How Huawei And 5G Could Cause More Headwinds For Xilinx

Xilinx will likely have to deal with more trade restrictions as a consequence of a race between the U.S. and China.

Xilinx is not counting on Huawei for the rest of FY2020, but that does not mean that there’s no more risk for Xilinx.

Despite the current headwinds, management thinks that Q3 will be the bottom and Q4 will be the start of a recovery.

Xilinx managed to grow revenue and net income in Q2, but Q3 guidance and a slowing trend are cause for concern.

Xilinx (XLNX) released its Q2 FY2020 earnings results on October 23. The company managed to grow revenue by double digits, but weak Q3 guidance weighed on the stock. At the same time, management expects Q3 to be the bottom with a recovery starting in Q4. But there is a possibility that Xilinx may have to contend with more headwinds down the road. What these headwinds are will be detailed next.

Q2 FY2020 earnings

If one looks at just the headline numbers from Xilinx, Q2 doesn’t look all that bad. But upon closer look, some worrying signs appear. For instance, Q2 revenue increased by 12% YoY and net income increased by 8% YoY. Decent numbers, but revenue and net income decreased by 2% and 4% respectively when compared to the previous quarter.

(non-GAAP) Q2 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $746M $850M $833M -2% +12% Net income $221M $249M $240M -4% +8%

non-GAAP Revenue YoY Net income YoY FQ1 2020 $850M 24% $249M 30% FQ4 2019 $828M 30% $242M 34% FQ3 2019 $800M 34% $237M 42% FQ2 2019 $746M 19% $221M 27%

Furthermore, if we go back even more, we can see that growth is way down from where it used to be. For example, net income grew by 30% in Q1, but fell to just 8% in Q2. Guidance for Q3 looks even worse. The expectation was for Q3 revenue of $845M and revenue of $3.4B for the whole year. But Xilinx is now forecasting Q3 revenue of $710-740M, a decrease of 9.4% at its midpoint. Revenue for FY2020 is forecast to increase by 6.1%, but that is far below the 24% growth in FY2019.

(Guidance) Q3 FY2019 Q3 FY2020 YoY Revenue $800M $710-740M -9.4% FY2019 FY2020 Revenue $3059M $3210-3280M +6.1%

Note that Q2 is the first full quarter with the Huawei restrictions in place. Recall that the U.S. government put China’s Huawei on the Entity List in May, which restricts Xilinx from supplying Huawei without permission from the government. These restrictions seem to have affected Xilinx as can be seen in the earnings report.

It’s probably no coincidence that Huawei was mentioned several dozen times during the earnings call. It’s no longer a question of whether or not the Huawei restrictions will have an adverse impact on Xilinx. That question has been answered. What is not yet clear is whether the worst is behind us or whether there are more setbacks to be expected for Xilinx.

Q2 FY2020 earnings call

While the headline numbers still show growth at Xilinx, the trend does not look favorable. However, CEO Victor Peng suggests that Xilinx will hit bottom in Q3 and then recover in Q4. From the Q2 earnings call:

“And now turning to our outlook. For fiscal Q3, we expect revenue between $710 million and $740 million, which is a decrease of 9% year-on-year and 13% sequentially. This drop is due to several headwinds that coincide in the quarter that I'll explain. That said, we're expecting Q3 to be a bottom with strong rebound in Q4.”

A transcript of the Q2 earnings call can be found here.

Xilinx points to the global economic environment as a problem. The downside guidance for Q3 is the result of a challenging macroeconomic environment. From the Q2 earnings call:

“Q3 revenue will be lower than prior expectations, primarily due to macroeconomic-related headwinds. The increase in growth in Q4 is expected to come from a broad base of customers, including TME, aerospace and defense, automotive, and industrial customers.”

Ordering has been impacted by global trade issues. From the Q2 earnings call:

“Lastly, we're seeing global trade uncertainty causing some customers to exercise caution in ordering, as well as some slower than expected customer ramp.”

Central to the current macroeconomic environment is the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, which has seen a number of Chinese companies, Huawei in particular, come under trade restrictions. Xilinx applied for a license to do business with Huawei, but the application was not approved by the U.S. government and the restrictions remain in place. From the Q2 earnings call:

“Considering the continued trade restrictions with Huawei and the uncertainty presented to our business, we believe it is prudent to remove all remaining revenue expectations related to Huawei from our fiscal 2020 outlook.”

As a result, Xilinx no longer expects Huawei to contribute to revenue for the remainder of FY2020.

How Huawei could lead to further headwinds at Xilinx

Huawei’s removal may lead some people to conclude that the issue has been settled and that there’s no further risk for Xilinx. But that does not necessarily have to be the case. A big reason behind the outperformance of Xilinx stock earlier in the year was the perception that the company was set to benefit from the impending 5G rollout.

