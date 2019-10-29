Investors Should Ask If THK's Relatively Attractive Valuation Is Too Good To Be True

THK valuation looks too low now compared to its Japanese peers, but the stock really needs an "all clear" from management on inventory and end-user linear motion demand.

The auto components business has probably bottomed, but even at its best, it's not a very good business.

Veteran investors know better than to just accept every cheap-looking stock as a gift, some of them are more like a sketchy van with “Free Candy” scrawled on the side. That brings me to THK (OTCPK:THKLY), an automation supplier that has certainly recovered, but not to the same valuation extent as others like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) and may actually be trading at a relatively attractive valuation. There are definitely some “buts” with THK to consider. First, just as is true for Fanuc and Yaskawa, calls for a cyclical bottom in the September quarter may be too optimistic. Second, THK has seen rivals like Hiwin gain ground by competing on price. Third, THK has a comparatively unattractive segment (the auto parts business) that lacks near-term drivers beyond underlying market recovery. Still, with semiconductor equipment demand set to improve and machine tools quite possibly bottoming, this could be a time to reconsider this name.

What Will Third-Quarter Results Hold?

THK reports on a slightly later schedule than many Japanese industrials, particularly automation enabler peers, and THK is likewise somewhat unusual in using a calendar reporting year (most Japanese companies have a fiscal year ending in the calendar first quarter). That means that while Fanuc and Yaskawa have logged their respective miss-and-lower quarters, THK has not yet reported results.

Expectations for the quarter and the remainder of the year are scattered to a point where they almost don’t matter. While the company’s estimate for full-year operating profit is JPY 28B going into the report, the average estimate is JPY 25B, and there are low-end estimates in the range of JPY 17B-18B and actually some above the company’s estimate (although what a sell-sider who projects THK will exceed its own guidance might be thinking is beyond me…). As a general rule, though, investors are expecting further deterioration in the core linear motion business and relatively stable losses in the weak auto parts business.

The real question is where inventories are at. To varying degrees, it looks like Fanuc and Yaskawa took some of their medicine early and ran down channel inventories, but there are concerns that inventories remain too high for THK. Clear guidance on the channel inventory outlook would be a big help here.

Reasons To Be Bullish

There are some positive factors justifying at least a consideration of the shares at this level.

First, Yaskawa talked about seeing its semi-related servo orders improving in the second quarter, and there are other data points out there supporting the idea that semiconductor equipment demand is improving (including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) upping its capex budget). Not only do semiconductor equipment-related sales account for about a quarter of the linear motion business, this is an area where THK’s market share has held up better – while Hiwin has gained some traction in end-markets like general industrial and machine tools, semiconductor companies haven’t been as impressed by the price cuts relative to the quality/performance of Hiwin’s products (it’s counter-productive for semiconductor equipment manufacturers to compromise product quality/reliability to save some money on components that aren’t a big part of the bill of materials).

There’s also increasing bullishness that machine tools are bottoming out. I don’t completely share this view, but there have been some signs of stability in the Japanese machine tool numbers and demand in China, suggesting that another 20%-plus of THK’s linear motion business is going to start seeing improving fundamentals.

Reasons To Be Bearish (Or At Least Skeptical)

I certainly expect that at least part of THK’s maybe-appealing valuation is due to the fact that the bull case is not without its flaws.

For starters, it’s plausible that the supply chain for linear motion products isn’t washed out yet, as it might be for servos and other factory automation components. Linear motion products have relatively high fixed-cost structures, and that incentivizes companies like THK, Hiwin, NSK, and Nippon Thompson to prioritize volume and factory utilization. This is why I’m very eager to hear what THK management has to say about its channel inventory situation.

Even if the linear motion business is about to rebound, THK still has a weak auto components business. This business has probably bottomed in terms of revenue and margin, but I don’t expect a sharp recovery and this is a low-growth albatross with low segment margins (low single digits) even in the good times. That’s bad enough, but there’s also not much reason to expect it to get much better – while steering, suspension, and brake components may not be as at risk to hybrid/EV migration as traditional powertrain components, there’s no leverage here to hybrid/EV adoption and not much reason to expect this business to get meaningfully stronger in the future other than just through underlying cyclical production improvement.

The Outlook

I’m concerned about channel inventory in linear motion (as well as ongoing weakness in “general industrial” end-markets), and I’m not expecting much growth from 2019 to 2020. Likewise, I’m not expecting all that much growth on a long-term basis, as my modeling assumptions work out to a long-term revenue growth rate of around 2% to 3% (or 5% if using 2019 as the starting point). I do expect margins to improve as the much higher-margin linear motion business recovers, but I still expect this to be a mid-to-“mid-high” single-digit FCF margin business over the long term.

The “but” is that those assumptions would still lead to a high single-digit long-term annualized return in a discounted cash flow model. What’s more, both a margin/returns-driven EV/EBITDA model and a ROE-driven P/BV model (Japanese industrials show a close relationship between ROE and P/BV) suggest meaningful upside from here – over 10% using 2019’s numbers as the baseline and closer to 20% with expected improvements in 2020 and beyond.

The Bottom Line

Is THK a real value or a value trap? I don’t like THK’s auto components business, but I do believe today’s valuation undervalues the linear motion business, even with the apparent inroads Hiwin has made through more aggressive pricing. I think this is a name for more risk-tolerant investors to consider, but a lot is riding on management’s commentary regarding customer/channel inventories and it’s worth noting that THK’s past performance has peaked at lower levels than other investment candidates like Fanuc and Yaskawa.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.