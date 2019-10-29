Should I Reconsider BHP Group?

I did the same thing with Kinder Morgan, and in this article I will take another look at BHP Group.

Introduction

BHP Group (BHP) (BLL) used to be my only holdings in the basic materials sector. It was a very well diversified multinational company and offered a decent dividend that seemed safe at the time as the earnings covered the payout. However, as fundamentals deteriorated due to the cyclical nature of the business the company slashed its dividend, and I sold my position in the company.

Back in 2015 I analyzed the company. I understood the risks, but I didn't understand how sensitive the company was to fluctuation in the prices of commodities. This is a variable that the company has zero influence on and has meaningful impact on its earning and thus the ability to pay progressive dividend.

In the past, I sold my shares in Kinder Morgan (KMI), and once I analyzed the company again, and believed that the management is going to be more conservative in its capital allocation, I decided to initiate a position in the company again.

In this article, I am willing to give BHP another chance. From my perspective, I will expect to see conservative payout ratio, and a conservative balance sheet that will suit the cyclical nature of the company. I will analyze fundamentals, valuation, opportunities and risks according to the graph below.

"BHP Group engages in the natural resources business worldwide. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties, mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services, and potash development activities."

Fundamentals

Revenue has been on the rise since the bust of 2016. The 10-year chart below shows very well the risks of investing in this sector. You can see the rise after the 2008 bust, and the bust in 2016. The complicated nature of the company and its sensitivity to commodities make the revenue very erratic. Right now, we see a slow improvement, that will probably continue until the next bust.

The earnings per share are also affected by the prices of commodities. However, we see a more impressive recovery as the company is working on cost cutting and margin expansion. In addition, the company also offers a modest buyback program, which also helps to improve the EPS figure.

The dividend was slashed in the last bust, and since then the company has been raising it steadily. The company also offered a special dividend at the beginning of 2019 after it sold its shale assets to BP (BP). The dividend seems safe at the moment, but from my past experience in case of another bust, the current payout is simply too high.

The company not only offers an enticing dividend yield, it also offers a buyback program. The buybacks were fueled by the sale of the shale assets, and the company used half of the amount to buyback its own shares. In general, in this sector, I prefer companies using cash flows for buybacks as the cyclicality nature allows the management to take advantage of opportunities.

Valuation

The valuation of BHP seems attractive at the current prices. With P/E ratio of 13 and forward P/E ratio of 11 when the broad market is almost at an all time high, BHP is undervalued. However, we have to remember that this valuation takes into account the fact that the company may suffer from major decline in earnings like it did back in 2009 and 2016. The dividend is well covered at the moment, but a similar weakness in earnings will result in a payout ratio higher than 100%.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows a similar picture. The company is cheaper compared to its historical valuation, but at the same time, we are still in a growing economy. The historical valuation takes into account the entire cycle, that's why I believe that the current valuation is decent and only slightly on the low side.

While the company enjoys improving fundamentals, and management is successful at lowering costs, I am concerned with the current payout ratio. Moreover, with such high payout ratio, and still weak fundamentals, I'd expect an even more attractive valuation. I will now look in to the growth opportunities, and hopefully they'll justify the valuation, and support additional earnings growth which will lower the payout ratio.

Opportunities

One of the major opportunities is the balance sheet improvement. In the past three years since the 2016 bust, the company managed to lower its long-term debt by almost $17 billion, and now the figure stands at $9.2 billion. This allows the company to be more flexible when the next bust occurs. It is crucial for a cyclical company to maintain strong balance sheet, which will allow it to maintain obligations to shareholders like dividends without risking debtholders.

Another great opportunity for BHP is its diversification. The company produces commodities that are needed in countless industries. From copper to petroleum and potash. the company offers needed materials for much of our daily needs. It makes the company less sensitive to changes in a specific industry or decline in the price of a single commodity.

The company is also focusing on the quality of assets instead of the number of assets. Quality assets will be able to be profitable even when commodity prices are declining. The focus on high margins allows the company to achieve higher EPS even when growth in the top line is not as robust.

Risks

The company also has its fair share of risks. The biggest risk in the medium term is the trade tension around the globe. The company is mining materials around the world and sells them around the world. Tariffs and limitations on trade will not allow it to explore its full potential. In addition, we see more and more economies embracing for a slow down and even a recession that might cause the prices of commodities to plunge again.

This risk combines with the inner risk of this entire industry- the cyclicality nature of the business. As seen in the graphs above, the company has booms and busts according to the prices of major commodities. While the company is well diversified, and worked hard to improve the balance sheet it will still have an impact on the company, and its future growth.

The major specific risk for my strategy is the current payout ratio. The current ratio is higher than 50%. For most companies it may seem decent, and I thought so as well in the past. However, basic materials companies are much more sensitive, and their earnings depend on many variables which they cannot control. Therefore, I see the high payout ratio as a significant risk for dividend growth investors.

Conclusion

BHP is a decent company, and if I wasn't a dividend growth investor, I may have liked it even more. However, I don't find the company appealing enough right now. The fundamentals are improving but still weak, the valuation is fine, but not too attractive, and the growth opportunities cannot mitigate the risks. Therefore, I will pass on this company at the moment.

I would consider the company if the dividend payout ratio will be around 30% in good times, so even under severe pressure and decline of 50% in earnings the company will be able to maintain the payout. Right now, I believe the dividend is not sustainable in the long run. I prefer other companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) who offer high dividend, but also safer dividend that proved to be resilient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, KMI, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.