Xilinx happens to be the biggest supplier of FPGAs, a crucial component in 5G base stations. Since carriers worldwide are expected to invest heavily in the building of 5G base stations to ensure adequate network coverage, Xilinx appears to be in a good position to benefit from the 5G rollout. However, the Huawei restrictions put a damper on these expectations.

Nonetheless, Xilinx remains a supplier to other telecommunications equipment providers, even with the absence of Huawei. From that standpoint, Xilinx can still consider 5G as a major opportunity. As Xilinx states in the Q2 earnings call:

“So clearly, there will be other geographies that deploy and there'll be multiple generations of 5G equipment. So, we're engaged with all the OEMs worldwide, right, not just Samsung and Chinese only on this, but also the European. So, we're engaging in all of them. And so, yes, as these things deploy, we still feel again from a strategic perspective that opportunity is still great.”

However, Huawei was expected to be hobbled by the inability to source U.S. components due to the restrictions imposed on the company. But Huawei seems to be more resilient than many had expected. Huawei claims it has started production of 5G base stations that do not contain any U.S. components. This is something that was not seen as possible. Huawei even says it will raise production of 5G base stations from 600,000 in 2019 to 1,500,000 in 2020.

The ramp-up in production is made possible by the fact that Huawei has secured contracts with 65 customers for 5G equipment, a number that has steadily increased and puts it ahead of everyone else. China itself has also accelerated its 5G rollout. The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (“GSMA”) predicts that China will become the largest 5G market with 460M users in 2025.

To ensure 5G service for such a large number of people, hundreds of billions will need to be spend. Huawei is expected to capture the biggest portion of the market. If Huawei continues to secure more and more contracts, other equipment providers could be left empty-handed and suffer accordingly. This may be the case with Nokia, which reported poor earnings not too long ago.

Also affected would be the suppliers that provide components for these 5G equipment providers, which includes Xilinx. Previously, it didn’t matter all that much which provider came out on top in terms of contracts. Xilinx did business with all of them. But that is no longer the case. It’s now important for Xilinx that certain providers win contracts, if it is to benefit in full from 5G.

Nevertheless, Xilinx maintains a presence in China as the company states in the earnings call:

“Clearly, the Huawei had a significant impact, but they're not our only customer in China. So, we are still participating in China deployment.”

But the risk for Xilinx is that it could lose much of the opportunity that 5G provides. Every time Huawei signs up a new carrier for its equipment, Xilinx is left empty-handed because Huawei no longer uses U.S. components in its base stations. The more success Huawei has, the more problematic it becomes for Xilinx.

Investor takeaways

During the earnings call, Victor Peng remarked how his company was denied a license to supply Huawei. From the Q2 earning call:

“While we expedited our application process to the Department of Commerce in early Q2, we have not received any license approvals to expand the product set permissible to sell to Huawei.”

The decision by the U.S. government to deny a license to Xilinx is not that surprising.

The U.S. sees itself in a race with China when it comes to 5G. A recent speech by President Trump reveals this line of thinking. He stated how “the race to 5G is a race that America must win” and that “we cannot allow any other country to out-compete the United States in this powerful industry of the future”.

One way to slow down an opponent is to deny it important components needed to develop 5G. FPGAs fall under that category. It therefore makes sense from the viewpoint of the U.S. government to block Xilinx from doing business with Huawei. This is why Xilinx will likely have to stop counting on Huawei for not just the rest of FY2020, but for much longer than that.

A race between the U.S. and China is likely to last years with neither side likely to concede to the other, which means that Huawei is most likely lost for the foreseeable future. In fact, there is a high probability that Xilinx will have to put up with even more trade restrictions.

Since Huawei was sanctioned in May, there’s been a steady increase of Chinese companies added to the Entity List by the U.S. government. A U.S. State Department official recently stated that other tech companies in China are as much of a threat as Huawei. This suggests that they too will face sanctions at some point down the line. The list of companies mentioned includes Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU). Xilinx does business with all three of them.

Bottom line, Xilinx is a supplier of products that are used in a wide variety of industries. Including some that are highly sensitive and strategic in nature. Xilinx has thus become affected by events that are outside of the company’s control. For better or worse, Xilinx has gotten dragged along by what looks to be a contest between the U.S. and China.

Such a contest means that the Huawei restrictions are not an isolated incident, but a taste of things to come. Xilinx outlook that calls for a bottom and subsequent recovery in the near future may turn out to be too optimistic. It’s more likely that Xilinx will have to deal with additional headwinds caused by more trade restrictions from the U.S. government. If history is any guide, such trade restrictions are certain to have a negative impact on Xilinx.

With this in mind, the prudent move is to be neutral on Xilinx. It’s not necessary to sell existing positions, but going long at this point could result in a significant haircut if Xilinx is hit with new restrictions. Unless of course, the U.S. and China come to some sort of an agreement that would free up Xilinx from the headwinds of trade restrictions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.