 11 family) seems to be selling pretty well, the products are similar enough to the prior generation that Apple’s factory partners didn’t need significant incremental tooling. The move to 5G should force a new round of tooling spending, though, and so that’s clearly something to watch.

A recovery in semiconductor demand will also be an important driver for Yaskawa. There are some signs of improvement here, and I’m pretty bullish on balance that the semiconductor equipment demand/spending will continue to improve from here. I’m less bullish on near-term demand from the auto and industrial markets; auto companies will need to build/upgrade new lines for future launches, but that can (and likely will) be delayed when near-term production volumes are weak.

The Outlook

I still expect mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth from Yaskawa (an acceleration from its decade-plus trailing growth rate), and I believe the company’s margin improvement efforts and mix shifts can drive FCF margins into the high single digits over time, supporting strong FCF growth.

The problem is that is already amply reflected in the share price. I’m already modeling over 10% annualized long-term FCF growth (though it will be lumpy), and I already use a single-digit discount rate, but that’s not enough to get me to an attractive fair value today. Likewise when I use margin/return-driven EBITDA multiples or ROE-driven book value multiples (for Japanese industrials, there’s a strong relationship between ROE and P/BV multiples), and that’s even when I look ahead a year or two and use meaningfully higher numbers than what I forecast for FY 20.

The Bottom Line

Suffice it to say, a lot of improvement already seems baked into Yaskawa shares. I don’t disagree with that in directional terms; I think business will soon turn up for the company, and I think this is one of the better companies in the automation space. Likewise, I don’t necessarily argue with those investors who ignore valuation in favor of playing momentum (whether that’s business momentum, share price/psychological momentum, or whatever). Still, at the end of the day, I like to invest with some degree of valuation-driven margin of safety, and I just can’t make that work with Yaskawa now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.