LOGI: Professional Gaming Focus Continues To Be Rewarding

Consequently, LOGI has made professional gaming its R&D focus in recent times. LOGI also made noteworthy gaming-related acquisitions, such as ASTRO and Streamlabs in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Gaming segment has been the biggest driver of LOGI's revenue. In Q2, we saw that ~22% of LOGI's revenue come from this segment alone.

Overview

We will expect a strong continuation of growth in Logitech stock as a result of its focus in gaming. Going forward, we see pockets of growth opportunities primarily in the professional gaming space. The competitive nature of professional gaming continues to drive the strong demand for basic equipments such as performance mouse and keyboards. This creates the opportunity for Logitech to cater to gaming audiences across mobile, PC, and console at the same time. Logitech's traditional focus in PC-based equipments, for instance, has been complemented by its recent expansion into console-based equipments through the acquisition of ASTRO Gaming.

As projected by Transparency Market Research, the Global computer peripherals market is expected to hit $627.29 billion by 2026. Ultimately, the innovation and TAM in the gaming peripherals industry will still be driven by the increasing popularity of e-sports.

Financials

Given the volatility of macro and tariffs, Q2 performance has been solid nonetheless. Across the board in Q2, revenue increased by 4.1% YoY to $719.69 million, which represents a miss by $4.8 million. Gaming segment increased by 2% and has been the biggest driver of revenue with $161 million. Pointing Devices and Keyboards & Combos segments are both the second and third-biggest drivers of revenue with $133 million and $139 million. Both segments grew by 5% YoY and 7% YoY respectively.

The fastest growing segment appears to be Video Collaboration, wherein revenue grew by 60% to $90 million. GAAP operating income increased by 5% YoY to $68.1 million. For the FY 2020, the company expects to finish with operating income in between $375 million - $385 million, and a revenue of $2.95 billion.

The major risk coming from the recent trade war still seems to expectedly affect the company's growth and profitability, though the overall management's execution to hedge against it has been strong as of Q2:

We delivered 6% constant currency growth, despite putting through the first widespread U.S. price increases in more than a decade. We improved our gross margins despite tariffs and currency exchange rate headwinds. In fact, we achieved record operating profits for our September quarter despite these factors and regenerated 25% more operating cash flow than the same quarter last year.

Product

As we have written before, Logitech has again proven itself as a strong wave rider of the professional gaming trends. Logitech continues to focus on developing its products around the increasing trends of streaming-based gaming and availability of 5G networks. In the medium term, we expect that both trends will influence Logitech’s R&D activities. The company recently released The Logitech G PRO X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The new keyboard is based on the travel-friendly design of the Logitech G PRO Gaming Keyboard. Recently, Logitech G604 Lightspeed, specially designed for gamers, was also launched in the Fall this year. The launch of G604 also serves as a continuation to Logitech’s G502 successful launch earlier this year. Going forward, such moves should allow Logitech to maintain its growth rate in the Gaming segment.

In the last few years, Logitech’s focus has remained to be the expansion of its gaming division across different pockets of opportunities. For this reason, Logitech also has relied on acquisitions. In 2017, Logitech acquired ASTRO Gaming to carve a nick in the console gaming market. ASTRO Gaming primarily produces headsets and controllers for console-based gaming. Most recently this year, Logitech also signed the $89 million deal to buy Streamlabs. Streamlabs, whose live streaming software allows game streamers to connect with viewers, will also allow Logitech to acquire a significant live-streaming user base audience to boost the adoption of the rest of its gaming products.

Valuation

(source: seeking alpha)

Overall, the market has viewed Logitech’s Q2 earnings result positively. The Logitech currently trades at ~$41.93 per share, which represents a ~4% increase from its pre-Q2 earnings call price per share. With EPS estimate of 2.12 at the end of March 2020, the company trades at roughly forward P/E ratio of 19.77. This forward P/E is also lower than the sector median of 23.23. On the other hand, Logitech also offers a higher forward EPS growth and TTM net margin compared to the sector median.

Logitech continues to surprise us. As it stands, we would go long the stock based only on the firm's recent strategic business activities and performance. The firm's execution ability to maintain a steady growth against adverse macro outlook in recent times only strengthens our position. We think that Logitech should be a good buy opportunity for investors even at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.